Need a last-minute Father’s Day gift? Score up to 40% off on brands Dad loves

TODAY

Jill's It List

TODAY may make a share of the revenue from your purchase of these products.

PatPat Pink Blue Leaf Family Matching Bathingsuits

This set of matching swimwear is perfect for the beach or a poolside vacation.
$3.99

PatPat Ruffled Sleeve Pineapple Print Family Bathingsuits

Get the entire family in on the tropical vibe this summer with these adorable matching swimsuits.
$6.99

PatPat Floral Leaf Matching Family Bathingsuits

Soak up some sun in these matching floral leaf swimsuits from PatPat this summer.
$4.99
Air Candy Illuminated LED Inflatable Chair, Indoors-Outdoors Waterproof, 120 Color Changing Options w/Remote, Accent Contemporary Lounge Chair for Parties, Events, Living, Bedroom, Dorm, Patio Decor
Amazon / Amazon

Air Candy Illuminated LED Inflatable Chair

Snag these neon chairs for 25% off when you use the code TODAYSHOW25 at checkout.
$37.50
$50.00

Big Mouth Beach Blankets

Summer is finally here! Supersize any beach day with more than a dozen of these fun towels from Big Mouth.
$24.99

PoolCandy Buffet Snack Cooler

PoolCandy’s illumination collection will make any backyard glow! Use TODAYSHOW25 for 25% off your purchase.
$22.50
$30.00
Jumbo 4-to-Score Game Set
Amazon / Amazon

Jumbo 4-to-Score Game Set

Upgrade any backyard bash with this giant game.
$169.99
ApudArmis Giant Tumble Tower
Amazon / Amazon

ApudArmis Giant Tumble Tower Game

With 54 jumbo-size pieces, players of all ages can get in on the fun of this game.
$55.99
SWOOC Games - 2-in-1 Giant Checkers
Amazon / Amazon

SWOOC Games - 2-in-1 Giant Checkers

Fully reversible and machine washable, you can take this game of tic-tac-toe or checkers anywhere this summer.
$39.99
Sonos portable smart speaker

Sonos portable smart speaker

With up to 10 hours of play time and voice control, Sonos's Roam speaker is a summer essential.
$169.00

MILK Macron Ice Cream Sandwich

Enjoy 20% off sweet treats like these from Goldbelly through June 24 with the code ShopYourBelly.
$89.00

Churro Ice Cream Sandwich Kit for 9

Enjoy 20% off sweet treats like these from Goldbelly through June 24 with the code ShopYourBelly.
$99.00

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich Best Seller - 8 Pack

Enjoy 20% off sweet treats like these from Goldbelly through June 24 with the code ShopYourBelly.
$75.00

Instant Refresh

Lily&#039;s Home Unbreakable Acrylic Wine Glasses
Amazon / Amazon

Lily's Home Unbreakable Acrylic Wine Glasses

Wine is only as good as the glass you drink it in, so you'll want these indestructible glasses this summer.
$29.95

Sophistiplate Table Settings

Hosting this summer? Save 10% on all the essentials from Sophistiplate when you use the code TODAY10.
$49.50
$55.00

The Bouqs Desert Love

Save 20% at The Bouqs Co. with the code TODAY20 to add some green to your home this summer.
$35.20
$44.00

Michael's Artificial Flowers

Fake flowers can look just as stunning as real ones — and these peonies prove it.
$12.99
SCANDINOVIA Unbreakable Premium Drinking Glasses
Amazon / Amazon

SCANDINOVIA Unbreakable Premium Drinking Glasses

You'll want to serve summer-ready cocktails in these colorful glasses that are as pretty as they are durable.
$29.95

The Stationery Studio Party Supply Collection

You can save big on must-have sets for summer parties through June 23 at The Stationery Studio.
$27.96

The Stationery Collection Placemats

Personalize any get-together with bright placemats from the Stationery Studio — and snag them on sale.
$36.00

Picnic Time Serving Trays

Enjoy up to 40% off serving essentials for backyard entertaining from Picnic Time through June 23.
$18.95

Ruggable Outdoor Rugs

Use the code TODAY15 to save 15% on a new rug from Ruggable.
$115.00

Shop the Stars

GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator

GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator

What Gwyneth Paltrow calls "a facial in a jar" will slough away dead skin and reveal a smooth complexion.
$125.00
Glowing Skin Bestsellers Kit

Glowing Skin Bestsellers Kit

An exfoliator, peel and superpowder are the stars of this pack, which helps smooth and soften skin.
$59.00
$79.00
GOOPGLOW Morning Skin Superpowder

GOOPGLOW Morning Skin Superpowder

This power shot is packed with vitamins that support healthy skin from the inside out, including vitamin E.
$60.00

GOOPGLOW Glow Lotion

Hydrate, brighten and get a little glow on with this daily moisturizer that is formulated with vitamin C.
$58.00

GOOPGLOW Glowing Skin Duo

Exfoliate and then instantly revitalize skin with this golden duo. Together, they help combat dullness
$48.00
$67.00

GOOPGLOW 15% Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel

Let this peel do all the work as you drift off to sleep for smoother skin by the morning.
$125.00

GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm

Creamy, smooth and ultra-moisturizing, this balm is like a tall drink of water for parched lips.
$20.00
Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen

Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen

Available in two shades, this mineral sunscreen works with nearly any skin tone to provide UV protection.
$29.00

Splurge & Save

Inflatable Outdoor Movie Projector Screen
Amazon / Amazon

Inflatable Outdoor Movie Projector Screen

Make movie nights unforgettable with this giant outdoor screen this summer.
$219.99
QKK Portable Mini Projector
Amazon / Amazon

QKK Portable Mini Projector

Connect this projector to practically any device to instantly upgrade a game or movie night.
$149.99
Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine
Amazon / Amazon

Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine

A personal bartender that makes drinks at the push of a button? Yes, please — this is worth the splurge.
$349.85
Elite Screens Pop-up Cinema
Amazon / Amazon

Elite Screens Pop-up Cinema

Save on a giant screen with this model from Elite Screens that you can take anywhere.
$59.50
$75.00
Rabbit Freezable Cocktail Maker
Amazon / Amazon

Rabbit Freezable Cocktail Maker

Turn cocktails into slushies overnight with this unique carafe, which includes six different recipes.
$40.49