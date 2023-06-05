27 TODAY-exclusive deals to find the perfect Father's Day gift on a budget

June is here, which means the countdown to Father's Day is well underway. While Dads might be notoriously hard to shop for, the Shop TODAY team is here to make your quest for a present a little bit easier by getting exclusive discounts on brands he'll love!

Whether you're shopping for your own dad, an uncle, father father figure or anyone in-between, we sought out useful Father's Day gifts anyone can appreciate. So, even if they "have everything" or "want nothing," you won't have to scramble at the last-minute to grab him another tie or pair of slippers. We've found great gifts from Tommy John, Shark, Ninja and more that we think he'll love — starting at $18!

Keep reading to shop exclusive Father's Day deals — and find out how you can our sweepstakes for a chance to win a gift, too.

Shop Father's Day gifts by category

Shop Father's Day deals on gifts by brand

Father's Day clothing and accessories deals

Under Armour

Shop everything from athletic gear to accessories for 30% off when you use the code TODAY30 at checkout, through June 18.

Whether he enjoys spending time on the water or not, these lightweight shorts are a breathable option he'll want to wear on repeat all summer long.

This tee is made from a quick drying fabric that also boasts UPF30 protection. According to the brand, it is "ultra-soft" and has a natural feel.

A shirt that can be worn on the trails or to dinner? We found it. This button down is made with a stretchy fabric that is not only stain-releasing, but UPF30 protective.

Tommy John

You can likely get a bulk of your shopping for the dad that prioritizes comfort done at Tommy John. Whether he wants new boxers or breathable tees, you can shop it all for 25% off with the code TODAY25 through June 18.

These bestsellers from Tommy John are so soft that they're comparable to a "second skin." They're made with the brand's signature modal fabric for a "luxurious" feel.

According to the brand, this tee is "unshrinkable." Plus, it's fade-free and is also made with a spandex blend, which we think means it pretty much crosses off all of the boxes.

For the guy who turns his pajamas into a weekend uniform, these just might be the perfect pants. They offer a bit of stretch, functional side pockets and a waistband that won't dig into your skin, the brand says.

Lands' End

This iconic brand is a one-stop shop for everything from home decor to swim suits, so you won't have any trouble encountering finds to spruce up dad's wardrobe. When you use the code TODAY40, you can enjoy 40% off full-priced items, sitewide, through June 18.

No ironing required? Say less! This sleek shirt is made from 100% cotton twill with a no-iron finish, which means it makes for easy care — and easy wear. Plus, it comes in eight different prints in sizes S-XXL.

Country music star Blake Shelton has his own clothing line at Lands' End. We like this wardrobe basic for everyday wear.

Who wouldn't appreciate a luxe terry robe? This Authentic Turkish terry cloth robe is absorbent, made with an anti-pilling finish and woven in state-of-the-art mills by expert artisans, according to the brand.

Flag & Anthem

Flag & Anthem was founded in 2016 with the intention of making "premium clothing without the premium price tag." They make everything from shoes and hats to hoodies, which you can shop for 30% off through June 18 with the code TODAY30.

For the golfer or the sharp-dresser, this polo fits the style bill. It's moisture-wicking, provides UPF sun protection and tailored for an athletic fit, according to the brand.

These swim shorts are giving us all of the summer vibes. The 8-inch inseam and bright prints make them fashionable and functional enough to wear at the beach or while lounging poolside.

While these pants are designed for the course, they can be worn just about anywhere. They're made with a stretch fabric for all-day comfort and boast back-buttoned slit pockets that he can actually use to hold his wallet or keys.

Citizen

Citizen's iconic watches are perfect for the dad who enjoys wearing arm candy. You can score him his next stylish accessory for 30% off when you use the code TODAY30 at checkout through June 18.

With a gold-tone case and blue dial, this watch makes for a sophisticated style statement. It's water-resistant up to 100 meters and the brand says you'll never need batteries for it since it uses the brand's Eco Drive technology to sustain power via light sources.

The leather band and silver dial give this watch a timeless feel. It can display both the time and the date and also features Citizen's Eco Drive technology, which means it doesn't rely on batteries for power.

