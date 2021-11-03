8 dermatologist-approved beauty products from around the world

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Finding new beauty products is always a challenge. With shelves stacked with tons of products, many labeled with complicated lists of ingredients, it can be difficult to decide on what brands to trust.

Across the globe, however, there are beauty secrets that have been passed down for generations that provide fixes to issues ranging from dandruff to dry feet. Products from Asia to South America might have ingredients and formulas that are solutions to common beauty concerns.

To let you in on these beauty secrets, dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share her favorite products from around the world. Read on to shop anti-dandruff shampoo, exfoliators, color correcting treatments and more.

China

This sulfate-free shampoo is formulated with one percent zinc pyrithione to fight flakes and dandruff. This formula is made to work with all hair types, including color-treated hair, and leave scalps smooth and hair soft.

With over 80,000 ratings on Amazon, this scalp massager is a bestseller. In ancient China, hair combing to massage the head was used to maintain one's health, said Engelman. This massager used with the above shampoo might help with dandruff, too.

Japan

This sake-infused scalp scrub leans into the ancient Japanese tradition of scalp care, said Engelman. The exfoliating cubes are also made of sugar rather than salt to prevent hair damage while exfoliating.

Formulated to help you say goodbye to dry, dull and blotchy skin, this Japanese exfoliator works to smooth and brighten skin for a more even-looking complexion. The brand also says this exfoliator works to improve pigmentation, has anti-aging benefits and can reduce the appearance of bumps and acne scars.

South Korea

Best known for their BB cream, Dr. Jart+ has a product that uses tiger grass from the Asian wetlands to calm sensitive skin. This color correcting treatment is designed to cover blemishes, neutralize redness and restore skin.

Sweden

Made with lanolin, rosewater and egg whites, this Swedish facial soap works to cleanse and minimize pores. When exposed to water, the bar becomes frothy like a latte and makes skin appear fresh and tight, said Engelman.

Italy

This lip duo is made in Italy but is owned and founded by two Pakistani sisters. The brand has an inclusive shade range with 25 different shades of nude. The lipstick is dual ended with lip gloss and a matte lipstick. The formula is also vegan and cruelty free.

Brazil

If you are looking to keep your feet soft and smooth, this foot care kit could be helpful. With the smooth board, users should exfoliate their feet, then massage the cream into the skin. The main ingredient in this cream is coconut oil

