Finding the perfect Father’s Day gift for Dad is tough, but shopping for your father-in-law can also be tough. Sure, a “World’s Best Father-in-Law” mug will get the job done but why not get him something a little more unique?

To help you find the perfect gift to impress your father-in-law, we put together a list of products any dad would love. Whether he enjoys playing golf on the weekends or loves traveling the world, we've got plenty of gifts for your father-in-law that he'll love.

Does he love to travel or have dreams of seeing the world? If so, get your father-in-law this travel book which features over 130 different destinations around the USA and Canada with suggestions for a memorable 36-hour stay.

If he struggles with foot pain or simply likes foot massages, these acupressure foot massage slippers would make a great gift. They’re designed to soothe tension due to arthritis and refresh sore, achy feet while promoting better blood flow to enhance overall health.

For a more traditional option, consider these bestselling men’s slippers from Amazon. They have memory foam insoles for a pillow-soft fit and come in six different colors. The website's bestsellers have nearly 8,000 verified five-star reviews.

If he’s been working from home for months, it’s possible he’s been suffering from a little back and neck pain. One way to help him reduce those aches is with this top-rated massager also available at Amazon.

Transport him back to his childhood with this smartphone-operated paper airplane from Uncommon Goods. All he needs to do is fold the plane, attach the Bluetooth device, download the app, and let the amazing flight begin.

If he loves listening to music or podcasts, he'll totally appreciate this gift. Amazon's bestselling noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones have over 16,500 verified reviews and are available in six different colors.

For the in-law who's obsessed with golfing, there is this set of golf-themed grilling accessories. It comes with a spatula, a brush, grill tongs, golf-ball salt and pepper shakers and a cute golf storage bag.

When in doubt, go with a coffee mug. This Etsy mug has the perfect message: “My favorite Daughter-in-Law gave me this mug,” which is bound to make him smile while drinking his morning coffee. This is also available as a T-shirt, too.

A Master Class gift card is a great Father’s Day gift for the in-law who is always looking to learn. The brand offers a variety of celebrity-led courses on cooking, business, photography, sports and more.

With a Winc gift card, you can help your in-law explore new bottles with their specialty wine subscription box. Each month they send you three bottles of wine based on the quiz you take when you first join. You can gift one, two, or three-month subscriptions.

If his drink of choice is whiskey, he’ll love this personalized whiskey barrel from UncommonGoods. You can customize the barrel with your own “distillery” name with an established date as well as the city and state of your choosing. Plus, you can choose to fill it with rum and whiskey or Tennessee whiskey.

Calling all sports fans! Gift him these “Anatomy of Sports” coasters from UncommonGoods for the father-in-law who enjoys cheering as much as “cheers!” They come in a variety of different sports including football, hockey and golf.

If he considers himself an at-home chef, buy him this shiitake mushroom log kit, which allows him to easily grow delicious mushrooms right in his kitchen!

Whether he enjoys camping, lounging at home or hitting the seas on a boat, consider gifting him this cozy plaid blanket from ChappyWrap. The versatile blanket is machine washable and will stand up to the elements.

If your Father-in-law enjoys spending his days on the golf course, he’ll totally love these customizable golf balls from Zazzle. You can add a message or his name for an extra personal touch and they come in packs of three.

This mystery tackle box fishing kit is the perfect gift for the in-law who likes to fish. It includes up to six quality fishing lures including hard baits, skirted jigs and spinnerbaits designed for freshwater bass fishing.

If he likes to keep is space tidy and organized, he’ll definitely appreciate this gift. This portable car vacuum cleaner is small, powerful, and guaranteed to keep his car in tiptop shape.

Does he love to cook? If so, your in-law will enjoy this personalized bamboo cutting board that allows you to add a large title and two lines of text for the ultimate kitchen gift.

If he’s an MLB fan, consider these fun baseball park map glasses. Each set of two features a map of the iconic stadium his favorite team plays in, detailed with the team’s two main colors.

Any whiskey drinker would love this cocktail glass and stone gift box. It includes eight granite chilling whiskey rocks and two glasses in a keepsake wooden box.

If he’s more of a beer drinker, he’ll totally appreciate these chiller sticks that will keep his favorite beverage ice cold. Simply freeze the beer chillers for 45 minutes, insert it into a bottle and enjoy.

This beer-friendly gift allows him to collect and display his favorite beer caps in the shape of his state of choice. The baltic birch plywood décor item comes in almost every state in the country and would look great in any man cave.

Who doesn’t love chocolate? If you’re still not sure what to get your Father-in-Law this holiday, you can’t go wrong with a gift basket. This set of 12 dozen blue drizzled chocolate covered strawberries are tasty and thoughtful.

If he’s obsessed with Sriracha, then he'll appreciate this crate full of spicy snacks for Father’s Day. It includes a classic bottle of the popular condiment and spicy treats like Sriracha-flavored bacon jerky and peas.

Is your father-in-law always fixing things around the house? If so, make his life a little easier with this nifty digital measuring tape.

Say goodbye to lukewarm beverages. If he’s a big coffee or tea lover, he’ll love this temperature-controlled smart mug from Ember. It will keep his drink as hot as 145 degrees Fahrenheit which he can easily control from his smartphone.

For an insulated and travel-friendly option, consider the Yeti rambler mug that comes with a lid and can be customized with a monogram, design, logo or text. It comes in over 10 different colors including stainless steel and clay red.

If he lives to enjoy time outdoors, this comfortable folding rocking chair is the perfect gift he can enjoy while star-gazing next to his outdoor fire pit.

Another outdoor-friendly gift? This wildly popular and top-rated Arctic Zone cooler. The flip-open lid makes it easy to grab food and drinks; it’s leak-proof and comes in a few different shades.

This UV phone sanitizer from HoMedics will help your father-in-law keep his belongings squeaky clean. In just 60 seconds the nifty gadget sanitizes and kills up to 99.9% of airborne contaminants on items such as his phone, keys, glasses, wallet and more.

If you know his shoe size, consider gifting him these incredibly comfortable (and summer-friendly) Birkenstock Arizona Essential sandals. They come in many different colors including black and gray and are waterproof so he can wear them anywhere.

