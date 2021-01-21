Thousands of shoppers love this $25 sweater — and it's my new favorite top

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For decades, I wore only dresses. People thought it was because I was girly. But that’s not the reason. It’s because I’m lazy. Throw on a dress and you have an outfit. With pants you have to think about things like shirts and cute blazers and mixing patterns properly.

But after losing 90 pounds, I decided it was time to give bottoms another go. I was in a fitting room and I thought, ‘What the heck?’ and then suddenly, there I was purchasing jeans for the first time since 2003.

Upon arriving home, however, I realized I had a small problem: I didn’t own any tops.

Since my size is still changing, I don’t like to spend lot of money on clothing. That’s why I initially ordered the Amazon Essentials lightweight crewneck sweater. I now the proud owner of four — with one more on the way. That’s how much I love this affordable cotton-blend wardrobe staple that has a slim fit, but isn't too clingy.