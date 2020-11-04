Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There's something so satisfying about building with Legos. Completing a Lego project takes time and patience, so when you've finally finished, it feels like quite the accomplishment. These projects inspire people to bring out their creative side. And from building your own Death Star to Cinderella’s Castle, there’s always a new and exciting set to purchase. This holiday season, we’ve selected Lego gifts that anyone on your list will love.

Best Lego sets for girls

If your child wants to be immersed in the world of Lego, what better way than building their own Ariel’s Undersea Castle? The larger, easier to assemble bricks, combined with two cute Ariel and Flounder figures will delight them. And we love that there are little stickers you can use to decorate the castle and accessories.

This playset is shaped like a book, and when it folds out, kids can build the Arendelle castle, decorate it with stickers, play with the Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and Kristoff figures, and take the playset on the go, too.

If your child loves the colorful world of Trolls, they’ll enjoy building a hot air balloon and playing with the miniature figures, complete with fluffy Troll hair.

Use Legos to create a beautiful personalized jewelry box! Kids ages six and up can assemble the jewelry box and decorate it with Lego dots in cute colors. And if their favorite colors change, they can easily swap out the dots to make an entirely new design.

The Friends line is adorable because they provide detailed miniature figures, cute animal companions and the accessories that make it feel part Lego, part already-constructed playset. With sweet details like toy food and decorative stickers, this set is a charmer for kids ages six and up.

Who said Lego is just for kids? Adults will get a kick out of recreating their favorite Friends characters on the iconic Central Perk set. The coolest part is that it was a “Lego Idea,” meaning a fan submitted the set to Lego and got it made.

If there’s an art collector or Warhol fan in your circle, this would be an iconic decoration. Buyers can layer in Lego tiles and listen to a Lego-curated playlist while they build. The result is a beautiful recreation of an incredible work of art.

Best Lego sets for boys

Use Legos to build this decoration, that looks exactly like Batman! Kids eight and up can load Legos onto the provided baseplate for a 3D poster that they can display in their rooms with pride!

Kids who are over seven can use a Lego app to build a complex vehicle like this Dragster, complete with pullback action. After they’re done playing with the Dragster, they can rebuild it into a Hot Rod for double the action.

Harry Potter fans can build a Hedwig statue with flapping, moveable wings! Hedwig comes carrying a Hogwarts letter and miniature figures of Harry and Hedwig.

Kids ages four and up can recreate the amazing carnival in Toy Story 4. With cute figurines, fun accessories and multiple games and rides to build, this delightful set will give you a bang for your buck.

Ninjago is an incredibly popular line of Legos that has spun off movies and television shows. Kids can recreate the fun of the television show by building this set, which also doubles as a board game.

If your kid loves Despicable Me and the Minions, they’ll have so much fun building the Minions Kevin and Stuart. Then they can turn the models around to find a playset complete with tools, plants and much more.

Fans of the web-slinging superhero can build three miniature figures, the Spider-Copter, and Mysterio’s Mech, and play out scenarios using cool accessories. This relatively simple yet exciting playset will wow kids aged four and up.

Lego fans aged 12 and up can build the iconic New York City skyline with the Flatiron Building, The Chrysler Building, The Empire State Building, One World Trade Center and the Statue of Liberty. It'll be a stunning addition to your Lego collection.

Fans of the video game Overwatch will love this spherical set, which looks great as decor while being a fun and interactive playset. The set folds into a rolling ball and transforms into a cool mech. There’s even a cute Hammond the hamster miniature figure included!

This Lego set for kids ages six and up will bring the world of Super Mario to life. Kids can build the huge, battery-operated Mario and Bowser Jr. characters that can change their expression and make sounds. After players use the 231 pieces to create a course, they race around, touching interactive items like the “?” brick to gather coins. The set comes with a free, interactive app as well.

If your child wants cool decor that they built themselves, look no further than the Brickheadz collection. Kids ages 10 and up can build Star Wars’ The Mandalorian and The Child (also known to fans as Baby Yoda) and put them on display or play with these larger figures.

Slightly older kids (ages six and up) will love unboxing this Advent Calendar, where each day they’ll find items like a playmat, buildable miniature figures, vehicles and more. They’ll enjoy a small new present every day, and at $29.99 it’s a pretty affordable advent calendar as well.

Lego’s Hidden Side line provides kids ages seven and up with an app that works alongside their creation to give them added games and interactive fun. Once they build the race car and its accompanying miniature figures, they can have AR races in single or multiplayer mode.

