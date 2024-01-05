I swore off curl cream until I found one that actually works — and it cut my styling time in half

I've been trying to achieve effortless Carrie Bradshaw-like curls for years, but have always fallen flat (literally) in the process. After countless hours and dollars spent, I sat there with my greasy and limp hair deciding that curl products just weren’t for me. But with the help of this product — I found out I was so wrong.

Usually, if I thought I was having a good hair day, I would turn around to see the back of my head was a frizzy mess. Other days I would just wear my hair in a bun and call it a day to avoid the fuss. I have very curly but very thin hair so any curl cream, oil or mousse just ends up weighing down my curls. Thankfully, I tried Rizos Curls Curl Defining Cream and I haven’t had a bad hair day since (fingers crossed!).

It seamlessly adds volume and texture

While curl cream is normally a staple in many curly hair routines, I never found my footing in how to find one that works with my thinner hair. I honestly went into this experience with low expectations as the bottle and cream felt the same as many others I have tried before. After countless conversations with friends asking “Do you diffuse,” and “Have you tried plopping?” I was ready to rip my hair out in frustration. However, this cream focuses on keeping moisture locked into your hair by adding more volume to your roots and enhancing your natural curl pattern without leaving it looking greasy. The brand notes its star ingredients as aloe, shea butter, and coconut oil which give it a tropical scent — which thankfully is not too overpowering — and lasting shine.

The brand advises using a quarter-sized amount on damp hair by scrunching your strands to work the product throughout. After doing this I could already see thick curls start to form on my locks. Add in a hair flip or two, and my hair was looking as curly as it had been when I was a kid. I love to air dry my curls, but you can also use a diffuser to add more volume and really lock in the curl pattern. After air drying for around an hour, my hair was noticeably shinier and ultra-curly — I felt like a new woman. I stared at this new person in the mirror for about five minutes and then paraded around my apartment where I was met with many compliments on my curls, even getting a “Woah, what did you do!?”

I like to shower at night, so I made sure my hair was completely dry before I let my head hit the pillow. When I woke up the next morning I was a little disappointed to see the curls dissipate in volume, but again I had just slept on them for 9 hours. I think if I had wrapped my hair or put something protective over the curls, they would have kept their volume. For best results, I would recommend using the cream in the morning after a shower or dampening your hair in the morning and working a small amount of cream through your strands to revamp your curls before heading out the door.

Courtesy of Annie Shigo

A bonus I wasn’t expecting

After a long day of work, the last thing I want to do is brush my hair. Normally my hair is really knotty by the end of the day as my curls shrink and frizz takes over. This curl cream kept my natural pattern intact so I was able to swiftly work a brush through my hair after my shower. I did feel a little bit like Rapunzel in that moment, whereas before it felt like I was constantly battling my hair. It shrunk my hair care routine by a couple of minutes, and my overall styling by half. Normally it takes me a couple tries to get my front pieces to find a good curl pattern, but the cream had them fall into place naturally, which was a major time saver overall.

All in all, this curl cream defied my expectations and earned a spot in my routine. The added shine from the coconut oil helps keep my frizz at bay even on days when it is a little warmer. I can safely say now that it is not your hair that's giving you issues — it’s the curl cream you’re using.