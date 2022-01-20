This hair volumizer took my locks from dull and straight to bold and bouncy

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For lovers of routine like myself, it’s always a little scary to try a new hair product. I long ago found a few favorite serums and detanglers that I swear by and continue to use to this day. And as far as tools go, I’m not someone who spends a lot of time on her hair or who owns (or even knows how to use) any styling equipment beyond a brush and a hair dryer.

Between my low-maintenance grooming process and my pin-straight hair — seriously, it's incredibly, unbelievably straight — it's fair to say that my current routine could use a bit of a refresh. If I were to add one more product to my tiny hair care line-up, it would be something that adds a bit more volume. Right now, no matter what I do with it, it stays stuck to my skull, resolutely refusing to hold a curl or even a wave, even in humidity.

So, when the Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer came my way and boasted its use would result in “super-thick, super-full, super-luxe" hair, I decided to give it a try. With bold claims like these, I won’t lie — I was skeptical. Luckily, I ended up pleasantly surprised.

The product comes in a sleek white and silver bottle and dispenses as a wet, fairly odorless foam. (I picked up flowery and fruity notes in the light scent, if that's something that's important to you.) You’re meant to apply it to clean, damp hair and then style it as normal. The brand recommends that you use two or three pumps per application, which didn’t look like much in my hand, but it thoroughly coated my hair.

A little goes a long way with this volumizer foam. TODAY

At first, I didn't think I was the best candidate for trying out this volumizer. For most of my adult life I’ve kept my hair medium-length — short enough to not have to do anything fancy to it but long enough to throw it up into a ponytail. It currently hits a couple of inches past my chin, so I thought this meant the product would have very little effect on my locks ... but I was wrong!

After towel-drying and brushing my damp hair, the foam went on smooth — though it did leave my palms a bit sticky, and they needed a rinse. As per my usual routine, I decided to just blow-dry my hair, without any styling tools. I’d done the same thing earlier in the day, not using the volumizer, so I was able to immediately notice a difference in my hair's texture. When completely dry, it looked large, extending out from my head in an '80s-style pouf.

When I touched my hair, I was happy to discover that it didn’t feel sticky or crispy in the least. My locks smoothed down after I ran my fingers through them, but they still looked bold and volumized, which made me feel fun, elegant and sultry all at once. I also like that my naturally thin strands felt much thicker but not weighed down.

I tried the Color Wow volumizer foam, but you can shop similar options from the brand that also offer great lift and texture.

I imagine the volumizer would have the same enhancing effect on hair as short as a pixie cut and work wonders on hair that's longer than mine. But no matter your hair length, you'll be happy with this product's staying power. I was surprised to wake up the next morning and see that my volume stayed intact after sleeping on it.

As lazy as I can be when it comes to my hair, I’m beyond glad to have ventured outside my comfort zone with the Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer. It’s easy to use, effective for my personal style and officially a new addition to my small but trusted arsenal of hair care products.

