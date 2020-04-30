36 heartwarming gifts to make Grandma feel special on Mother's Day

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Whether you call her Grammy, Nana or Mimi, Grandma deserves to feel special on Mother's Day too. Even though a family gathering is likely not happening since most of us are social distancing these days, you can still send a thoughtful Mother's Day gift right to her doorstep.

To help you find the perfect present, we created a list of Mother's Day gift ideas for Grandma that any Nana would love to receive on her special day. Whether she's a home chef or loves to collect jewelry, there's bound to be something on our list to make her smile.

There's nothing like a bond between a grandmother, mother, and granddaughter. To honor that special relationship, gift Grandma this sweet symbolic necklace from Dear Ava. It's simple but beautiful and something she'll wear every day.

Your grandmother will love wrapping herself in this custom fleece photo blanket filled with images of all of her grandchildren and kids.

Sometimes less is more. This beautiful bouquet from UrbanStems is the perfect gesture to let your Grandmother know just how much you mean to her on Mother's Day.

If she has a sweet tooth, this cookie bouquet is a fun alternative. These buttercream frosted cookie flowers from Cheryl's are just as tasty as they look. They come with artificial stems to resemble a real bouquet of flowers and come delivered in a pretty gift box.

One budget-friendly way you can let Grandma know just how much you love her is with this clever "fill-in-the-love" journal.

With this thoughtful and cozy throw pillow, your grandma can decorate her home with all of her grandchildren's names. You can customize this item with up to 15 names and four different fonts.

An extra touching gift is this custom cutting board that you can have one of your most sacred family recipes engraved onto. Plus, it's a great way to thank her for all those delicious meals Grandma has cooked for you over the years.

This snarky but cute mug is bound to make her laugh when she sips her morning coffee or tea.

Gift your grandma this customizable pull chain bracelet from Alex and Ani and fill it charms representing the initials of all of her grandchildren.

Help Grandma keep her recipes organized with this colorful box. It comes complete with 12 dividers and 24 recipe cards.

Joanna Gaines' newest book is also great for the grandmother who loves to cook. It's filled with tasty recipes including a mushroom gruyére quiche, pumpkin cream cheese bread and more.

This herb garden would look good in any home. The small garden from 1-800 Flowers is super easy to use, even if she doesn't have a green thumb. It comes with oregano, parsley and thyme and arrives inside a keepsake wooden “Fresh Herbs” planter with the quaint charm of a farmer’s market stand.

This wine bag from Lilly Pulitzer is a necessity for backyard barbecue season. It's colorful and can fit up to four bottles of wine inside the insulated interior.

Longchamp bags are classic, durable and would make a great addition to anyone's closet. This minimalist bag has over 400 raving reviews on Bloomingdale's website for a reason. It's easy to carry, lightweight and incredibly easy to clean.

With this nifty pan, Grandma can make two of your favorite pies at once! The non-stick split pie pan allows her to make one pie, half of a pie or two half pies.

If she enjoys experimenting in the kitchen and creating meals inspired by different countries, she'll love this gift. This global chili and stew seasoning kit from UncommonGoods has 15 tins of herbs and spices from all around the world.

She'll love getting cozy in this pajama set from Soma. The lightweight material is designed to keep her cool and comfortable at night, which is great for the warmer months ahead.

Who doesn't love a box of chocolates? This limited edition spring-themed chocolate box includes an assortment of flavors like peach sorbet and white chocolate hazelnut.

Skin care is super important, no matter how old you are. One way you can help your grandma keep her complexion healthy and radiant is with this popular Clarisonic facial cleansing brush.

Even grandmothers need a spa day sometimes — and now you can help her create one in her very own home. This "farm fresh" gift set is made in Alabama and comes with products made with soothing goat's milk, calming lavender, and nourishing shea butter.

Another thoughtful gift to help her relax is this wooden bathtub caddy tray which holds a glass of wine and her favorite book while she decompresses and enjoys a warm bath.

Whether you call her Grandma, Mimi, or Nana, there's a cute dish towel that has her name all over. It's a personalized touch that will make her smile every time she's in the kitchen.

This bestselling book on Amazon is a fun way to celebrate the special bond between a grandma and her grandchildren.

Do you love how it always smells at your Granny's house? This large French vanilla candle from Yankee Candle that can burn for up to 150 hours and would make a great addition to her candle collection.

Even though we're so used to taking photos on our phones, sometimes it's nice to have a physical copy, too. With this Fujifilm camera, she can keep physical copies of her favorite pictures no matter where she goes.

Does your grandma love to craft and do DIY projects? If so, she needs this nifty machine. The Cricut Joy is a cutting, drawing and label-making device that utilizes an app so you can design and craft anything you want from vinyl to fabric.

If you and your Grandma are best friends, she'll love this sentimental bracelet that highlights an infinite relationship between a grandmother and her granddaughter.

If she loves to cook, this is a kitchen essential she needs in her life. The air-frying toaster quickly circulated hot air to fry your favorite foods without all the excess oil. So that means grandma can whip up french fries, pizza and more.

This bronze metal family tree is the perfect way for Grandma to admire her beautiful family. It lets you hang photos of her loved ones right on the branches to be displayed anywhere in her home.

Grandma will feel like she is walking on clouds in these sheepskin slippers. A rubber outsole provides support and they come in many colors like baby blue, black, red, grey, and more.

If she's a fan of "Golden Girls," this illustrated magnet set is cute, funny, budget-friendly and would look great on her fridge.

If your grandmother is always talking about her childhood in Texas (or anywhere in the U.S.), she'll love this Homesick state candle. It has 60 to 80 hours of burn time, is made with soy wax and comes in many cities and states to help her reminisce.

This cloud-like throw blanket will have Granny relaxing in no time. The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic blankets are great because the fabric doesn't shrink, pill or wrinkle, which makes it perfect for snuggling up on the couch for a movie or a family Zoom call.

If your family is expecting a baby, announcing it on Mother's Day could be the best gift of all for a grandmother-to-be!

Who wouldn't want a gift basket full of tasty treats? This one from 1-800 Baskets comes with English breakfast tea, dark chocolate, wafers, shortbread and more.

Turn sweet photos into a gift your grandmother will use for the entire year. Each month, she'll be reminded of all the fun memories you and your family have created over the years.

