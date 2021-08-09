Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Being a first-time homeowner is an exciting (and sometimes overwhelming) experience. Now that the papers are signed, paint colors are picked and the keys are in your hand, it's time to furnish it.

When it comes to furnishing a house, most people spend a majority of the time thinking about big-ticket items: TVs, couches, dining room sets. And while you do need all of those, there are things you are bound to forget. At least, there are going to be products you didn't even know you needed until you sat down and looked around after getting settled in.

We spoke to a few interior designers about things first-time homeowners often don't know they need and what they can do to stay ahead of the game.

What do first-time homeowners not realize they need?

Once the madness of moving slows down and first-time homeowners really get a chance to look around, they start to notice all of the little things they're missing that pull a space together. While that could be a variety of things depending on the person, the interior designers we spoke to collectively agree that rugs, stair runners and decor are the things people most often forget about.

"If you have hardwood floors, you're going to want to have something to put on those floors so that you don't scratch them up," Janet Bertin of Bertin's Decorating Den Interiors told Shop TODAY. That's where rugs come in. While they are designed to protect your floors, they can also add color and dimension to a space.

While rugs are important, you'll want to get your purchase right the first time because nothing is more annoying than playing the return-and-exchange games, especially with large items. Alexandra Fernandez of Staten Island-based ALX Interiors said that size is often where people go wrong. "They always go too small," she said.

Jonathan Gordon, founder and owner of Stamford-based interior design company Design by the Jonathans, said that people should also be thinking about home security systems. "You have a house [now]...so you need to keep an eye on your home," he said.

Bertin also mentioned that window treatments are something people forget about when they buy a house. While it's easy to be charmed by how big and beautiful the windows are, they may not realize how much it will cost to get treatments for them or not take into account how other things like privacy or sunlight affects their view indoors.

Like you would accessorize an outfit with jewelry, you can use decorative pieces like floor vases, wall art, sculptures and greenery to accessorize your home, according to Fernandez. "Your jewelry accents and enhances the outfit, and that's what [decor] does for the rooms, as well," she said.

You might be wondering: Why is having all of these pieces so important? Gordon has a very simple answer. "It makes it feel like home."

What can first-time homeowners do to make sure they have everything they need?

Bertin, Gordon and Fernandez agree on two things — aside from hiring a decorator — that you can do on your own: plan well and don't try to do it all at once.

"Take your time," Bertin said. She recommends doing things like window treatments first because they impact your privacy, but to not rush with everything else. "The less you attempt to do in one fell swoop, the better off you'll be. You don't want that that house to look like you went shopping on Saturday afternoon and the truck drove up on Monday morning and offloaded everything."

Fernandez also recommends starting a file — digital or physical — for every room where you can plan where things are going to go. "A lot of people just buy pieces and say, 'Oh, I'll put it somewhere' and they never find that somewhere," she explained. By planning your purchases and creating a vision for each room, first-time homeowners can be intentional about their choices and ensure that everything has a proper place. Fernandez says to keep looking at your files as you begin shopping to keep you focused.

If you're not sure what exactly to put in your home or what you might be missing, Gordon says to make a list of things you notice in other people's homes that could be useful for your own.

Any final advice for first-time homeowners?

"Don't feel that you have to furnish everything at once, because making all [of] those decisions is more than most people are able to do," Bertin stressed. While it may feel like a race to have your house fully furnished as soon as possible, you'd only be racing against an imaginary clock. Take your time!

"Plan, plan, plan," Fernandez said. Having so much space to decorate can be overwhelming, especially if you're upgrading from something much smaller like an apartment. Having a plan will help you stay focused and keep things manageable.

"Enjoy using all of your spaces," Gordon also recommended. Owning a home for the first time can be a rollercoaster of emotions, but allow yourself to have fun and get creative with your decor.

