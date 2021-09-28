Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Everyone loves a good hair day, but trying to get a salon-worthy blowout without actually heading to the salon often involves a lot of tools and an arm workout to boot.

That's probably why the TikTok-viral Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush feels so revolutionary — one Shop TODAY writer tried it and loved the "perfect" blowout it gave her in less than 15 minutes. She wasn't alone — the #revlononestep hashtag has more than 52 million views on the app, with thousands of videos of people showing off their silky-smooth hair results, thanks to the easy-to-use tool.

We knew there had to be more heated styling brushes out there than just the Revlon One-Step that could get the job done for all types of hair. So, we set out to find the top brush-and-dryer duos that deliver when it comes to results. Below, we rounded up some of our favorite finds, including picks we've tried ourselves, bestsellers and even a few more that have gone viral on TikTok.

Keep reading to see the heated styling brushes that are making people fall in love with their tresses, one stroke at a time.

Bestselling heated styling brushes

T3's Airebrush Duo features interchangeable heads and 15 different heat and speed combinations that you can use to achieve different hair styles. It holds a perfect five-star rating from reviewers, including one that says their hair feels "super silky soft and smooth" after using it. "The versatility in looks I can get between the two attachments is such a bonus," they continued. The tool is an Allure Best of Beauty 2021 winner and features T3 IonFlow technology, which helps to reduce frizz and add shine to hair.

The beloved One-Step is popular for a reason, and it has the views on TikTok to prove it. It's shaped like the round brush you likely already have in your drawer and operates on two heat settings to help deliver a silky smooth blowout. According to the brand, the tool reduces hair damage and cuts down on frizz by 30%.

This paddle brush detangles, dries and styles all at once. It's ideal for all hair types and operates on one speed and two heat settings. Unlike the One-Step tool, you can detach the brush from the handle to use it as a hair dryer and help remove excess water before brushing for a smoother styling experience. This gadget has more than 1,900 verified five-star reviews on Amazon, including one from a reviewer who called it the "best handheld dryer I've ever owned."

Much like the drying chair at the salon, this paddle brush is designed to reduce frizz and enhance shine. It uses two heat settings and a cooling setting to help style all hair types, so you can lock in a look you love with a few effortless strokes. If you want to reap the best results, you should use it on damp hair and hold the brush at your roots to help give your locks extra volume. One reviewer wrote that it saves them a lot of time in the morning, since all they have to do is "brush, dry and go."

Another member of the One-Step family, this styling brush boasts the "power of a dryer and the precision of a styler," according to the brand. It uses ionic technology to help reduce frizz, while the large paddle brush head smooths hair quickly. With more than 26,000 verified five-star ratings, it's landed itself as the fifth bestselling hair dryer on Amazon.

Customize your hair look with this five-piece Remington Hot Air Style Kit. It comes with two types of brushes to help you achieve your desired style: A paddle brush to tame frizz and a soft rotating brush for adding lift and shape. The description recommends starting with a "damp, natural shape" to ensure a long-lasting look.

Though it's a bit pricey, Dyson's Airwrap Styler is a TikTok favorite — it has over 600 million views and counting on the platform. A previous Allure Best of Beauty winner, it does everything from straighten to curl hair without causing any extreme heat damage. It can also be used on damp, towel-dried hair to style it to perfection. The tool has over 500 five-star reviews from Sephora shoppers and more than 96,000 "likes" from the Sephora beauty community.

Hot Tools' Volumizer features bristles that are infused with charcoal, which can refresh and give some life to your second-day hair. The special 24K gold surface design helps to evenly distribute heat across every strand, so you can get precise results across your whole head every time. It's the third-bestselling hot-air brush on Amazon, with more than 11,800 verified five-star ratings.

Bed Head is known for its hair care products, but its styling brush has quickly become just as popular. It features an oval-shaped brush, tourmaline ceramic technology and bristles of all different shapes and sizes that help to deliver more volume and shine. More than 5,500 verified reviewers have awarded it a full five-star rating, with many calling it out for being easy to use. "I feel like a pro when using this!" one reviewer wrote. "I have thicker wavy hair and it works great and dries quickly!"

One Shop TODAY writer loves this straightening brush that "delivers just the right amount of volume, effortlessly." It smooths and straightens in less time than a typical flat iron and heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit in a matter of minutes, so you can start styling right away. More than half of its 140 reviewers have given it a five-star rating, including one reviewer that said, "it's not literally burning my hair the way an iron does, it looks much shinier and healthier and takes less time too!"

If you prefer a round brush over a paddle brush, Flower, Drew Barrymore's beauty line, also created a volumizing brush. It smooths and shapes hair and can even act as a curler if you prefer. It operates on two heat settings, and reviewers are praising it for its ability to tame frizz. It currently has over 160 five-star reviews from Walmart shoppers that love how easy it is to use. "As a senior with fine and naturally curly hair, I have been using brush irons since they first came on the scene," one reviewer wrote. "This is the ultimate best! I can't believe how well it works."

Drybar's heated straightening tool harnesses its paddle-shape design and powerful heat settings to give you a frizz-free, salon-quality look. Start out by using it on small sections of dry, detangled hair in order to achieve the best results. "Cut down my 25-minute hair straightening routine to 7 minutes!," wrote one reviewer. "Looks so natural and effortless," they added.

Drybar also makes a blow-drying brush for those that are looking to blow out their hair, rather than straighten it. It works on straight, wavy, curly and coily hair to help achieve volume, shine and tame frizz. It can be used on damp, towel-dried hair, but if you have thicker tresses, you might want to take out excess moisture using a traditional dryer first. More than 300 Sephora shoppers have given the tool a full five-star rating for its "perfect" results.

Amika's styling brush can be used on straight, wavy, coiled, curly, and tightly-coiled hair. It includes three barrel attachments that can be used to style hair of all lengths and thicknesses. Whether you want polished, smooth hair or loose waves, nearly every kind of style is achievable with this tool. You'll want to use it on dry hair in order to get a "life-changing" blowout, as one reviewer put it.

Wake up with a case of bed head? This brush from Ghd is perfect for second-day styling. It can be used on straight, wavy and curly hair to fight frizz and smooth your locks quickly. Better yet, you can run it through your dry hair like you would any other brush to polish up your look. More than half of its reviewers love it for how easy it is to use and how their hair still looks healthy after using it.

Much like the brand's iconic straighteners, this hot brush features digital temperature control and design features that help keep your hair looking healthy after styling. "I love how soft my hair feels after using it," one 'pleasantly surprised' reviewer wrote. "This is great to straighten while still keeping a volume. Using the brush has cut down on the straightening portion of my routine, allowing me to get to the styling portion more quickly."

Premium beauty can sometimes come at a price, but according to more than 1,300 verified Amazon reviewers that gave this styling brush a full five-star rating, it's worth it. This styling brush features ergonomic handles and a uniquely-designed brush head that makes styling a breeze, and the rotating barrel makes it even easier to style. "Feels like you just walked out of the salon," one reviewer wrote after using it.

One Shop TODAY contributor loves how this tool cuts down on the effort it takes to style her hair. "I really liked that I only needed one hand to style my hair, instead of two — one holding the brush and one holding the hair dryer — which made it less awkward and allowed me to better control the area of hair that I'm styling," she wrote. The brush delivers glossy results thanks to high heat, but causes less damage than a straightener, with help from ionic power technology.

