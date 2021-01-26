Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After I lost 90 pounds, people started asking me about my favorite healthy snacks and Amazon finds. Though I don't follow a keto diet, all of my go-to snacks are low-carb.

Here are the 10 products that help me stay on track.

I’ll happily wait in long lines outside Trader Joe’s just for their cauliflower sandwich thins. With 100 calories and 3 grams of carbs for two slices, I can’t get enough of this bread alternative. But if you don’t live near a TJ’s, Outer Aisle has you covered. Made with cauliflower, eggs, parmesan cheese and nutritional yeast, they’re gluten-free and keto-friendly and have a delicious savory flavor. One piece has 50 calories and 2 grams of carbs.

Rebecca Baer, a Florida-based nutritionist who shares helpful tips on her Instagram, turned me on to these tasty gluten-free wraps that don’t fall apart. Each 9-inch hearth baked wrap contains 100 calories and 9 net carbs. Make the best breakfast burrito ever by scrambling two eggs with a big spoonful of cottage cheese. It adds a creaminess and an extra punch of protein!

I pre-portion this grain-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free crunchy goodness in plastic baggies because it’s so addicting. Each 1/2 cup serving has 2 grams of net carbs and 12 grams of protein. All flavors — including vanilla cinnamon and peanut butter cluster — are sweetened with monk fruit.

I don’t miss Cheetos when I’m crunching on keto-friendly, chip-inspired cheese crisps. These savory bite-size discs come in nine flavors such as cheddar, bacon BBQ, tangy ranch and tomato basil. I crumble them on salads and sandwiches for extra crunch.

Sturdier and tastier than zoodles, Palmini, a pasta substitute made entirely from hearts of palm, first debuted on "Shark Tank" in 2018. One serving has 3 net grams of carbs and 15 calories, with 2 grams of protein — and it’s so delicious topped with marinara sauce and turkey meatballs, that my 5-year-old asks for second helpings. If you find Palmini too acidic, rinse the noodles, then soak them in your choice of milk for roughly 30 minutes.

My friend Kate Hinman, an integrative nutritionist in Boston, got me hooked on this plant-based, high-fiber treat. These strips, made from toasted Thai coconuts, come in five flavors. Choose the lightly salted option if you're carb-conscious: It has just 5 net carbs per serving. Add a scoop of this sweet and savory goodness to your yogurt or enjoy it straight from the bag.

The idea of meat sticks has always grossed me out, but Kate convinced me to give Chomps a try. "It's not like what you get at the gas station," she promised me. One bite and I was hooked. I now keep a stick stashed in my purse for a post-workout snack. This non-GMO, sugar-free jerky comes in a range of proteins and flavors, including original beef, jalapeño turkey and sea salt venison. Each spicy — but not too spicy — stick contains 9 to 10 grams of protein and 60 to 90 calories.

If you’re hankering for something salty — seaweed sheets are the way to go. Not only only are they rich in micronutrients such as iron, vitamin C and magnesium, but they're surprisingly filling. One pack of GimMe organic has just 1 gram of carbs and 25 calories.

I slice these protein bars into pieces and have a chunk when I’m jonesing for candy. They have fluffy, marshmallow-like texture that freezes beautifully — but if you microwave them for 30 minutes you’ve got yourself a decadent cake-like dessert. Choose from 18 different flavors such as caramel brownie, toffee almond and peanut butter brownie. Macros vary by flavor, but all bars are under 180 calories and contain at least 18 grams of protein.

The first time I had tasted these keto cookies, I didn’t realize they were gluten- and grain-free — that’s how good they are. I stockpile the chocolate chip flavor that reminds me of the cookies my mom used to pack in my lunch when I was a kid. A serving — 7 cookies — has 140 calories and 1 gram of net carbs.

