How to elevate your kitchen and dining room in 15 easy ways under $100

Over the past year, we've all most likely been cooking and dining in a lot more than usual. With all the extra time spent in your kitchen and dining room, you've no doubt noticed a few things you'd like to change or improve but don't want to spend the time or money to do so.

Thankfully, upgrading your kitchen and dining room doesn't have to be a major endeavor. We found 15 affordable products that will take your space to the next level, without the hassle.

The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you’re looking for click on the links below:

Kitchen and dining room upgrades under $25

A simple candle can go a long way, and this candle was made specifically to fill your kitchen with a fresh and clean scent. The candle is available in nine aromatic scents and is made of soy and vegetable wax.

This fully dried eucalyptus bundle makes the perfect centerpiece or countertop decor. You can also add it to a floral bouquet for variation!

If you've been cooking a lot lately, you know how important it is to keep your knives sharp and polished. Thankfully, it doesn't have to be a major expense with this three-in-one sharpener that repairs and straightens, sharpens and fine tunes.

This adorable clock will add a pop of color to your kitchen while keeping you updated on how much time your food has left to cook.

Sort your chaotic drawers with this utensil organizer with six to eight compartments. A tool like this can help you save space while keeping track of your things.

Kitchen and dining room upgrades under $50

This set of half sheets is made to last a lifetime, whether you're cooking up something sweet or savory from cookies to sheet-pan dinners. You can even use them to organize your sauces, jams, condiments and more in your fridge or pantry. If you need another reason to shop this, more than 22,000 verified Amazon buyers have given it five stars.

This gorgeous glazed stoneware vase is available in three beautiful ombre designs, and it can serve as the perfect addition to your dining room table or kitchen counter.

Botanical prints are a classic addition to any kitchen. These antique illustrations have been restored to their original bold color and detail.

These bohemian canisters are perfect for both storage and decor. The set comes with three sizes of canisters, which have an airtight seal when closed.

This toaster's vintage style and bright color will add a trendy touch to your kitchen. The glass window allows you to check in on your food, so you'll never have to worry about burnt toast again!

Kitchen and dining room upgrades under $100

Storage can be a big issue in kitchens, especially in smaller spaces. This cart adds three extra shelves of space and has lockable wheels so you can move it around when convenient.

Another way to save space is with a kitchen island. This one has a spice rack and towel rack built in, along with an extra drawer and cabinet space.

Wine is a dining room essential, and there's no better way to display it than with this adorable wine holder.

This rustic three-tiered fruit basket with a gold finish is another great way to conserve space while adding some style to your kitchen.

A bar cart is a must when upgrading your kitchen. This cart has a wine rack that can hold up to five bottles, a wine glass holder, a bottom shelf and plenty of extra counter space on top.

