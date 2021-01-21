Thousands of shoppers love this $25 sweater — and it's my new favorite top

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
For decades, I wore only dresses. People thought it was because I was girly. But that’s not the reason. It’s because I’m lazy. Throw on a dress and you have an outfit. With pants you have to think about things like shirts and cute blazers and mixing patterns properly.
But after losing 90 pounds, I decided it was time to give bottoms another go. I was in a fitting room and I thought, ‘What the heck?’ and then suddenly, there I was purchasing jeans for the first time since 2003.
Upon arriving home, however, I realized I had a small problem: I didn’t own any tops.
Since my size is still changing, I don’t like to spend lot of money on clothing. That’s why I initially ordered the Amazon Essentials lightweight crewneck sweater. I now the proud owner of four — with one more on the way. That’s how much I love this affordable cotton-blend wardrobe staple that has a slim fit, but isn't too clingy.
Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater
New York City-based stylist Samantha Brown loves it too.
“I always look at a slim crewneck sweater as like your T-shirt alternative in colder months,” Brown told Shop TODAY.
Brown recommends front tucking the piece with denim or layering it under a blazer, a leather jacket or faux fur vest. To break up a solid color, she suggests adding long necklaces.
“I also like it with faux leather leggings if you want to elevate your look a little bit,” Brown noted. (She swears by Commando women’s perfect control faux leather leggings because “they come up really high.”)
The sweater is machine washable and I haven't had any issue with stretching or piling. But Brown always tells her clients to use a mesh laundry bag when washing sweaters to keep the material from losing its shape. When it comes to drying, choose a low setting — or even better — dry it on a rack.
The Amazon Essentials crewneck sweater is currently available in sizes up to XXL and comes it in over 30 colors and prints. Brown is drawn to the leopard and camel heather, but adds that it's a good time to consider stripes.
“They’re really good transition pieces— especially ones that have a white base. Those you can wear now with dark denim and then in the summer throw them on with a light jean short,” she explained. "I think I'm actually gonna order one for myself!"
Amazon customers would tell Brown to load up her cart.
As one person wrote in the reviews, "I was afraid it would be cheap but the material is pleasant without being scratchy or hot, the colors are true to description, the size is accurate and relaxed. I would recommend giving this pretty, basic, sweater-shirt a try. You may be just as pleasantly surprised as I was!"
