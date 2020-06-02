33 Father's Day gift ideas to celebrate the new dad in your life

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

A dad’s first Father’s Day is one he’ll never forget. From learning how to successfully install a car seat, changing diapers and so much more, fatherhood changes a man's heart forever. And after days, weeks or months of learning all about fatherhood, it's important to give him a pat on the back for his all hard work with a special gift.

Since Father’s Day is such a monumental time for new dads, we rounded up the best presents to commemorate the holiday that now holds such a great meaning to him. Whether you’re a wife shopping on behalf of your little one or another family member trying to show your love, we've found something for everyone to gift the new dad in your life.

This thoughtful frame is the perfect sentimental gift to give a new dad full of photos with his child. It comes in many different frame stains including black, beige and gray, with three different color themes for the collage.

Dad could use some peace and quiet while the little one is sleeping, so he'll appreciate this gift. The bestselling noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones from Cowin have over 16,500 verified reviews on Amazon. They come in six different colors including black and blue.

While digital photos are convenient, sometimes it's nice to have a physical copy too. Help him capture all the big and small moments with this Polaroid digital camera. This compact Polaroid makes it fun to snap photos and then watch the sticky-backed picture pop out, ready to share with friends and family.

Have him carry his child’s love wherever he goes with this personalized daddy penny keychain from Etsy. You can choose whatever penny year you want and customize the stamped title.

Let’s be honest, being a parent isn’t always easy. For the moments when he needs a break, he can rely on this new dad survival kit. Buy this box and fill it will all of his favorite things, whether it's beer, candy or savory snacks.

This UV-clean phone sanitizer from HoMedics will help Dad keep his belongings squeaky clean. In just 60 seconds he can sanitie items such as his phone, keys, glasses, wallet and more and kill up to 99.9% of airborne contaminants.

You can never have too much information and advice on being a good father. This parenting book, titled, “Gearing Up for the Biggest Game of Your Life,” gradually introduces new dads to fatherhood.

Despite long nights and early mornings with his child, it’s still important he makes time for his health. One way you can help the new dad in your life stay healthy is with a fitness band like this FitBit Charge 4. He can track his pace and distance during outdoor runs, rides, hikes and more.

Make his first Father’s Day even more memorable with a thoughtful frame that includes his first photo with his bundle of joy.

Replace his bulky diaper bag for this unique hoodie that can hold diapers, wipes, bottles and pacifiers. There’s also room for Dad to stash his phone, wallet and other personal items.

If you think he’d prefer to carry his baby’s essentials in a bag, consider this diaper backpack instead. The Ruvalino backpack is waterproof, comes with a changing pad, two big zip closure compartments and 16 pockets to keep all his baby gear organized. Plus, it comes in seven different colors and has over 1,600 five-star verified reviews on Amazon.

If he's a coffee or tea lover, he'll enjoy using this personalized Father’s Day mug every morning. You can add up to three photos and include a loving message.

For a funny and budget-friendly option, this cute onesie is the perfect wrapping for the perfect gift: his little one! It reads, “I’m your Father’s Day gift. Mom says you’re welcome.”

Help him stay in shape at home with these bestselling speed jump rumps from Amazon. They have just under 1,000 verified reviews and a 4.1-rating.

Every new dad knows how important caffeine is when it comes to the first few months (or years) of his child’s life. Help him stay alert and save some time in the morning with this sleek, single-serve coffee maker from Keurig.

If he prefers brewing his own coffee, consider gifting him this unique batch of bourbon-infused coffee beans instead.

This acrylic free-standing frame is both thoughtful and sentimental. Personalize it with one of the first photos he took with his baby and add a special message just for him.

What dad wouldn’t love a new pair of sneakers for Father’s Day? This pair from AllBirds are designed for maximum support, so they’re great for busy new dads. Plus, they can be thrown in the washing machine if he runs into any messes — and with a new baby, he definitely will!

If he likes to fish during his downtime, consider getting him this thoughtful fishing lure that can be customized with a message about his first Father’s Day.

If he’s a fan of Mexican cuisine, then he’ll totally love this matching taco and taquito set.

You can’t go wrong with a new pair of slippers. This memory foam pair is inexpensive and comes in 10 different colors and designs. Plus, the top-rated style has over 1,000 positive verified reviews on Amazon.

Parents will always have plenty of things to work on and fix around the house. Help Dad stay prepared with this compact hand toolset from Walmart. It includes many useful tools like a hammer, pliers and more.

If he’s known for misplacing things like his wallet and keys, then the Tile Mate will be a huge help and keep track of all of his personal gadgets and new baby gear.

For the dads that have dreamt of watching Sunday night football with their son or daughter since they could remember, gift him this adorable “Sunday Funday” matching set.

If he’s been working from home for months and adjusting to fatherhood all at the same time, he’s probably been suffering from a little back and neck pain. One way to help him reduce those aches is with this top-rated bestselling massager.

Turn sweet snapshots into a gift he'll cherish for years. Each time he turns the page, he’ll be reminded of all the sweet memories he shared with his child.

If you're shopping on a budget, get him his favorite six-pack of beer and wrap it in this personalized beer bottle carrier designed just for new dads.

This smartphone handlebar mount is great for strollers and will come in handy for all of those neighborhood jogs and family walks with the little one.

Make Father’s Day dinner simple for the new mom too by gifting him this fully cooked pot roast from Omaha Steaks.

While he may have worked out every day before the baby arrived, things change quickly after your first child. For a funny gag gift, go for this can cooler that says, “It’s not a dad bod, it’s a father figure.”

If he loves golf, he’ll enjoy practicing his game from home with this mini putting green.

Gift the new dad in your life this folding rocking chair so he can enjoy his outdoor fire pit under the stars with his little one this summer.

For the new dad who is already going above and beyond, gift him this "SuperDad" T-shirt from Life is Good to show him just how much you appreciate everything he does.

