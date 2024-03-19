These are the 6 biggest beauty trends for spring, according to an expert

As spring nears, you're probably already switching up your wardrobe to get rid of your winter apparel for some more appropriate seasonal attire. But just as we swap sweaters for tank tops, your beauty cabinet needs to go through a transformation, too.

To share some of her seasonal beauty predictions, Faith Xue, the Executive Beauty Director of Bustle Digital Group, recently stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. She revealed the spring trends to try this season, along with some suggested products you'll want to stock up on. You'll find juicy lip glosses to French manicure hacks, all the way to floral scents that will instantly remind you that the new season is finally here.

Keep reading to discover some of the biggest trends this season, plus products to test them out with.

Spring beauty trends seen on TODAY

Skin milks

"Milky skin care products are trending, replacing moisturizers and toners — they’re great for anyone who has dry and sensitive skin especially during winter," remarks Xue. "Some skin milks are made with actual milk ingredients like goat milk, which contains lactic acid and has a gentle exfoliating effect on the skin. Others just have a milky, creamy texture, so they’re [also] called skin milks."

If you're new to the skin milk trend, Laneige's version has a unique concept you might want to consider (and apply ASAP). This is a multi-use product and can be used in place of a toner, essence or moisturizer to repair the skin barrier. The creamy blend of ceramides, peptides and white tea leaf also help plump, firm and nourish, even for those with sensitive skin types.

Post-vacation glow products

"We used to rely on bronzers and self-tanners to look like we just got back from a beach vacation, but now there’s a new skin care product that instantly gives a glow and can be worn alone or layered under makeup." Case in point: Skin care-meets-makeup hybrids that enhance our skin's natural luminosity. "It’s not a bronzer, so can be used on all skin tones to add warmth."

When our team tested this serum, they compared their results to "a quick trip to the beach" because the pigment adds a subtle warmth to the skin without being overwhelming. The product comes right after Glow Recipe's viral Watermelon Glow Drops, which were loved for the glow and skin care benefits. This product is the same, excluding the tint, so you'll also enjoy the brightening and soothing perks of niacinamide when applied.

New romantics makeup

"Makeup for spring is inspired by the looks you’d see in Marie Antoinette’s court in Versailles — petal-soft blush and soft, romantic details/pops of pink, plus bow accents in the hair," says Xue. "This is all about the color of the make up."

Pigment, pigment, pigment! That's the one word that reviewers often use to describe the impact of this product. Just a single dab packs tons of pigment, which would be appropriate to add to the cheeks for a soft and flushed look that meets the trend's requirements.

It's a lip gloss...it's a balm... No, it's a lip jelly! Tower 28 combines the perks of both products, offering tons of shine and moisture to the lips without the sticky residue. The only issue you might have is picking one of the many shades to purchase.

Body mists

"Body mists are back! But instead of the super-sweet/childish scents of the ‘90s (we all remember dousing ourselves with them in the mall), the newer body mists are sophisticated and grown-up — and might even boost your spirits," explains Xue. "Body mists have less oil and more water than perfumes, which make them lighter and easier to wear — you can spritz them after the gym, throughout the day [and] in your hair."

One of the current leading brands for body mists is none other than Sol de Janeiro. Their collection of mists have grown over the years, with a line filled with six scents (and counting!) to choose from. One of Xue's favorites is Cheirosa 59 because of its notes of vanilla orchid, sugared violet and sheer sandalwood.

"The brand also did a study and found that it’s proven to boost your mood — 92% of participants said this fragrance transports them to a positive place and makes them feel happy," Xue says.

Hair plumper

"If you dream of having thicker hair and are too impatient or skeptical of hair vitamins, there’s now a quick fix: hair fillers!" suggests Xue. "Hair fillers add instant volume and density to the hair."

Thin hair can be difficult to manage, but as Xue suggests, sprays like John Frieda's Ultrafiller provides a quick solution. For instance, it is infused with biotin and hyaluronic acid, which work to give long-lasting hold to the strands without weighing it down. Just spritz after showering and style your hair as you normally would to see the results.

Micro-French manicure

"Everything ‘90s is back, including the French mani as seen on celebs like Kendall Jenner — but the newer version features a micro-sized tip, barely visible," says Xue.

At-home french manicures just got a bit easier. Regardless of your skill level, the Lights Lacquer Stamper tool makes manis less complicated, even if you have an unsteady hand. Simply add your desired nail color to the jelly top and "stamp" on the line — it's that simple.

More beauty products to try

This season is all about bright colors and a shine to go along with it. That's where a lip gloss comes in, such as this pick from NudeStix. What makes this product unique compared to other glosses is that it contains volumizing peptides to quickly plump your lips. But for extra oomph, it also offers tons of glossy shine and a bold tint (depending on the shade you choose).

For its price, the size (8 fl oz!) of Phlur's hair and body mist means you can spritz your body as much as you please. And once you grab a whiff of the amber, vanilla and musk inside, you might become even more addicted to layer this on. A plus: Since it is a body must, you can pair it with a fragrance or other body mists, from Phlur or your own, to enhance the notes.

We're all about the glow this season. To start, Hero Cosmetic's Glow Balm glides onto the skin and leaves it with a lit-from-within finish. While this a perk to using the products, it also packs some skin care benefits, too, including ceramides to moisturize and vitamin E to soften.

Mimic waves on the beach with this wave spray from Dae. It adds the texture and volume that comes with spending the day in the water, but without the rough dry residue that salt brings. Instead, the combination of hibiscus flower extract, prickly pear seed oil and moringa leaf extract adds hydration, elasticity and softness to the strands.

Using a cream blush with a powder not only keeps your product in place, it emphasizes the color, too. This new shade from Patrick Ta, Just Enough, is described as a soft blue pink that suits most skin types. Its vibrancy makes it ideal for this spring's blush trend since it is radiant and doll-like on the apples of the cheeks.

Throughout last season, Drunk Elephan'ts D-Bronzi drops were reigning as one of the most highly-wanted bronzing drops available. They're good for the skin (contains peptides and antioxidants) and add a flattering color. And since glow-y and bronzed skin is trending again, you might want to pick up these drops while they're still available.

How we chose

Faith Xue, the Executive Beauty Director of Bustle Digital Group, spoke with the Shop TODAY team and TODAY to reveal the most anticipated spring beauty trends to look out for, as well as tips to achieve her suggested looks and products to try.

We then scoured the internet and chose shopper-loved items that met the guidelines provided by the experts. We also shared a few of our personal favorites.