Beat the heat with sand-free towels, pool floats and more summer finds

Temperatures are starting to rise and our excitement for summer is rising, too. The season will be here before you know it and you're probably already planning to hit the beach or coordinate your first pool party — and swimsuits and sunscreen won't be the only thing you'll need.

Southern Living Lifestyle Editor and Editorial Producer Ivy Odom and interior designer and style expert Julianne Taylor stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY from Hilton Head Island to talk about some of their favorite products for the season, which include South Carolina brands. Whether you're off to your next tropical destination or simply looking to upgrade your warm weather wardrobe, we've got you covered with top essentials to make your summer fun, cool and relaxing.

Keep reading to shop these summer must-haves, from fabulous pool floats to quick-dry towels.

Shawls are a versatile beach necessity that can be used as a scarf, wrap or cover-up. This shawl from Zags, which is made and produced in South Carolina, features high-quality microfiber with cooling effects. Plus it provides up to UPF 50 sun protection.

Take your Barbie dream car to the pool with this limited-edition float. An ode to the nostalgia of Malibu Barbie, this pool float is fun for both teens and adults. It features two cup holders and has a removable sunshade — like Barbie's convertible!

Golf carts aren't just for the courses. Whether you're coming from a day of golfing or looking to upgrade your average float, this hole-in-one-themed float allows up to two people and features a removable shade.

Say goodbye to soggy towels with this quick-dry, sand-free towel. According to the brand, it's made of polyester that allows it to dry three times faster than the normal cotton towel and won't trap sand in the fabric. Plus it comes in over 20 colors to choose from.

Just because there aren't any outlets in the park or beach doesn't mean you can't enjoy your favorite smoothie or margarita. This portable blender has a charge for up to 15 uses and is lightweight, making it easy to carry wherever you go.

Have peace of mind while serving poolside margs and don't stress about broken glass with these shatter-proof glasses. Coming in a pack of vibrant hues or classic clear, they're made from BPA-free tritan plastic and actually look like real glass.

Keep the sun off your face with this 100 percent straw-made hat. Coming in a variety of fun island-themed patterns, this product provides extra protection against harmful rays with UBF 50.

Made of linen and rayon, this button-down will have you staying cool all summer long. It comes in a wide variety of prints, from tropical themes to coastal hues.

Shorts that are lightweight and feature moisture-control technology are must-haves for summer. Made of nylon and polyester, Southern Tide offers a wide selection of active and quick-dry shorts.

Look beach- or boat-ready with these premium leather sandals. They feature non-slip soles, making them a great option for boating or while walking along other slippery areas.

