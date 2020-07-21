Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While some of us were blessed with beautiful beach waves, many of us struggle with frizzy hair on a regular basis. Unfortunately, summertime is the worst when it comes to puffy hair thanks to sky-high humidity levels.

A bad hair day will certainly put you in a sour mood, so in an effort to help you look and feel your best this summer, we chatted with top hair experts to get the scoop on the best ways to tame frizz.

From humidity-fighting hair spray to hairstyling creams, there's bound to be something on our list to help you achieve your perfect summer hairstyle. With a little help from these products for frizzy hair, summer just might become your new favorite hair season!

Anti-frizz serums

For those looking for a serum that's lightweight and helps define your natural curls, consider this product from Davines.

“A makeup artist introduced me to this product when we were working together on set. It’s extremely lightweight and I love that you only need a small amount to get the job done," said David Cruz, a New York City-based celebrity stylist. "I prefer to use it on dry hair, once the style is set, which keeps the frizz to a minimum and maintains the look throughout the course of the day."

If you have damaged hair, this serum will do wonders for your locks. It claims to repair, restore and restructure your hair with powerful ingredients like argan oil and keratin which also eliminates frizz and protects hair against humidity.

“As you can tell from the name, this product smooths frizz instantly while taming flyaways. I usually massage two to three drops on either wet or dry hair — it works on both — to keep frizz at bay,” said Johnny Lavoy, a Connecticut-based hairstylist.

This L'Oréal Paris product is great for those who are looking for an effective hair serum at a low price. Not only is it budget-friendly, but it also has over 6,500 reviews on Walmart's website — so you can be sure it's well-loved, too!

“This oil is my go-to anti-frizz product because it helps smooth out frizz and split ends while moisturizing hair fibers on a deeper level," said Mara Roszak, a Los Angeles-based stylist. "I recommend putting a small amount in the palms of your hands and rubbing them together before applying from mid-length to end."

If you're constantly struggling with taming your flyways and have trouble reducing split ends, consider this hair polish.

“I noticed this product at my local drugstore years ago and it’s been my go-to frizz fighter ever since. Using a pea-sized amount, I apply it to dry hair once a day after styling,” said Larry Sims, a Los Angeles-based hairstylist. “The formula is super concentrated, so a little goes a long way. It not only tames flyaways, but it also gives hair luxurious shine and works well on all hair textures. It’s always in my kit."

Hairstyling creams for frizzy hair

This Alterna is a 10-in-1 product that delivers tons of great benefits. It provides moisture, shine, smoothness, softness, anti-breakage, heat protection, light hold, UV protection, manageability, and strength.

While it's not necessarily listed by the brand, NYC-based hairstylist Juan Carlos Maciques loves this product for taming frizz.

“Fixing frizz requires hydration, and this product delivers just that. It works to replenish moisture and contains restorative ingredients like vitamin C to fight environmental aggressors," Maciques said. "As an added bonus, this cream offers heat protection so you can blow-dry to your heart’s content."

If you love the smell of lavender, you won't be able to resist this hair creme from Kusco-Murphy.

“I discovered this lavender-infused pomade when it was gifted to me on set," said Crystal Cook, a Los Angeles-based hairstylist. "It’s now my No. 1 product for frizz and flyaways because it works on every hair type and the scent is subtle, not overpowering. I add a little to my clients’ hair right before we shoot to create extra shine."

The Virtue Un-Frizz Cream is a leave-in treatment cream that instantly transforms hair texture and works to condition and smooth hair (whether it's wet or dry), eliminate frizz and lockout humidity for a sleek look that lasts all day.

“This leave-in treatment instantly tames frizz on all hair types, including straight and curly hair," said Xavier Velasquez, a celebrity stylist at the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon in New York City. "Apply a quarter-size amount to clean, damp hair and then blow-dry or air-dry to enhance your hair’s natural texture. It’s my ultimate frizz fighter."

Anti-frizz hair oils

Unlike so many other hair oils, the Sachajuan Intensive Hair Oil promises a non-greasy feel and look. It's enriched with argan oil and sea buckthorn oil that delivers a weightless, shiny and bouncy hairstyle.

“This oil is my favorite anti-frizz product for use on all hair types because it nourishes strands and gives off a ton of gorgeous shine," said Julie Dickson, hairstylist and owner of the Pembley Salon in New York City. "I apply a drop to fine hair to avoid any greasiness, then make my way up to a couple of pumps for coarse, curly hair. A wonderful bonus: It smells light and powdery, like an old-fashioned fragrance."

For a slightly less expensive option, consider the L’Oréal Professional Mythic Nourishing Oil which helps balance your hair's natural oil levels by cleansing and reducing oil at the root. It contains key ingredients like again oil, vitamin E, omega 3 and more.

“This is an amazing, weightless, anti-frizz oil and it’s really easy to use," said Paul Labrecque, a stylist and owner of the Paul Labrecque Salon and Spa in Manhattan. "I apply a few drops on towel-dried hair and then blow-out as usual. Sometimes I also apply it on dry hair; a few drops will create amazing shine and luster."

Anti-frizz sprays

This Kendra product is ideal for those who like to blow-out their hair but can't seem to achieve a sleek dry.

“Your best defense against summer frizz starts with a lightweight but effective blow-dry spray. I’ve been using this one for years on my most demanding clients who require maximum frizz reduction but want a lightweight, airy finish to their blow-dry,” said David Lopez, a New York City-based hairstylist.

