Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Teenagers love keeping up with the latest trends, but with trends constantly changing, it can be difficult to find a gift they'll truly think is cool. And as your 18-year-old daughter or son enters adulthood, you want to give them a gift they'll actually use.

Whether they're surviving their first year of college or are about to graduate from high school, having everyday basics is essential. Your 18-year-old boy or girl is going to want things that are practical yet trendy and fun, yet sophisticated.

So help your daughter or son make that milestone transition from teenager to adult with these gifts. From a coffee machine for the caffeine addict to a smart watch for the fitness guru, we've got you covered.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 47.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2021 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Best tech gifts for 18-year-olds

Every gamer needs a good pair of headphones for chatting and gameplay. These come with noise-canceling features for enhanced sound clarity. The model was also made to be compatible with various gaming stations.

Give them a place to rest their new headphones with this universal headphone stand. It's equipped with three USB ports and two outlets. It's also extremely durable and fire-resistant. Plus, it might help them keep their school desk organized.

Speaking of gaming, a sleek controller charger is also a great gift idea. This one is less than $30 and offers enough space to simultaneously charge two Xbox remote controllers.

For the 18-year-old who takes their music seriously, get them this Sony Bluetooth speaker with extra bass. Its sound diffuser helps project the music, and it has up to 16 hours of battery life, so they can take it with them wherever they go.

Minimize a messy room with the help of an organizer. This docking station looks to be a go-to space for all your teen's personal belongings. It was designed to hold a cellphone and charger, watch, sunglasses, wallet and more. You can even further personalize it by having their initials engraved.

It's not unusual to see teenagers glued to their electronics. Having a portable charger is ideal for moments when they can't find a plug-in and their battery is running low. Whether they're at school or traveling, this charger will make sure they can stay connected.

For the budding TikTok star, snag this selfie light. It's easy to use: Simply clamp the light to a table, switch it on, pop your cellphone into the holder, and begin recording.

Your teen can decorate their room with these lights. They add a cool vibe to any space, from the bedroom, their dorm room, gaming station or anywhere else.

Bring music wherever you go! This portable speaker can connect to Bluetooth and is waterproof so that your 18-year-old can blast their favorite songs no matter where they are.

Young adults today are always streaming their favorite TV shows and movies. Your teen can binge-watch their favorite shows from the comfort of their bed with a Fire Stick. With countless apps available to download, both them and their friends are bound to stay entertained.

Schoolwork can happen anywhere with the help of a portable desk. This lap desk comes complete with a mousepad, dock for a phone and enough space to place a laptop. Created with comfort in mind, this lap desk will allow teens to get their work done on the couch or from the comfort of their bed.

If your teen has trouble getting up in the morning for class, this gift will change their life. It includes both a vibration mechanism and a buzzer to ensure they won't sleep through another alarm ever again.

For the vintage-obsessed teen, surprise them with a record player. This model was made in a vintage-inspired suitcase for easier portability. You can play records or simply stream music from your phone, thanks to its Bluetooth capability.

This vintage-inspired Polaroid camera creates instant memories with the press of a button and aims to instantly print photos from the moment they're taken. This version comes with a bundle that includes a 10-pack of white boarded film, a photo holder and an idea booklet.

Best foodie gifts for 18-year-olds

Gift the foodie in your life an opportunity to make delicious strawberry hand pies. This kit comes with everything they'll need to execute the recipe perfectly: premeasured ingredients, helpful baking accessories and a detailed recipe card.

Perfect for teens who are about to graduate, this funny mug features the saying "OMG. I'm an adult." and is sure to get a chuckle.

Gift them a fun night in with their friends with this girls-night-out set from Knack. It includes non-alcoholic rosé, rosé-flavored gummies, a cute Corkcicle stemless cup, eye gel patches and a trivia game.

Most teens are on a budget, so making quick and affordable meals is essential. If your teen is an avid gym-goer, then they may appreciate a personal blender to make their favorite smoothies and protein shakes. This one was designed to crush through ice and frozen fruit with ease.

For the young adult who runs on caffeine, a personal coffee maker is perfect. This Keurig model can make multiple serving sizes, including 6-, 8- and 10 oz. It also brews a single cup of coffee in under a minute to save time.

Don't let a busy schedule get in the way of proper eating. Skip the instant noodles next time and enjoy a delicious dinner, thanks to this cookbook full of 5-minute meals.

For the 18-year-old who likes decorating their dorm room, kitchen or at-home bedroom, gift this letter board. They can write out any words, phrases or recipes they like with the felt lettering to create an Instagram-worthy decoration.

Best fashion and accessory gifts for 18-year-olds

A fashionable bag gives you that extra confidence boost whether you're going out with friends or commuting to work. No matter where you're going, this bag is versatile enough to fit your needs. It's also extremely on trend right now.