This stylish find features a 1/5 second chronograph measuring up to 60 minutes, 12 and 24-hour time and date function. It has a sporty feel and is water-resistant up to 200 meters, according to the brand, but is still sleek enough for the office.

The Tie Bar

Ties tend to be a popular Father's Day gift for a reason — he'll likely have some reason to wear one at one point or another. Whether he could use a new piece for his collection or you want to help him upgrade with some useful accessories, you can score it all for 30% off when you use the code TODAY30 at checkout, through June 18.

This stylish tie already comes with a matching pocket square, making it a perfect giftable duo. Plus, it comes in a style box, so all you'll have to do is wrap it.

Whether he travels frequently or lacks room in his closet, this case offers a way to tackle tie storage. It can hold four ties and a set of cuff links.

Want to make sure he looks extra sharp on special occasions? This set includes a black, silver and gunmetal tie clip to keep his tie in place, and the color variety means there's one to match every style.

Father's Day home and tech deals

SharperImage.com

Shopping for someone who is gadget-obsessed? You'll probably find what they're looking for (and more) at Sharper Image. Shop TODAY readers can take advantage of an exclusive 25% discount sitewide when they use the code TODAY25 at checkout.

To putt it simply, we think this find is genius. While this might look like another club in their bag, this "driver" is actually an insulated cooler tank that can hold up to 48 ounces of liquid — hot or cold. So, he can quench his thirst on the course at just about any time.

Portable chargers can be bulky, but this iPhone case has a built-in rechargeable battery that doesn't require any extra accessories. It is designed specifically for iPhone 6/6S and iPhone 6 Plus, and it charges the devices via the small charging plug that is built into the case.

Know someone who enjoys bird-watching? They won't have to keep an eye out for avian friends that make their way into their yard — this bird feeder will capture any encounter, identify the bird in question and send an alert, along with a photo, to their phone.

Atlas Coffee Club

The best way to fill his cup? By replenishing it before it even run low! Atlas Coffee Club is offering Shop TODAY readers $50 off of gifts with the code TODAY50GIFTS and 50% off of subscriptions with the code TODAY50 through June 18.

The best way to fill his cup? By replenishing it before it even runs low! Depending on the subscription package you choose, you can gift him whole bean, ground or Keurig compatible coffee cups at a 3-, 6- or 12-month cadence. Plus, you have the option to send the actual box right to his door, or send him his gift via email if you tend to wait until the last-minute.

Gerber Gear

From the campground to the fishing dock, there are likely a few instances where he relies on tactical gear to get the job done. Luckily, Gerber Gear is offering readers 30% off sitewide through June 18 with the code TODAY30, so you can make his next camping or fishing trip a breeze.

This 15-in-1 tool features a variety of pliers, drivers, scissors, a can opener, bottle opener and more. Plus, thanks to its slim design and pocket clip attachment, it isn't too bulky to carry around.

This 3-piece kit includes the brand's Hemoplier, Defender tether and Controller Folding Fillet Knife, which can help him tackle everything from cutting the line to cutting the fish for dinner.

Though it can be used to take notes, this isn't your average pen! It has a glass-shattering tip that the brand says is strong enough to break a windshield, in case of emergency.

SharkNinja

You likely know SharkNinja for its kitchen appliances, vacuums and popular hair tool. The brand is offering Shop TODAY readers exclusive 30% discounts on two of its popular devices, the Shark Air Purifier and Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven, with the code TODAY30 at checkout.

This air purifier can be used in a number of smaller spaces to filter everything from dust to allergens out of the air. The LED display shows real time air quality, filter life and more, which makes it easy to use.

This countertop appliance can cook sheet pan meals or air fry up to 6 pounds of wings simultaneously (and it can also bake, broil, reheat and more), which means he can tackle dinner or whip up a quick snack or two in no time.

Sweepstakes

sharperimage.com

Now through June 18, TODAY readers have the chance to win a Zero Gravity Hammock Chair from SharperImage.com and spend summer days in pure bliss. Enter this sweepstakes here.

Becca Delman / TODAY

Need a personalized gift that he'll actually be able to use? Now through June 18, TODAY readers have the chance to win a Graham Leather Travel Gift Set from Mark & Graham that includes both a monogrammed duffel bag and dopp kit. Enter this sweepstakes here.