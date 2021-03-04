Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

By March, we’re over winter, and warmer temperatures can’t come fast enough. We’re dreaming of spring break to literally anywhere with sunshine and longer light-filled days. We want to shed the layers, ditch the snow boots for flip-flops, and maybe even enjoy a cocktail with an umbrella and fruit slice while slathering ourselves in sunscreen.

In anticipation of spring break — and in the interest of summer prepping — we put together a list of beach coverups of all lengths and styles. These resortwear picks can show off your signature summer style, offer sun protection and give you serious swimsuit confidence. And you never know, just browsing may give you a much-needed dose of sunshine.

To shop by category, just click on the links below:

Best short swimwear cover-ups

With cute, adjustable shoulder bow ties, a blousy elastic waist and fabric that actually gives you full coverage on your derriere, this breezy cover-up transitions well from beach to lunch. It comes in black, navy and white.

Stay cool (and cute) in this chic knee-length caftan. With a flattering deep V, cinchable tie front and pom pom trim, you’ll be all covered up — but are sure to get noticed.

You will get “That’s so cute!” comments nonstop in this playful dress, with an open back and flouncy hem.

Make waves in tropical brights with this strappy-backed, semi-sheer number. And at an affordable price? Yes, please.

Perfect whether you’re lounging in a poolside cabana or making sandcastles alongside your kids, this cover up is cute and comfy — but not fussy. It’s got three-quarter sleeves, side slits and a hood for when temps turn cooler.

Whether you’re going on a walk along the surf or reclining with a beach read, this sweet green mini will elevate your look with beading at the neckline and an adorable ruffled hem.

Two words we want to hear when it comes to getting dressed for poolside? Easy and flattering. This cinchable romper is made with double-layered cotton gauze, so it’s just as useful for running errands as it is for lounging at the pool.

UV protection fabrics are slightly more expensive, but worth it for the peace of mind. This breathable, stretchy style offers sun protection and is ideal for those who want a little more length. Its empire waist, kimono sleeves and flattering pleating are a no-brainer.

This cheery, get-noticed print from Brazilian brand Farm Rio has us dreaming of tropical vacations. Even better, it’s a low-maintenance pullover style and it has pockets!

Think of this as your beach LBD. Pair it with a sexy suit and killer pair of shades for your next beachside barbecue.

Get your bronze on in this tunic, which is made special by tonal embroidery and tasseled fringe. All you need is a cute pair of flats.

Shirt-style cover-ups are extremely versatile, and this lightweight rayon version is no exception. It’s longer in the back — ideal for those who want more butt coverage — and reviewers love that it dries quickly. It's available in 28 colors (yes, 28), from tie dye to saucy leopard prints to pretty solids.

Get into the swim of things with this lightweight preppy style. It’s got sweet fluttery detailing, and it ties at the waist to show off your curves.

This adorable papaya number with balloon sleeves is kind of like a dress that you can also wear to the beach. It’s even got elastic at the back to ensure a better fit.

Crochet can be a tough look to pull off, but this version has less-is-more inset crochet panels and flowy bell sleeves.

Best long swimwear cover-ups

Go against the tide and create some drama with this flowy, lightweight viscose dress. The plunging neckline and high slit balance out all the pretty, drapey fabric.

Meet the perfect transitional piece from poolside to tableside. This covered-up caftan pairs billowy sleeves and a high slit.

You’ll be vacation ready in this kimono-style wrap with chic detailing at the waist. It’s the perfect combo of covered up and revealing.

This chic boho style features a lightweight weave with an empire waist and handkerchief hem, which is particularly flattering on taller frames. You’ll wear this long after the sun goes down.

High tides, good vibes and an amazing dress: Show off tan lags with this luxe, high-side maxi, available in five colors.

Best swimwear cover-up separates

Attention beach bunnies: This is a simple-yet-sexy staple offers gauzy coverage, and it looks adorable knotted at the waist to reveal your midriff.

This highly-rated wrap is available in both long and short versions and offers quick, easy coverage for your bottom. Even better, there are so many colors to choose from that you can coordinate with just about any swimsuit. To note: It’s a semi-sheer, thin fabric, so don’t expect it to be opaque.

Calling all surfer girls! These are for when you want to show off your amazing bikini top and toned abs, but still have comfy, lower-body coverage. These pants are made from airy crinkle gauze, which is elevated by a chic wrap-and-tie at the front.

This versatile wrap multitasks as a sarong, shawl or beach blanket. You still have to pack the sunscreen, snacks and a beach read, though.

