9 bestselling winter fashion essentials from Amazon

Many holiday gatherings are moving outside this year. Which is why you'll want to stock up on plenty of cute and cozy outfits before the cold weather sets in.

The Shop TODAY team turned to Amazon's bestsellers to find the winter essentials that you'll want to add to your cart right now. Whether you're staying in or heading out for a socially distanced hang, these are the fashion staples that you'll be wearing all season long.

Most fedora-style hats come at a hefty price tag, so this $16 option is a steal. But there's more. If you get it before 9:55 a.m. EST on Nov. 19, you can get it on sale for $13.16 thanks to an Amazon lightning deal. It also comes in a bunch of different colors, so you’ll want to pick up a couple or gift them to all your friends this season.

This sweater is all over Instagram — and it's obvious why. Combining a classic turtleneck look with an oversized silhouette, it's perfect for layering or wearing on its own. The sweater comes in a variety of shades and even a few color-blocked options.

Good news: If leggings have been your go-to style of pants this year, there's no need to make the switch to jeans just yet. These stylish faux leather leggings are the little black pants of the season. With a flattering high-rise fit, they can be paired with just about anything in your closet, from a casual sweater to a fancy blouse.

This cozy wardrobe staple can be worn as a shawl or scarf. It's a super easy way to spruce up any cold weather outfit while staying warm. It comes in a variety of different colors, including camel, grey, pink, olive and more.

Everyone loves Chelsea boots, and these are both fashionable and functional. They look just like high-end ones but come at a fraction of the price, starting at $24.99. You'll want to wear these boots all winter long, through both storms and sunny days.

If you're looking to treat yourself to a new WFH wardrobe staple, these slippers are the perfect option. They're on Amazon’s "Most Wished For" list and are quickly selling out in several colors. While they're on the pricier side, you'll be wearing them across seasons.

A simple beanie is essential in any winter wardrobe, and this $16 option will go with just about anything. Both men and women can wear it to stay cozy.

When you're running errands or heading to a gathering, you can swap your slippers for this equally comfortable option. These slip-on sneakers feature a soft inner lining and memory foam cushioning, so each step feels like walking on a cloud.

These stylish glasses will help prevent headaches and eye strain when you're staring at a computer all day. They block UV and blue light to protect your eyes. There are a number of color options available, and you'll want to get multiple to match all your outfits.

