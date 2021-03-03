This bestselling hair curling tool sold out 3 times — here's what I think about it

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Who’s dreaming of a beach day?

I know I am. And thanks to my new favorite hair tool, I'm able to look like I've spent a day enjoying a little sunshine and surf.

The Babe Waves hair waver by Trademark Beauty is a triple barrel curling wand that transforms lifeless hair into tousled beach waves in seconds. Created by celebrity hairstylist Joseph Maine and his sister Sabrina Maine, this easy-to-use wand makes salon-worthy results achievable at home.

This Allure award-winning tool was a bestseller in 2020, and the brand tells Shop TODAY that it sold out three times in the last six months on Amazon.com.

I knew I had to try it — and it didn't disappoint.

The tool has great features

Even while working from home, I want my morning routine to be short and efficient. Being on camera for video calls means hair and makeup is the most important part of my outfit.

The curling wand is certainly larger than your average curler, but it features three barrels that help cover more hair in less time. I opted for the 1.25-inch "Jumbo" waver because the product description said that it was ideal for those with shoulder length hair (like me) or longer. Despite its bigger size, the tool is lightweight, and thanks to a 360-degree tangle-free cord it's also very easy to maneuver.

It heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit in just a couple of minutes and has a digital dial and LCD display. It also has a built-in stand, which I found useful since it can be hard to find a spot to safely lay the three-barrel wand while I'm doing my hair.

Casey DelBasso

It's so easy to use and the results are amazing.

One of my beauty goals this past year was to improve styling my hair at home. And while I love all things beauty, anything beyond blow drying my hair seems like a daunting task. I have tried numerous times to use a traditional curling iron to create curls and waves and never had success until now.

With just a few clamps of the Babe Waves wand, my hair was transformed from flat to wavy — like magic!

When waving the pieces around my face, I found it helpful to tilt the tool to a 45 degree angle to create waves that frame your face. I also made sure to overlap the pieces of hair so that the waves stayed in an even pattern.

Bottom line: This tool really is foolproof! My hair was done and frizz-free in less than 15 minutes. I finally got those loose, wavy curls that I thought I could only achieve with a trip to the salon. I can now say there's nothing quite like giving your hair a "beach day" in the middle of winter!

For more articles on hair, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!