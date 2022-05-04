Last chance! These gift baskets will arrive just in time for Mother's Day

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Time is officially running out to grab the perfect gift for the main woman in your life! If you're worried about arriving to her home empty-handed on Sunday (or if you're simply too far away to see her for the big day), one great way to thank her for all that she does is by sending her a perfectly curated Mother's Day gift directly to her doorstep.

Whether you're looking for a gift basket full of tasty treats, bubbly champagne, at-home spa essentials or goodies for their next cup of tea, there's bound to be at least one option on our list that will make her smile. Best of all, these gift baskets will arrive just in time for her big celebration.

To shop this article by category, just click on the links below:

Mother's Day gourmet gift baskets

Indulge her sweet tooth with this scrumptious collection of desserts from Etsy. Each box is filled with handmade confections including an assortment of brownies, whoopie pies and cookies.

For the cheese lover who is always looking for the perfect curd to complement her favorite wine, this gift basket is it. The wooden crate comes with handcrafted cow's milk cheeses from different locations, honey, dried fruits and nuts to accompany her next charcuterie party.

Whether her cravings lean savory or sweet, she's sure to be pleased by an assortment of Southern-style biscuits from this Charleston, South Carolina eatery. Along with Callie's acclaimed buttermilk, cinnamon and cheese and chive biscuits, each delivery also includes some of their fiery pimento cheese.

Who doesn't love a good snooze session after dessert? Prep her for sweet slumbers with this gift basket that features the brand's signature bites along with a brownie shaped like a sleep mask.

Milk Bar is known for its mouth-watering cookies, and this cute sampler tin would make a perfect Mother's Day gift! It comes with a little bit of everything, from rainbow-vanilla cake truffles to a yummy Milk Bar pie slice.

Is your mom the queen of emojis? Capitalize on your texting banter with this adorable basket of cookies that includes a kissy-face emoji cookie, a heart-shaped treat that says "Best. Mom. Ever." and a handful of assorted cookies.

Mother's Day is the perfect time to spoil her with this elegant French treat! This gourmet macaron box includes 10 delicate sandwich cookies in a variety of flavors.

If she's a chocolate lover, you can never go wrong with a box of luxury treats. This spring-themed chocolate box includes an assortment of milk, dark and white chocolate truffles with flavor-filled ganache centers.

This gift basket from The Popcorn Factory is a different but fun option. It comes with five popcorn flavors including butter, caramel and white cheddar. You can also expect an assortment of white chocolate-covered pretzels and candies.

This summer sausage and cheese gift box from Hickory Farms is great for the moms who love their hors d'oeuvres. It comes with the company's signature beef sausages, a smoked cheddar blend, a smoked gouda blend, cheddar cheese, honey pineapple mustard and sweet hot mustard.

Treat her to desserts with these jumbo sweets from Bake Me A Wish. The delectable set comes with crowd pleasers like chocolate-, vanilla-, red velvet- and strawberry-flavored cupcakes. For an extra sweet touch, each one is topped with buttercream frosting in various colors.

For a nice mix of chocolate and fruit, check out this tower of treats from Harry & David. It comes with five Verano pears, "moose munch" popcorn, chocolate-covered cherries, mixed nuts and truffles. Even better? You can also send this tower with a bottle of wine, too!

This Bake Me A Wish tower includes a bunch of festive treats like pink yogurt pretzels, chocolate hearts and brownies. She will be indulging in these treats right after the Mother's Day brunch.

Nothing's sweeter than love, but these Georgetown Cupcakes come close. Each box contains a dozen cupcakes, ranging in various unique flavors like raspberry swirl cheesecake, lavender Earl Grey and peanut butter fudge.

If she's not into flower arrangements, this cookie bouquet is a beautiful and unique Mother's Day gift that's bound to make your mother smile on her big day.

For the mom who loves charcuterie, this thoughtful gift basket is filled with a variety of pears, Gala apples and all the accoutrements you need for a proper meat and cheese platter.

These chocolate-covered strawberries are great for those who prefer fruit. This set comes with hand-decorated strawberries that are dipped in semisweet and rose white chocolate, plus fresh grapes and pineapple to round out this festive arrangement.

If your mom prefers something healthier, then send her this gourmet fruit gift box instead! It comes with apples, pears, navel oranges and more.

