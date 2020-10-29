9 weighted blankets for a better night's sleep

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Who doesn’t like to be snuggled when they sleep? If you're sleeping solo or simply want to feel a little cozier at night, a weighted blanket may be a good option. Plus, they've become a popular way to release stress and snooze more soundly.

What are weighted blankets?

Filled with materials like glass beads or poly pellets, weighted blankets are simply blankets that weigh anywhere from seven to 25 pounds. They are meant to help people relax.

Weighted blanket benefits

Adding one to your bed can offer a sense of calm to your nighttime routine. “Many people like the feeling of pressure against their body and do find this pressure to be quite relaxing,” said Lynelle Schneeberg, a sleep psychologist who is also a fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. She likens it to a hug or massage and compares it to why we swaddle newborns. “Lying under a heavy blanket can, indeed, be very soothing,” she added.

Do weighted blankets work?

While there is preliminary research that weighted blankets can help increase sleep time, Schneeberg said that it’s unlikely to be the magic bullet for insomnia. Buy one to bliss out, but see a doctor if you're having struggles with sleeping.

Weighted blankets for kids

You might consider it for your little ones, too. “Kids who experience stress or anxiety in different situations, or who struggle to fall asleep at night, may find a weighted blanket useful,” said Heather Forst, an occupational therapist at Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The pressure they offer may help children with ADHD remain focused when doing schoolwork, and might aid those diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, she added.

If you’re thinking about buying one, Schneeberg recommends huddling up under a pile of blankets or quilts to test out how much you like the heavy sensation. If you’re ready to try one out, here are some great options:

The best weighted blankets, according to doctors and experts

Hayden C. Finch, a licensed psychologist based in Des Moines, Iowa, recommends this bestselling weighted blanket on Amazon. It's filled with glass beads and wrapped in a breathable fabric to improve temperature control. (After all, no one likes to sweat while they sleep.)

Sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta likes Baloo for its quality products and said this is a good option when you’re looking for comfort from a blanket that provides a feeling of warm cuddles. (If you’re grappling with pain, a weighted blanket may also soothe discomfort, he added.)

Available in 15 and 20-pound weights and measuring the top of a queen-sized bed, it’s made with breathable fabric and can be tossed into the washing or drying machine. The quilted sections also keep the fill balanced, so it can properly lay on the pressure points of your body.

Finch also recommends this well-priced option: "This one’s great because it comes in a range of sizes and weights for folks with different needs." Finch advises that blankets should generally be about 10% of your body weight, and they should be big enough to cover your body (but not necessarily your entire bed).

This consistently well-rated 12-pound option is available in two neutrals — gray or ivory — and is a small throw size, making it ideal to keep in your living room to snuggle up with on the couch.

This option sets itself apart from the pack for combining the comfort of a weighted blanket with the function and look of a comforter. Though Finch hasn't tried it herself, she told us that "its specifications are consistent with recommendations for how much the blanket should weigh."

The best weighted blanket for kids

The Minky cover offers softness anyone would love to cuddle with as they sleep. Plus, it comes in kid-friendly 5 and 7-pound sizes, suitable for little ones who weigh more than 42 pounds. If you’re using one for kids, you should always consult your child’s pediatrician first, said Finch.

Other bestsellers to consider

This bestselling blanket is made with seven breathable layers that evenly distribute the weight across your body. It comes in a variety of weights and colors, so you'll have no trouble finding an option that matches both your sleep needs and bedroom aesthetic.

Whether you're a sweaty sleeper or get chilly at night, this affordable option has you covered. The blanket comes with two duvet covers, a cozy fleece and a microfiber cooling material that you can easily swap out.

Faux fur gives an extra soft feel to this chic option. The 15- or 20-pound blankets are made with glass beads and are washing machine-friendly for easy cleaning.

This article was originally published on Feb. 15, 2019.