“With a combination of jojoba and argan oil, it decreases drying time and provides heat protection while detangling and blocking out humidity,” Lopez said. “Apply to wet hair so it’s easy to distribute evenly along the hair shaft. The results are long-lasting and can withstand any steamy day.”

Lopez isn't the only one loving this spray either — it has almost 2,500 verified Amazon reviews and an impressive 4.7-star rating.

The Color Wow Dream Coat Spray is another great anti-frizz hair product that is well-loved. It has just under 3,000 verified reviews on Amazon.

“I learned about this anti-humidity spray on Instagram when I saw a stylist use it on Jennifer Lopez. Being a Latina, I understand frizz and found this product so easy to use," said Bia Young, a stylist at the Adam Broderick Salon & Spa in Ridgefield, Connecticut. "Mist it on in sections to towel-dried hair, and then comb through for even distribution. Humidity is brutal on hair, but this product will truly keep you frizz-free!”

This Kerastase product offers extra shine, smooth locks and anti-frizz protection for up to 72 hours.

“I discovered this while looking for something lightweight to prevent frizz around the hairline and crown. I love it because it’s strong enough to last through a humid Florida night out and allows me to create volume without oily aftereffects,” said Jahzel Montana, a Miami-based hairstylist at the Sean Donaldson Salon.

If you're on a budget, consider this Garnier Fructis Anti-Frizz Dry Spray. It reduces frizz, static and flyaways and has a lightweight, water- and paraben-free formula with argan oil from Morocco.

“This spray has become my secret weapon because it keeps frizz and static at bay no matter what the weather," said Michael Duenas, a Los Angeles-based celebrity stylist. "I use it as a final step — you simply apply it to dry hair like you would hair spray. It’s also a great product to have in your bag for quick touch-ups."

The Oribe Anti-Humidity Spray protects sleek blowouts and curls alike by shielding your hair from humidity on the hottest of days.

“This spray is definitely my go-to anti-frizz product because it controls the hair while maintaining softness and movement. I prefer to brush the product through while the hair is still wet, which helps give it perfect definition,” said Claudio Belizario, a New York City-based celebrity stylist.

This product is so popular it was also recommended by a few other stylists who described it as a "must-have."

If you want to eliminate frizz and protect your hair from the sun, you'll love this Living Proof Hairspray. Not only does it offer UV protection, but it's also silicon-free, paraben-free, PETA certified cruelty-free, color-safe and offers heat protection. Plus, the can is recyclable.

“I can’t live without this product, especially in the summer," said Adam Bogucki, a stylist at Lumination Salon in Chicago. "It’s anti-static so it controls flyaways. It’s always my final step when finishing a style and protecting hair from humidity. It has UV and heat-protectant properties, making it the ideal product to throw in your beach bag. I discovered it doing hair during humid Miami Swim Week — enough said!”

Polish your damp hair by misting it with the R+Co Foil Frizz Plus Static Control Spray to control frizz.

“Frizz and shine products can be greasy and have a tendency to weigh hair down, but that doesn’t apply to this lightweight spray," said Salvatore Malafronte, a Boston-based stylist at Salon Mario Russo. "It prevents static, flyaways and frizz while creating soft texture and adding shine to all hair types and styles. Just be sure to hold the can a good 12 inches away from dry or damp hair so it distributes evenly."

This TRESemmé spray is great if you're on a budget and looking for a way to give your hair heat protection and reduce frizz simultaneously.

“I first discovered this great anti-frizz product during New York Fashion Week when I was creating a sleek ponytail for a runway show. The product made the models’ hair super shiny and frizz-free while keeping it in place all night,” said Justine Marjan, a Los Angeles-based celebrity stylist.

If you're on the hunt for a hairspray that will eliminate frizz without the dreaded crunchy feel, look no further.

“This is one of my all-time favorite products to get rid of frizz," said Sarah Potempa, a New York City-based hairstylist. "I discovered it while I was working with an editorial fashion stylist who loved the flexibility of this spray. I could use it all day to create multiple styles and the hair never got crunchy and was still so touchable."

The Aveda Pure Abundance Style Prep Spray thickens your strands with a botanical blend of passion fruit, rice bran, acai oil, organic aloe and acacia gum while keeping frizz at bay.

“I discovered this product through experimentation after I realized that oil-rich products weren’t enough to get rid of frizz; you also need a hold product," said Jon Reyman, a New York City-based stylist and founder of the Spoke & Weal Salon.

"This one is strong enough to control frizz but the end result is a soft hold, meaning your hair will still move and not look stiff," Reyman said. "The best part is it works on both fine and coarse hair."

Anti-frizz shampoos and accessories

While frizzy hair may be a pain, you don't necessarily have to spend a ton of money on your shampoo and conditioner to get sleek locks. This Dove Anti-Frizz shampoo and conditioner is usually less than $5 and gets the job done.

“This pairing works to eliminate frizz while nourishing hair with a blend of coconut, argan oil and almond oils," said Kylee Heath, a Los Angeles-based celebrity stylist. "I recommend both the shampoo and conditioner to my clients because they're affordable and non-greasy. They won’t weigh hair down despite being super moisturizing."

The Silke London Hair Wrap is a great way to eliminate frizz while you sleep at night.

“I discovered this hair wrap when it was delivered to the ‘Modern Family’ set for stylists to test. It’s made with 100% silk, which keeps my hair frizz-free when I’m sleeping or flying on a long international flight," said Jessica Elbaum, a Los Angeles-based hairstylist.

"After I blow out my hair at night, I put on the wrap and that’s when the magic happens — when I wake up in the morning, my hair looks like it was freshly blown out," Elbaum said. "On top of that, the wrap is super cute!”

