13 stylist-recommended hair dryers for a salon-quality blowout

A blow-dryer is the one beauty gadget we likely all have but don't give much thought to — until the frantic morning when that trusty hair dryer goes kaput.

Let's be honest: The options are endless when it comes down to buying a new one, and it's hard to figure out what's worth the money. That's why we talked to celebrity hairstylists and experts to get the scoop on the best hair dryers around.

How to find the best hair dryer in 2022

You probably want to prolong the life of your hair dryer, so we asked the experts what to look for when it comes time to shop for one. The general consensus? You want to make sure it has a "cool shot" button and speed control.

"A good blow-dryer should have speed control as well as a cool shot button," Jennifer Korab, celebrity hairstylist and colorist, told Shop TODAY. "The cool shot button will help you seal down the cuticle of your hair, to 'lock' in the style you have created. It also helps [to] add shine."

Korab also mentioned that the type of technology your blow-dryer uses is important, too. "Ionic is best for thicker, frizz-prone hair, tourmaline is [a] great option for dry, curly to wavy hair and ceramic is a great choice for all hair types, especially dry hair."

To make your quest easier, we asked several stylists for their favorite and most reliable picks and rounded them all up below. Keep reading to shop all 13 stylist-recommended hair dryers, plus some top-rated options under $100.

Best hair dryers of 2022, as recommended by stylists

Five of the stylists we spoke to praise the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. "I love the Dyson blow-dryer — don’t let its size and light weight fool you!" Michelle Cleveland, celebrity hairstylist and owner of Hair Addict Salon, told Shop TODAY. "It’s powerful and fast (six times faster than most dryers on the market). Although it’s pricey, it makes for a quick and polished blow-dry every time!"

Holly Dear, founder and owner of House of Dear Hair Salon in Dallas, says the Supersonic's technology helps for a "quicker blow-dry and keeps the cuticle compact for less damage." She also called out the product's lifetime warranty as another perk of this hair dryer.

Celebrity hair stylist and owner of Andy LeCompte Salon in Los Angeles, Andy LeCompte, told us that the "temperature settings and buttons (on the Dyson) are easy to use and allow me great control to dry hair effectively and maintain the integrity of the hair while drying," and also called out the warranty on the dryer.

Korab describes the Sam Villa dryer as a "lightweight, powerful blow-dryer" that delivers a sleek finish and shine in less time than typical tools. It features a ceramic/tourmaline ion generator that works on all hair types to dry, soften and smooth hair.

Salon 120 West co-founder and hairstylist Kasey Bertucci called this under-$150 option "sleek and powerful." The lightweight tool features ionic technology, two heat settings and even comes with its own carrying bag, so you can take it with you when you travel.

Another compact hair dryer that Bertucci recommends is this model from T3. It's another compact option that she says is sleek and small enough to travel with. It operates on three heat settings and two speed settings to help you achieve a polished look, and several reviewers have mentioned that it is easy to hold.

Scotty Cunha, a stylist at Andy LeCompte Salon, loves this Ghd hair dryer for its sleek look and lightweight feel. Cunha says its ability to leave hair "super smooth and shiny even if I am not using a brush" during a quick rough dry also makes it a standout. Glenn Ellis, another stylist at Andy LeCompte Salon, prefers the brand's Helios Advanced Professional Hair Dryer, saying it "polishes hair like a dream without over complicating the style.”

Davide Marinelli, founder and creative director of Davide Hair Studio in Manhattan likes the Twin Turbo models for everyday use.

Anthony French, a stylist at Andy LeCompte Salon, also says the brand's Twin Turbo 3900 Advanced Hair Dryer is another option worth considering for its fast temperature changes and easy-grip, matte-textured handle.

Stylists Gardner Edmunds, Calista Sanderson, Cristina Rocha and Kristen Cole at Andy LeCompte Salon are all fans of Parlux hair dryers.

"What makes a good dryer is the force of air, the degree of heat and its portability," Edmunds said. "Parlux has a variety of size and power options. I recommend the small one for clients because it's easy to travel with and packs a punch for its size."

Sanderson prefers the Parlux 3800 for its built-in silencer and sleek results. "Hairdressers are surrounded by white noise on a daily basis, which is a known cause of hearing loss, so this feature is important to me."

Cole, who uses the Parlux 3200 Plus, says, "I have gone the majority of my career using Parlux. It’s high-end quality, powerful and has a long life span."

"I absolutely love (the BaBylissPRO Rapido Hair Dryer) for its lightweight and powerful motor that dries hair super fast. It’s ionic to enhance shine and help reduce frizz. This dryer will last years and years of use. The best part is you get a professional-grade blow-dryer at a consumer-friendly price," said celebrity hairstylist Julius Michael, who has worked with "Real Housewives" stars Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna.

Hairstylist Melissa Parizot of Cutler Salon in New York's SoHo neighborhood is a fan of the BaBylissPRO ceramic dryer, which is specifically designed to protect hair from heat damage, thanks to four temperature settings.

"I personally use the porcelain ceramic dryer by BaBylissPRO. It has a porcelain heating element for longevity and is 2000 watts, so it is hot and fast. That heat can be intense, so I make sure to use a thermal heat protectant, so I'm keeping the hair healthy. The BaByliss[PRO] also has a long cord, so I can move around, and it is priced very well," said Tyson Daniel, former Seven Salon stylist and Seven hair care platform educator.

"I love the T3 Featherweight dryer. It has built-in ions that cut down drying time and make it easier to get shiny, smooth hair with little frizz!” said Jennifer Yepez, Kérastase celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Alessandra Ambrosio, Salma Hayek and Bella Hadid.

Savannah Fincher, former corporate educator for Blo Blow Dry Bar, likes this Rusk hair dryer because it's lightweight. She also prefers this tool because it emits far-infrared heat, which helps to dry the hair faster without causing frizz.

Korab and Fincher both recommended the BabyBlissPRO Nano Titanium dryer as a budget-friendly option. Its six-speed functionality makes blow-drying hair faster than ever — minus the frizz.

Top-rated hair dryers under $100

This hair dryer operates on two different speed settings and four different heat settings. "It is lightweight, which I love!" wrote one Bed Bath & Beyond reviewer. "It dries my hair so quickly."

The sixth bestselling hair dryer on Amazon, this model from Revlon boasts a turbo heat button, a cool shot feature, three heat settings and two speed settings. It also comes with a diffuser attachment for curly hair and features triple ceramic coating ionic technology, which helps give locks some shine.

The second bestselling hair dryer on Amazon features a cold shot button, three heat settings, two speed settings, two attachment nozzles and a removable filter to help prevent buildup. It has amassed over 19,000 verified five-star ratings from shoppers, several of which have called it the "best" hair dryer they've ever owned.

While this hair tool isn't technically just a blow-dryer, it does more than simply blow-dry. It features three heat settings and ionic technology to deliver volume and shine to hair. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors and sizes to help you best style your hair.

This bestseller features advanced coating technology for extra protection against heat damage. It also has a cool shot button, three heat settings and two speed settings to help you dry and style your tresses. Plus, it comes with a diffuser attachment and a concentrator attachment.