Nothing screams adulthood more than a trusty wallet. And with this one, you can have their initials engraved on the front, or add a personal message to the inside. Whether it's an inside joke or words of encouragement, they are sure to treasure it.

Comfort is always a must, especially on early class days. Give your teenager a pair of reliable sweatpants that are fashionable and comfortable. The jogger provides ventilation and breathability no matter how hot or cold it is outside. It even comes with an adjustable waistband.

Everyday basics are a closet must-have. This sweatshirt aims to provide style and comfort for even your laziest days. It was made with a cotton and polyester blend for added softness and has adjustable drawstrings to fit your needs.

After a full day of classes or a long workout, your teenager will enjoy sliding their feet into this comfy pair. Created with a contoured footbed and dual-density foam, these shoes look to move with you and even have a soft strap for added comfort.

From first interviews to attending formal events, owning a pair of cufflinks is key to completing a dressy look. Rather than go for a traditional plain style, personalize these with their initials or a special message they can cherish.

Trust us when we say this: Faux leather leggings are a wardrobe must-have. This specific pair doesn't have a center seam, so it creates a more streamlined look, and the glossy finish adds a chic touch to any outfit.

A reliable pair of leggings can be dressed up or down. This style comes in 27 different colors to stock up on and uses material that aims to move with you throughout the day.

If your teen appreciates humor, they may get a laugh with this shirt. As an 18-year-old, they're on the cusp of adulthood and are becoming more independent. With six colors to choose from, you can personalize it to fit their wants.

If your teen is always outside, make sure they have a pair of reliable shoes. Whether they're hiking up rocky mountains or strolling around a scenic trail, these shoes were made to help with arch support.

Best skin care and makeup gifts for 18-year-olds

If makeup is their passion, then add some wearable nude lip shades to their makeup collection. This set comes with two full-size matte lips creams and a mini exclusive shade.

This makeup set includes all of Glossier's classics: their Lash Stick mascara, the Cloud Paint blush and the Boy Brow eyebrow pomade. Reviewers say this set is "good for beginners" if your teen prefers a simple makeup routine.

This newly debuted eyeshadow pallet from Urban Decay features 12 trendy, ultramodern shades. There's a little something for every type of person and makeup preference: matte, metallic, satin and glitter shades. It's perfect for the makeup-savvy teen.

Complete with a charcoal face wash, face scrub, eye water gel, and hydrating cream, this set will get your 18-year-old boy through the rest of those sometimes troublesome teenage skin years. Use the face wash for a deep pore clean, the scrub to remove flaky, dead skin and the other two products to keep your face glowing afterward.

Self-care is always a necessity. On the days when your teenager is feeling extra stressed or run-down, this soothing eye mask can help. It was designed with flexible beads and a plush lining that contours to the face to help relieve tension and eye puffiness. It's perfect for winding down after a long day of classes.

From moisturizer to SPF lip balm, this set from Jack Black has all of the basics for the teen who hasn't quite established a skin care routine yet. One reviewer even wrote this all-too-relatable sentiment about her boyfriend, "The essentials for your man when you’re trying to convince him to stop using bar soap on his face."

If your son is already on top of their skin care routine, opt for a pack of these luxurious face masks. They're great for all skin types and help to reinforce and protect the skin barrier while improving collagen levels.

Travel in style with this set of trendy toiletry bottles. Made of BPA-free materials, these bottles are reusable, washable and designed to fit TSA standards.

Best game gifts for 18-year-olds

Bring the fun of an escape room right into your own home. This game comes with 16 different puzzles to solve and is perfect for lovers of board games, logical puzzles and quizzes. It's great for playing with either friends or family.

This game is loved by Amazon shoppers; it has over 9,000 5-star reviews. It's made from the same maker as What Do You Meme? and thus has a similar objective: players compete to create the funniest text message thread by matching up an inbox card with a response card.

Odds are your 18-year-old is about to make a big move for college or is preparing to start a new job. No matter what the next step is, it's the perfect time in their life to start crossing things off their bucket list. This scratch poster features 100 fun activities they'll love getting inspiration from.

Another great gift for the TikTok lover is this hilarious game in which your loved one competes with their friends to create TikTok-themed memes.

If your 18-year-old loves both football and gaming, look no further for the perfect gift than Madden's latest NFL video game for the PS5. The game has amazing AI technology that pulls real-life team and player data to provide a realistic gameplay experience.

Best fitness gifts for 18-year-olds

If your 18-year-old loves tracking their fitness progress, then help them meet their goals with a smartwatch. From heart-rate monitoring to sleep tracking, this watch doesn't only look stylish, it has a wide range of capabilities, too.

For the skater in your family, gift this 22-inch skateboard. It's sturdy, stylish and a great option for beginners.

Most of us don't have enough space for an entire gym set in our homes, which is why this workout bar is great for the fitness fanatic in your house. It installs in any doorway in seconds and can be used to do pull-ups or chin-ups at any time.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!