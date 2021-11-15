Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

From weddings to birthdays to new baby celebrations, it seems like there’s a new occasion that calls for the perfect gift everywhere we turn. Housewarmings are no exception. With the holidays coming up, new homeowners are simultaneously getting settled and prepping their dwellings for the season. Some are even hosting holiday get-togethers that double as housewarming parties.

Whether you’re looking for a housewarming gift or a holiday gift — or both — these top-rated and bestselling picks are sure to have the new homeowner thanking you long after the event is over.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2021 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Bestselling and top-rated housewarming gifts

Help them commemorate their first holiday season in a new home with a keepsake ornament. This Hallmark option has an impressive 4.9-star average on the brand's website, plus one verified five-star reviewer at Kohl's said it'll quickly become "a cherished ornament for life."

A personalized cutting board will add a homely element to their new kitchen, making them that much more excited to spend time in there. You can choose between walnut, cherry and bamboo finishes with three to five personalization styles.

When moving into a new house, they're likely to get caught up in making larger purchases like furniture and appliances for immediate use. A food storage set can easily be forgotten until the first dinner is made and there's nowhere to store the leftovers. Give them a gift that will scratch an item off their endless list of last-minute necessities like this 18-piece Pyrex container set. It has pieces ranging in size that can fit everything from an entire lasagna to leftover veggies.

Coasters are another thing that are easily forgotten in the new-house madness that make all the difference down the line. Save their coffee tables from unsightly beverage cup stains while giving the table an effortlessly put together look. One five-star reviewer said the curved edges further helped prevent the condensation from running down onto the table.

It isn't a housewarming without gifting at least one candle. And what better candle to gift than one called "New Home?" It has a fresh linen scent comprised of notes of cedarwood, jasmine, lime, sandalwood, oakmoss and musk. Made from a natural soy wax blend, it has a typical burn time of 60 to 80 hours, according to the brand.

An electric kettle is a must-have kitchen appliance. This bestseller has an auto shut-off setting that activates 30 seconds after the water is fully boiled and an LED light indicator that lets you know when the water is actively boiling. It even has over 36,000 verified five-star ratings. "I feel safe about letting my kids use it and I don’t worry that they will burn themselves or my house," one shopper shared.

A physical wine cooler (not the beverage) is an easy way to add a touch of elegance to any kitchen or dining set up. It can also be repurposed and used as a flower vase. Cute and sustainable? Count us in! P.S. It has almost 550 five-star reviews.

Give them a gift that's both cute and practical. This floral-inspired handmade hair tool holder fits the bill. It not only makes your go-to styling tools easily accessible, but it also keeps their cords untangled. Plus, it makes for an elegant piece of wall decor. It currently has a 4.8-star average, with 100% of reviewers saying they would recommend this product to a friend. What more could you ask for?

If you really want to give them a gift you know they'll use, you can't go wrong with a gift basket full of snacks! This option from Harry & David comes donned with a pre-printed "CONGRATS" ribbon and has delicious goodies like white chocolate raspberry cookie bars, hickory-smoked summer sausage and a super party snack mix, all housed in a wooden crate with rope handles. The best part? When they've finished the snacks, they can repurpose the crate for another project or area in the house!

A Dutch oven is an investment piece that they'll never stop thanking you for. This bestseller comes in almost 30 different colors and sizes ranging from 1.5 quarts to 7.5 quarts. One verified five-star reviewer loved theirs so much that, after receiving it as a housewarming gift, they decided to gift another one to someone else!

If they're a plant person, give them this gorgeous plant holder. The gold legs contrast beautifully against the white and black planter pots. It comes in two sizes and is listed as a bestseller.

Get them a live plant to pair with their new planter and complete the look. This bestseller at The Sill arrives in a nursery grow pot but there are also five planter options to choose from.

If they can't keep a plant alive but love the greenery and aesthetic that comes with a house full of live plants, opt for a faux plant that gives the same effect and requires no maintenance. This Pottery Barn bestseller comes in 5.4- and 6-feet tall options.

Chances are the new homeowner(s) are the ones who will be playing host most often for the next few months. Keep them prepared for any guests — both surprise and planned ones — with this mixed wine glass gift set. The bestselling set comes with four Bordeaux glasses for red wines and four Chablis glasses for white wines.

Help them keep those wine glasses full with a subscription to Winc Wine Club. With Winc, they can take a quiz to find out which wines will best suit their tastes and place an order in a matter of minutes.

