Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The holidays are rapidly approaching, and it feels like each year finding the perfect gift gets harder and harder. Some people are easier to shop for than others like, the person who loves all things beauty or the person who's always up to date on the latest tech releases.

Others? Not so easy. Like what do you get the person who always has their nose in a book? Luckily for you, you won't have to worry too much anymore. We've found 23 of the best gifts the book lover in your life is sure to adore (and actually use).

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 23.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2021 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Best book lover gifts under $10

For readers who like to interact with their books, an endless supply of sticky tabs is the perfect stocking stuffer. This pack comes with six sets of 1200 pieces, so they'll never have to worry about running out.

Using a PopSockets PopGrip with your Kindle makes long-term reading much more comfortable. This opal style has almost 15,700 verified 5-star ratings and a 4.7-star average.

Whether they like coffee or tea (or neither, that's okay, too), keep their reading beverages on brand with this bibliophile mug that features an octopus with a book in each hand.

If they often lend out their books or just like to give their personal collection a unique touch, this library stamp is perfect. Customizable with their name, you can choose between five different designs.

These pencils feature quotes every reader can relate to and are sure to make fun stocking stuffers. You can choose from six different colors.

Best book lover gifts under $15

If they like to read in bed at night, save them the hassle of having to get up to turn the main light on and off with this rechargeable book light. It hooks onto the pages and the (surprisingly bright) light can be angled straight down or in different directions. When the light dies, you can just recharge it on your computer via USB port.

Reading in bed can be a pain when you want to lay down and don't want to hold the book up over your head. Enter: the Lazy Readers Glasses made for people who want the best of both worlds — aka laying down flat and still keeping the book low and comfortable. The frames have 90-degree angle prisms that will allow you to read the text without uncomfortably tilting your head.

For the "Schitt's Creek" fan in your life, they're sure to love this David Rose bookmark. It features one of his quotes they can probably connect with, along with an outline of the top half of his head, which peeks out over the top of the book.

It can be annoying and sometimes painful to hold read one-handedly. This book page holder is meant to relieve some of the pain that can come from holding a book open and keeping the page spread apart enough so that you can seamlessly read.

Socks are a great stocking stuffer. This mismatched pair of socks from Out of Print features one sock with a list of historically banned books; the other features that same list covered with blacked-out lines.

For the more avid reader, opt for this reading diary that can fit 100 books. It also has pages for additional activities like listing your favorite characters of all time, favorite books of all time and even space to keep track of any book club reads.

Best book lover gifts under $25

This personal library kit comes with a self-adhesive pocket, card inserts so you can fill out each borrower's name and even a date stamper to give it an authentic library look.

If the reader in your life is someone who is always on the go, they'll love this padded book sleeve that protects their current read while in transit. It comes in two different sizes: 8 x 10 paperback and 9 x 11 hardback, with and without additional front pockets. The pocketed option fits a Kindle or small notebook in the front along with some writing utensils (or whatever else they can fit in there).

Holding up a book can be a pain, especially if it's a heavier, hardcover one. This reading bean from Book Beau is designed to help alleviate some of that pain by giving your arms a soft place to rest and has a curve so that it fits naturally to the body. It can be used for more than just reading — like napping, traveling, scrolling on your phone or playing video games. You can buy a full bean with the cover or just opt for replacement covers if you want to switch up the style.

This water-resistant book sleeve is another option to keep current reads protected while on the go. It's currently available in three sizes — mini, indie and XL — that fit everything from a Kindle to a standard hardback.

They can bring their favorite book with them wherever they go with these custom miniature book earrings. Each pair is made to order and you can request any book you'd like alongside choosing between gold or silver material.

Best book lover gifts under $50

An alternative to a stamp is an embosser. Choose from 10 different styles and customize it with their name so that, when pressed onto the page, a raised seal is left behind.

Whether they're going to the library or the bookstore, you can't go wrong with gifting the reader in your life a cute tote bag to carry all of their goodies.

Help them keep track of their reads with this reading journal that has spaces for things like a daily reading tracker, reading challenges and a color/draw-in bookstack. It has room for 52 reviews, perfect for someone who reads at a slower pace or is just getting back into reading.

If they're always struggling with their next read, give them this book box experience that comes complete with a book, snacks, a hot drink mix, a bath bomb, a homemade lip balm and a handwritten note. You can choose which genre of book and what type of hot drink mix they receive.

Best book lover gifts under $150

This library card pillow can be personalized with names and dates that mean something to the person you're gifting it to. You can add up to seven "borrowers" names on the pillow, so there's space for every person in the house, even pets!

This crossbody bag is designed to look like the cover of "Pride and Prejudice" but flips open to reveal an inner pocket where you can store the essentials like your phone, keys and wallet. It's currently available in a small and medium size. "The bag is just us beautiful as it is on the pictures and to own it makes me feel special," one 5-star reviewer gushed.

Amazon recently released an updated version of their classic Kindle Paperwhite e-reader that has a larger screen, thinner borders and adjustable light. This portable e-reader will help them take their entire library on the go. What could be better than that?

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2021 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!