My go-to hairstyle looks so sleek thanks to this $8 hair wax stick

It smooths my flyaways and creates the perfect low bun.
By Shannon Garlin

If there's one thing I'm not confident in, it's doing my hair. The only 'dos I can actually do are down, and it usually only looks good because I have a fancy Dyson AirWrap. On in-between wash days, I try to attempt a sleek, low bun, which often turns out riddled with flyways and stray hairs that stick straight up due to my breakage.

So, I did what anyone would do and turned to social media to find useful hair tutorials. During my search, I kept seeing people with immaculate buns on TikTok — turns out many of them were smoothing down loose strands with this hair wax stick from Amazon. Since it was so affordable — only $8 right now — I thought I'd try it on my unruly hair, hoping I'd look just as chic.

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick

I know what you’re thinking: “Why doesn’t she just use some gel?” I’ve tried, but I haven’t found a product that doesn’t leave a hard cast. Those types of products leave my hair feeling overly stiff and greasy, and I have to move up wash day, which then throws my whole hair schedule off.

After doing my own research, I saw this wax stick has over 36,000 reviews and happens to be an Amazon No. 1 bestseller. I also liked that it contains castor oil, avocado oil and vitamin E; I feel like it's styling and hydrating my hair, which I'm on board with.

It's mess-free and fool-proof

It was love at first use for this product. It’s so easy to apply and doesn’t create a mess. It reminds me of a deodorant stick or a push-pop popsicle for hair. You just gently push the bottom to raise the wax, then gently smooth out flyways and strays.

According to the brand, "only a small amount is needed" and they're right. In my experience, you just need a gentle swoop to transfer the product where needed and then pat with your fingers, or smooth with a brush.

I tied my hair back like normal and applied it near my hairline and part (this is where most of my breakage shows). I went from a messy, low bun with hair refusing to stay down, to a sleek celeb-worthy bun. It does leave a slightly oily residue behind but I much prefer that to the hard cast that gels leave behind, and I don't feel like I need to wash my hair right away.

Another win? It's compact and travel-friendly! There are so many times I have to leave my go-to products behind on trips because they're in big aerosol bottles or packaging past the liquid-ounce limit. This wax stick fits in the palm of my hand and doesn't break any TSA rules. I also love throwing it in my work bag for times when I need to put my hair up halfway through the day or if I'm headed to a workout class.

In the very near future, I know this product will become a lifesaver for me because I've recently decided I don't want bangs anymore, and they're about to enter the awkward growing-out phase. So, I'll need help smoothing that pesky fringe back.

