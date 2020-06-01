31 personalized Father's Day gifts to make your No. 1 guy feel special

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you're celebrating in person or sharing the love from afar, a special gift is a perfect way to bring a smile to Dad's face this Father's Day. Better yet, a personalized Father's Day gift will show your No. 1 guy just how much you appreciate everything he does.

From customized golf balls to funny Father's Day mugs, our list of personalized gifts for dad includes many different options that are bound to make his day brighter. No matter what personalized gift you end up going with, the dad in your life will certainly hold onto the thoughtful item for many years to come.

To shop this gift guide by category, simply click on the links below:

Personalized gifts for Dad

If Dad enjoys spending his days on the golf course, he’ll totally love these customizable golf balls from Zazzle. You can add a message or photo for an extra personal touch and they come in packs of three.

This custom star map from Etsy gives dad the chance to see the night sky on the day his children were born. The piece is made on a wooden board and can include up to three different maps with everyone's name, date of birth and location.

Does dad constantly talk about his childhood? If so, gift him a set of customized map coasters that display a bird’s-eye view of his favorite town or city.

For those who are shopping on a budget, get your dad his favorite type of beer and put the six-pack in this personalized beer bottle carrier.

If his drink of choice is whiskey, he’ll love this personalized whiskey barrel from UncommonGoods. You can customize the barrel with your own “distillery” name with an established date as well as the city and state of your choosing. Plus, you can choose to fill it with rum and whiskey or Tennessee whiskey.

If your dad has stacks of your old drawings piled up, put one to good use and display it on a handcrafted plate from UncommonGoods. The manufacturer uses a slip-casting method to trace the artwork. Then, they carve it into the surface and the artwork is set forever so he can enjoy it at dinner for years to come.

Since most people don’t enjoy warm beer, help Dad keep his beverages ice cold this summer with this customizable photo can cooler.

If he likes to fish during his downtime, consider getting your dad this thoughtful fishing lure that can be totally customized with a message.

Does your dad love to cook? If so, he’ll enjoy this personalized bamboo cutting board that allows you to add a large title and two lines of text for the ultimate kitchen gift.

If you're thinking of buying your dad some tech from Apple for Father’s Day, make your gift even more special by personalizing it. Apple offers free engraving and gift wrapping for many of its products including their AirPods and iPads.

If he already owns a pair of AirPods, this custom leather case from Etsy is the perfect accessory for a personalized touch. It comes in brown, black and red.

Get him this personal ice cream spoon for his go-to late-night snacks. This engraved spoon from Etsy comes in a variety of different colors and you can engrave it with a sweet message.

Does Dad enjoy smoking cigars with his buddies? If so, get him this engraved humidor for Father's Day to keep all of his cigars organized and fresh.

Turn sweet snapshots into a gift he'll cherish for years. Each time he turns the page of this photo book from Shutterfly, he’ll be reminded of all the fun memories you and your family have created.

This engraved hammer is for all the dads who spend their weekends fixing things around the house without expecting anything in return. While the sky is the limit when it comes to the engraving options, “Daddy, thank you for helping me build my life!” is quite the sentimental message.

Another sweet gift idea for a handy dad is this personalized tape measure. The default message says “No one can measure up to you, Dad” but you can customize the message too.

Help Dad keep cash and cards organized with this leather magnetic money clip by Left Coast Original. It's available in black, tan or brown leather and can be engraved to add a personal touch.

If he likes to solve Rubik’s cubes in his spare time then he’ll love playing with one that includes photos of his favorite people.

Does Dad brag about his grilling expertise? If so, get him this personalized apron that he can rock while flipping some burgers this summer.

Take your dad’s grilling set up to the next level with a set of customizable barbecue utensils. The four-piece set includes a spatula, fork, chef tongs and a basting brush. Each one is made from durable, rust-resistant stainless steel with sturdy wooden handles.

A new dad’s very first Father’s Day is one he’ll never forget. Make the special day even more memorable with a thoughtful frame that includes his first photo with the little one.

Who wouldn't love a high quality suitcase for Father’s Day? Away Luggage offers its customers the opportunity to customize most of its products with a hand-painted monogram. If he already has a favorite suitcase, the brand also makes a $10 leather luggage tag that can be stamped with his initials.

If you’re still not sure what personalized gift to get your dad this Father’s Day, consider these initial cufflinks. They’re a bestseller at Amazon, budget-friendly and will pair nicely with any collared shirt.

Make your dad laugh with this hilarious pair of photo socks. You can choose from 12 different colors and have each one emblazoned with a photo of your choice.

Give dad’s cocktail hour a personal touch with these fun custom lowball glasses. Over 55,000 people have bought them and they have an impressive 4.8-rating on Etsy.

If your dad likes to wear arm candy, he’ll love rocking this black braided bracelet every day. You can add up to three silver beads with the names of loved ones and it happens to be Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller for men’s link bracelets.

Father’s Day Mugs

You can’t go wrong with a personalized Father’s Day mug if he loves his morning coffee or tea. This “Best Dad Ever” mug allows you to include up to nine different photos and comes in two sizes.

For an insulated and travel-friendly option, consider the Yeti rambler mug that comes with a lid and can be customized with a monogram, design, logo or text.

Show your dad just how much you mean to him with this mug that lovingly displays the “definition” of Dad.

If you and your siblings have a playful competition to be the favorite child your dad will totally laugh when he receives this personalized mug. It reads, “I love you more than my sibling does” and features your signature too.

For a dad with young children, this “Daddy Shark” mug is the way to go. You can add up to six names and it comes in a white and black handle.