Does your mom have a heart of gold? If so, this is the Mother's Day gift for her. The "Mom's Heart of Gold" basket is filled with caramel popcorn, cookies, nuts, chocolate and more to help her celebrate all day long.

Who wouldn't want a tower full of chocolate, candy and popcorn? This decadent Mother's Day tower is great for the mom who loves her sweets. It includes chocolate from Ghirardelli and Lindt, almond roca, peach gummy candies and milk chocolate-drizzled popcorn.

Mother's Day wine gift baskets

For the mom who prefers to be left alone when the clock strikes 5, hook her up with all the necessities for wine o'clock — chardonnay from Oregon, gourmet gummies and a tongue-in-cheek wine tumbler.

Is she a wine connoisseur or looking to become a master sommelier? This basket will give her a taste of the world of wines. It comes with three bottles and delicious snacks for an evening of tasting. Also, you can schedule your delivery for an extra fee to make sure it arrives to her doorstep safe and sound.

What pairs well with a pinot noir? Sweets, of course! Whether she's craving wine, chocolate or fruity gummies, this set is sure to satisfy her cravings.

Give your mom the gift of her very own "rosé all day". Ilo California Rosé wine with strawberry fig jam and a wildflower seed kit will get her in the mood for the upcoming rosé season.

Elevate her dessert experience with Harry & David's decadent collection of chocolate and wine. Included are over a dozen truffles handmade in Oregon, plus a bottle of tempranillo that's perfect for sharing (or nursing all by herself).

If she loves her summer wines, consider this rosé-themed gift basket that comes with a bottle of California wine, toasty crackers, two types of cheese and more.

This splurge-worthy gift basket is the perfect way to show your mom how much you appreciate everything she does for you! It comes with your choice of a bubbly drink and an assortment of cookies, truffles and toffee.

Spring is the perfect time for a family gathering. Prep her for upcoming festivities with this jam-packed tote filled with picnic essentials — bruschetta, baguettes, roasted almonds, honey and more! — plus a bottle of pinot noir to bring it all together.

Mother's Day self-care gift baskets

Indulge her senses with this at-home spa set. This basket is armed with all the luxury goodies for those days when she needs a bit of support and self-care. It comes with honey and almond-scented bath goods like body lotion, bubble bad, shower gel and more.

Every mom deserves a self-care day and time to relax. This aromatherapy-inspired basket is filled with all that she needs for a much-deserved "me time". It comes with a bubble bath, body scrub, lotion, salts, bath bomb and all the scented goods for the ideal spa experience

Does she love to unwind with a long bath and dimly lit candles after work? This Etsy gift set's got her covered for plenty of nights filled with R&R.

For the mom who deserves the world, give her a little bit of everything! This Amazon gift basket includes classic gifts including warm wool socks, a rose-colored coffee mug, a chic jewelry tray and more.

If she's the sort to spend her days in the garden, she'll appreciate this botanical collection of gifts from Etsy. Inside she'll find everything from a dried floral bundle and aromatic bath salts to a roll-on fragrance in one of five scents.

"This was such a nice present to give my mom for Mother’s Day and she loved it!" raved one of several Amazon shoppers who bought this expansive handmade basket for the ladies in their lives. The nine-piece spa set includes everything they'll need to unwind, from two large bath bombs to a plush bath towel.

Turn her bathroom into a day spa with essential oil-infused bath salts, bath bombs, shower steamers and more. The live succulent is the perfect botanical touch to add to her very own oasis!

Moms tend to put others before themselves, but it'll be hard to not schedule an at-home relaxation session when they dig into this Etsy gift box. A handmade lavender eye pillow, herbaceous dry shampoo, cozy socks and a relaxing soap bar are just a few of the things they'll find inside!

This sweet gift basket from Dear Ava is the perfect gesture for the moms who forget to take a moment for themselves once in a while. It includes a lavender soy candle, two bath bombs, lavender soap and lip balm.

If she prefers tea, you can't go wrong with this set. It features an assortment of teas and cookies and even comes with a floral stoneware tea-for-one set.

For a more useful and relaxing option, send an expectant or new mom this gift box. It includes items like a bath salt made for relaxing muscles, organic belly balm, a full-size bath bomb, herbal salve, vapor rub, lip balm and more.

Every mom could use a little extra time to relax. Help her unwind with this lovely gift set filled with uplifting items like a satin eye mask, a rose quartz gemstone pendant and bubbly gummy bears.

