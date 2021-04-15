TODAY has a financial relationship with Amazon in which we have agreed to promote products sold on Amazon. Shop TODAY editors created this content, independently selecting the topic and products featured without input from Amazon. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY makes a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Before you add something to your cart on Amazon, you likely head to the reviews first. There are sometimes hundreds to scroll through, several images to inspect from customers who've already made the purchase and star ratings to analyze for certain qualities of the item, like durability or ease of use.

Now, whether you're looking for skin care products or a new WFH outfit, you don't have to endlessly browse the site to find the products with glowing reviews. Amazon has grouped all of its customer favorites under one roof with its Customers' Most Loved hub.

While there are still hundreds of products that are loved by Amazon customers, these items each have a four-star rating or higher and over 1,000 reviews to back them up. To help narrow it all down, lifestyle expert Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share some of the top finds in fashion, accessories and beauty.

Read on for the picks Amazon shoppers have shown a whole lot of love, or click the links below to browse by category.

Amazon's Customers' Most Loved picks as seen on TODAY

Fashion

Editor's note: Our pick is selling out in various sizes and colors, but we found similar top-rated options below.

Better known as "the Amazon nap dress," this bohemian midi dress became an essential for anyone working from home during the last year. It's light, airy and fashionable enough to wear on Zoom calls but comfortable enough to curl up on the couch in. If you've been living in loungewear but are ready to ditch your sweatpants for something a bit more fashionable, Post says you can't go wrong with this cost-effective piece that comes in 42 different colors.

If spring is essentially a synonym for denim jackets, you're going to want this piece in your closet. It's time for transitional pieces and layers, and Lee's classic denim jacket is the bestselling denim jacket on Amazon, with over 13,000 reviews. Lee's is part of the group of classic designers from the '80s and '90s that are making a comeback, and this chic piece is an affordable way to keep up with the trends.

It's time for open-toed shoes and shoppers are obsessed with this classic style. They're perfect for casual wear, trips to the beach or even just for around the house and come in a bunch of colors. They feature a comfortable cork sole and either a thong strap or buckle strap for a preferred fit.

Accessories

Travelambo's slim travel wallet is a sleek and spacious bestseller; now the brand is turning heads with another versatile accessory — the tassel wallet. It not only has enough room to hold all of your cards and cash, but Post says it can also fit your phone and your go-to gloss. If your handbag already holds everything but the kitchen sink, this wristlet is perfect for a grab-and-go kind of errand when you just need the essentials.

Whether it's personalized or customized, we want it. These items are not only great for gifting to others, but to ourselves, too. This "most-loved" pick proves that personalized items don't have to be a splurge — and over 6,000 reviewers agree. The long chain makes it easy to layer other pieces in your collection to instantly upgrade your look, too. Perhaps the best part? It can ship right to your doorstep in just two days.

Beauty

If socially distant hangouts are back on your agenda, putting on a full face of makeup might once again be a reality. This vanity mirror has amassed over 19,000 verified five-star reviews from shoppers that love the price point and the quality of the mirror. Post says the magnification mode makes applying makeup a breeze and loves that it can fold up into a compact size that's easy to store away when not in use.

Sometimes taking your makeup off after a long day is the last thing anyone wants to do. If you're ready to ditch makeup wipes, this reusable "eraser" can remove waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick and more with just water. How exactly does this premium beauty find with over 6,000 verified five-star reviews work? It's made with special fibers that remove makeup, dirt and grime when you clean in a circular motion. This bestseller is reusable, machine washable and hypoallergenic, according to the brand.

More Amazon Customers' Most Loved picks

Flattering, comfortable and high-waisted — can you ask for anything more in a pair of shorts? If you're not ready to ditch the feel of your favorite leggings but need a lighter option for the summer, one TODAY contributor found themselves a fan of these shorts as much as the 13,900 reviewers that have given these shorts a full five-star rating.

Starting to look for potential Mother's Day gifts? This customer-loved tote boasts the look of a high-end bag but without the same kind of price tag. You can choose between the traditional pebbled leather look or opt for an embossed croc design in dozens of colors. Regardless of the style, the bag is large enough to hold iPads, phones, keys, wallets and all of the other essentials.

If you prefer a classic sandal, this style has won the praise of over 1,700 verified reviewers that gave the shoes a five-star rating. Each style is versatile enough to wear practically anywhere this spring, whether you're headed to the beach or brunch.

"I bought my usual size and they fit perfectly! They also feel a lot more expensive than they are!" wrote one recent shopper.

If you regularly exfoliate your face, don't forget about the rest of your body! This bestselling scrub left one Shop TODAY contributor's skin feeling "soft and smooth." It's formulated with shea butter and hemp seed, which help to moisturize the skin as the sugar exfoliates. Plus, the coconut scent might make every shower feel like a tropical vacation. How loved is it by Amazon shoppers? It's amassed over 76,700 verified five-star reviews and ranks among the top 10 body scrubs on the site.

Need a little bit of a lift? Over 11,400 Amazon customers are praising this heavenly scented moisturizing cream, with one reviewer even calling it the "sexiest lotion on Earth." Ingredients such as açaí oil and coconut oil help to smooth and tighten the skin on more than just your "bum." According to the brand, the cream can also be used on your arms, stomach and legs, too.

Dealing with an itchy scalp? Customers have also shown some love to the bestselling hair brush on Amazon, which has more than 55,000 verified five-star reviews. Shoppers love that it is easy to use, clean and hold, with some even saying the tool is now part of their weekly routine.

