My go-to hairstyle looks so sleek thanks to this $8 hair wax stick

If there's one thing I'm not confident in, it's doing my hair. The only 'dos I can actually do are down, and it usually only looks good because I have a fancy Dyson AirWrap. On in-between wash days, I try to attempt a sleek, low bun, which often turns out riddled with flyways and stray hairs that stick straight up due to my breakage.

So, I did what anyone would do and turned to social media to find useful hair tutorials. During my search, I kept seeing people with immaculate buns on TikTok — turns out many of them were smoothing down loose strands with this hair wax stick from Amazon. Since it was so affordable — only $8 right now — I thought I'd try it on my unruly hair, hoping I'd look just as chic.

I know what you’re thinking: “Why doesn’t she just use some gel?” I’ve tried, but I haven’t found a product that doesn’t leave a hard cast. Those types of products leave my hair feeling overly stiff and greasy, and I have to move up wash day, which then throws my whole hair schedule off.

After doing my own research, I saw this wax stick has over 36,000 reviews and happens to be an Amazon No. 1 bestseller. I also liked that it contains castor oil, avocado oil and vitamin E; I feel like it's styling and hydrating my hair, which I'm on board with.

It's mess-free and fool-proof

It was love at first use for this product. It’s so easy to apply and doesn’t create a mess. It reminds me of a deodorant stick or a push-pop popsicle for hair. You just gently push the bottom to raise the wax, then gently smooth out flyways and strays.

According to the brand, "only a small amount is needed" and they're right. In my experience, you just need a gentle swoop to transfer the product where needed and then pat with your fingers, or smooth with a brush.

I tied my hair back like normal and applied it near my hairline and part (this is where most of my breakage shows). I went from a messy, low bun with hair refusing to stay down, to a sleek celeb-worthy bun. It does leave a slightly oily residue behind but I much prefer that to the hard cast that gels leave behind, and I don't feel like I need to wash my hair right away.

Courtesy Shannon Garlin

Another win? It's compact and travel-friendly! There are so many times I have to leave my go-to products behind on trips because they're in big aerosol bottles or packaging past the liquid-ounce limit. This wax stick fits in the palm of my hand and doesn't break any TSA rules. I also love throwing it in my work bag for times when I need to put my hair up halfway through the day or if I'm headed to a workout class.

In the very near future, I know this product will become a lifesaver for me because I've recently decided I don't want bangs anymore, and they're about to enter the awkward growing-out phase. So, I'll need help smoothing that pesky fringe back.