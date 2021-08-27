I tried the $40 straightening brush from Drew Barrymore's beauty brand, and I'm obsessed

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Up until last year, I thought the only way to achieve straight hair was by clamping it between ceramic plates until it practically fried. What you need to know about my hair is that it's extremely thick and curly, so using a straightener can take upwards of an hour for every styling session. And I did the math — a 450-degree flat iron plus three hour of intense heat every week equals, you guessed it, a lot of damage.

So, when I had the chance to try one of Flower Beauty's newest hair tools last September, I was skeptical, to say the least. The line, which is Drew Barrymore's creation, debuted several (gorgeous-looking) styling tools, from an Ionic Volumizer to a Pro Drying Diffuser. However, I had my eye on the Ceramic Straightening Brush. At first, I didn't think it was meant for people with hair like mine — coarse and no stranger to snapping brush bristles. Even if it did work, it would definitely take longer than an hour to get the look I wanted, right? (Spoiler alert: I was wrong.)

I was attracted to the ceramic straightening tool since I thought it might work similarly to my favorite Revlon One Step Brush. Though this brush doesn't deliver an actual blowout (it's not a hair dryer at all), it still gives me results that I love just as much.

Hello, volume!

After 10 years of torturing my hair with a straightener, I think it finally gave up on me. My tresses always feel weighed down, and my split ends look like every stylist's worst nightmare. Even now, after using a flat iron, my hair doesn't have any bounce — or show any sign of movement, for that matter.

But I've experienced the exact opposite results using the Flower Straightening Brush. I love how it delivers just the right amount of volume, effortlessly. The key is that it doesn't make my hair pin straight like my other hair tools. It gives me the look of a blowout but without any of the extra heat or the arm workout that blow drying typically requires.

Maybe it's because my hair is naturally curly, but my favorite part might just be that the ends of my hair have a little bit of lift after I use the tool. With a straightener, I'd have to rotate it to make my ends look curled, but this brush doesn't require any extra hacks to get the look I want.

I can't believe how well this ceramic brush works on my curly hair. Courtesy Jillian Ortiz

It's easy to use

Since the brush was the first fancy hair tool I've ever used outside of a straightener or curling iron, I thought it was going to be difficult to get used to. It operates on a total of four different heat settings — up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit — which is a relief for my hair that is used to being seared at oven-like temperatures. All I have to do is plug it in and press the power button for it to automatically heat to the highest setting.

The Flower Straightening Brush isn't meant for detangling, so make sure to comb through your locks before using it. Once I brush my hair, I don't have to worry about the actual tool getting tangled either. I just add a few spritzes of my favorite heat protectant and get to styling.

Even without the styling spray, the tool has ionic bristles that are designed to reduce the damage on your tresses. I've been using it for almost a year now and truly believe it has wreaked less havoc on my hair than a typical flat iron.

Even after I used a straightener, I'd always have to touch it up with a smaller flat iron to fine-tune the details. A piece that didn't quite straighten all the way, some flyaways that didn't understand the assignment and, as always, the waves at the back of my head that don't seem to want to straighten.

With this ceramic brush, doing my hair truly is a one-and-done process. Though my hair is on the thicker side, I'm impressed with how well this tool performs. Those with thinner hair, or bed head that requires a quick morning touch-up, will surely fall in love with this brush, too — or at least never feel the need to use a straightener again. (I wouldn't blame them.)

