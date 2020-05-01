34 college graduation gifts to celebrate the class of 2020

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

While college graduation ceremonies are being put on hold for many universities and schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still many ways to make your family members and friends feel special after all of their hard work.

One way you can do so is by sending them a thoughtful college graduation gift. In an effort to help you find the perfect present, we rounded up a list of great gift ideas. Whether they're getting ready to land their dream job or decorate a new apartment, there's bound to be something on our list that works.

To shop this gift guide by category, simply click on the links below:

College graduation gift ideas

With college graduation hopefully comes job interviews! One way you can help your recent grad look extra professional while on the job hunt is by gifting them this leather resume portfolio from Mark & Graham. It can hold a legal pad for notes, and there’s also a place for business cards and a slot for various documents. For a personal touch, you add a monogram for an extra charge.

This custom map print would look great in their first apartment. If they’re moving to a brand new state or country, this gift would help them make their new place feel like home!

After years of drinking cheap beer, post-grad life is the perfect time to find your wine of choice. With a Winc gift card, you can help them explore new bottles with a specialty wine subscription box. Each month they send you three bottles of wine based on the quiz you take when you first join. You can gift one, two, or three-month subscriptions.

The “real world” is filled with early mornings and long hours. This Keurig coffee machine would make a great gift to help them get through endless days at their new job.

Post-grad is the perfect time to get inspired and find your true passion, but it should also be one of the best times of your life! This inspirational book written by Meg Jay is filled with tools and encouragement to help your recent graduate make the most of their twenties.

While they won’t be able to embark on any international flights any time soon, they can still plan and prepare for future trips with this monogrammed passport holder from Etsy.

Whether they’ve never cooked a meal in their life or consider themselves a home chef, a HelloFresh meal delivery kit would be an awesome gift since the recipes are tasty and easy to make. They have hassle-free step-by-step recipes and offer four different meal plans including meat and veggies, veggie-only, family-friendly and low calorie.

Help them get started on their apartment necessities with this 12-piece dinnerware set. It comes with four dinner plates, four dessert plates, and four bowls — and they’re made in over seven different colors.

Every adult should have at least one cheese board for all of their hosting needs. This cheese board is great because it also comes with cheese spreading utensils that can be stored in a convenient slide-out drawer.

This book is funny, wise, and useful for anyone who recently graduated from college. From the wise words of Kelly Williams Brown, she makes adulting in the “real world” seem less scary and more approachable, manageable, and even conquerable in 535 easy steps.

Whether they’re moving into an apartment right away or want to save up for a few months, they’re bound to need a hammer or two while moving in or out of their place. This tool kit is compact, sleek and the perfect way to help them get started.

When in doubt, buy them a gift card! There’s bound to be something they need or want from Amazon.

College graduation gifts for her

A work bag is a necessity! This one from Longchamp will match all of her outfits, fit everything she needs for the day and is super easy to clean.

If you think she’d prefer a backpack for her morning commute, this Dakota backpack from Dagne Dover is another great option. It's made of 100% premium neoprene that’s water-resistant and hand-washable. It has enough room for most 13-inch laptops, a change of clothes and shoes for an after-work workout, a packed lunch and more. It even has a dedicated spot for things like your lip balm, keys and phone.

First impressions are extremely important when it comes to interviewing for a job. A Rent the Runway gift card will give them access to hundreds of high-end clothing and accessories to make them look best for the moments that matter most!

This thoughtful necklace has a dainty compass pendant which will encourage the new graduate to enjoy the post-grad journey.

For a trendier jewelry gift, go for this Kendra Scott Elisa necklace. It’s perfect for everyday use and will add a bit of sparkle to any outfit — whether she wears it to the office or a date.

The fun doesn't have to stop once college is over! Upgrade her red solo cup to a sleeker, copper party cup for all of her new favorite mature cocktails.

College graduation gifts for him

Help him give a great first impression on his first day of work with a crisp set of dress shirts from The Tie Bar.

You can’t go wrong with a nice quality watch. This stainless steel and leather chronograph quartz watch is the perfect gesture for any guy graduating from college. It would look great with a suit or weekend attire.

If they’re working behind a desk after graduation, a briefcase is a useful and thoughtful gift to prepare them for their first job. This one from Brooks Brothers is lightweight, sturdy and has plenty of space to organize all of his work essentials.

Now that he'll be making real money, he needs a place to put it! This leather Tommy Hilfiger wallet is sophisticated and offers a lot of room for an array of cards, plus it has RFID technology to keep his information safe.

If he’s longing for the good ‘ole college days, get him a set of these unique glasses featuring a map of his old college town.

For an even more upgraded cocktail set up, get him these upcycled record coasters from Uncommon Goods. If he loves music, he'll totally appreciate that they're made out of reclaimed records while he kicks back.

Custom cufflinks are a special and thoughtful gift for a new graduate. This pair from Mark & Graham is made out of sterling silver in a classic square shape and created in New York.

College graduation gifts from parents

One way to show your recent graduate how proud you are of them is with flowers. This arrangement from UrbanStem is mixed with gorgeous yellow and white flowers with a pop of greenery.

An Apple TV would be an awesome upgrade to any living room. You can stream movies and shows from hundreds of different apps including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO, YouTube and use Siri to control it all with your voice.

While this necklace from Maya Brenner might be on the more expensive side, it's a timeless piece that should last them for many years to come. It's made out of 14K gold and allows you to customize it with your daughter's initials for a personal touch.

Get them ready for future work trips and fun travel weekends with a suitcase from Away. "The Bigger Carry-On" is made out of a durable polycarbonate shell, includes two compartments to stay organized, has a TSA-approved combination lock to keep your things safe, and comes with a black leather luggage tag that can be customized.

If they don't already own a pair, the new AirPods are perfect for long work commutes or working out. They're sweat and water-resistant, noise-canceling, and give you quick access for anything you need to ask Siri.

Golf is a universal sport that many companies like to take part in for business. To get your son or daughter on their best game, get a set of golf clubs to help them master their skill.

The Amazon Echo allows you to do things like voice control your music and other smart appliances.

This piece from Society6 would look great in their new place. It can be placed in various frame colors like white, black, brown or red and comes in sizes as large as 26 x 38 inches.

Help them stay on top of their fitness game with the Fitbit Versa 2. This smartwatch has tons of beneficial capabilities including a built-in Amazon Alexa to get the news, set alarms, check the weather, track fitness and more.

