Heading to a beach wedding? Experts share how to dress for the occasion

Sun’s out, fun’s out! With the relaxing sounds of the ocean waves and the feeling of the white shimmery sand in between your toes, it’s no wonder the beach has become an extremely popular destination for weddings.

In fact, many couples are opting to celebrate their nuptials by the water as opposed to more traditional indoor venues lately. According to a 2023 wedding trends report made in collaboration with Zola and Pinterest, most couples (81%) searching for a wedding venue are searching for an outdoor venue.

We spoke to some experts to get the inside scoop on what constitutes as “beach chic” wedding attire, whether the dress code is casual or semi-formal. Get ready for good vibes on the tides!

Why are beach weddings trending?

“I think the question is, who doesn't want to get married at the beach?” summarizes Emily Forrest, director of communications at Zola.

“The beach adds a natural romance to the event… We’ve even seen a jump in couples searching for beach and waterfront wedding venues. We also found that couples are craving a more casual and less traditional vibe overall. They want to get married in a space that is meaningful to them but that isn’t stuffy.”

What does a beach wedding dress code entail?

“For beach weddings, you can have a bit more fun with your attire versus if you were attending a black tie wedding,” says Next Level Wardrobe personal stylist Cassandra Sethi. “You can opt to go more traditional in color and print ([like] a navy stripe or white floral print) or an item that's more bold in color like hot pink or bright cobalt blue.”

“Summer florals and tropical prints can also work for all kinds of beach weddings, whether super casual or more formal,” adds Mecca James-Williams, style expert for Marshalls and T.J.Maxx.

“In terms of silhouettes, a jumpsuit is a great option for those looking to try something out of their usual styles — there are many great options in the shops right now. You can [also] never go wrong with a sheath or A-line dress, no matter your body shape,” Sethi adds.

More than anything, though, a beach dress code means a little less rigidity compared to other upscale celebrations. “Formal means structure. So when someone says formal, they usually mean a suit or a dress that has some structure,” suggests Sethi. “Casual dress code for beach weddings means… a little more ‘anything goes,’ so think of unstructured fabrics such as linen, cotton [or] blends that read more casual in nature versus a tuxedo that reads more formal.”

Beach wedding attire to shop

You won’t regretting swiping right on this chic tiered midi dress from Encore by Idina Menzel. This comfortable cotton frock features shirring at the waist and on-seam split pocket.

Whether you’re hitting the warm sandy shores of Laguna Beach or spending the summer in Malibu, we’ve got the absolute best dress for you. This darling V-neck wrap maxi dress from LC Lauren Conrad features a ruffled hem, elastic cuffs and side-tie sash. Don’t forget your wicker purse and tan wedges to complete the look.

Strut your stuff when you slip into this ruched bodycon midi. This one-shouldered frock is made of lightweight fabric for a comfortable fit and is the ultimate choice for any summer wedding. P.S. Several verified reviewers recommend sizing up.

Twirl all evening long in this summer bohemian maxi dress. In addition to its adorable tie-up ribbon straps and 25 colorway options, this flowy frock features a straight neckline, subtle tiered detailing and a stretchy bodice so you can hide any food babies from all the wedding cake you consumed.

Embrace your inner festival goddess in this two-piece maxi dress that comes in three floral hues. Get two pieces for the price of one as this dress includes an airy maxi skirt with side slits, as well as an off-the-shoulder smocked crop with ruffles.

Look chic while keeping comfortable in this adorable textured jumpsuit from Bar III. This stylish V-neck outfit features a zipper closure and tie belt for a more form-fitting look. Finish the look with an oversized blazer or pair of wedges.

Slip into summer with this floral print satin midi dress from Lulus. With its adjustable spaghetti straps and fitted bodice, this fabulous frock will have you looking like you own the place.

Tropic like it’s hot in this orange ombre option rom Farm Rio. This ¾- sleeved floral print dress features a drawstring waistline with ties and beaded tassels, as well as a tiered skirt for a looser fit. Pair with bright colored earrings and you’re ready to hit the rainforest!

What accessories work best for a beach wedding?

If you’re worried about your beach wedding outfit being too casual for a more formal reception, accessories are a great way to spruce up the look for an added touch of elegance.

“Clutches are a great accessory for events and even more fun to accessorize with! This summer, raffia and crochet textures are a major trend,” James-Williams says. “On the flip side, you can never go wrong with a bold and glamorous bag with rhinestone details.”

“For those cool summer evenings, I definitely suggest bringing a light shawl or scarf to compliment your outfit and keep warm as the party goes on,” adds James-Williams. “You can not only use it for warmth in the evenings, but you can also use it to layer and further elevate your outfit to give it a unique look!”

Beach wedding accessories to shop

Party like a pineapple all night long with these flirty crystal earrings. These hypoallergenic, eco-friendly ear candy make the perfect accessory for witnessing your best friend say “I do” on the beach.

Sally may sell seashells by the seashore, but we promise you’ll be the one looking like a million bucks with these gorgeous gold clam shell earrings. In addition to being lightweight and polished, these Amazon's Choice 14K gold earrings are designed to prevent an allergic reaction.

We love the sun, but sometimes it can get caught in our eyes (even more so when the light bounces off the sand). These bestselling unisex retro aviator shades can filter out the glare from the sunlight and protect your eyes by blocking harmful UVA rays.

Whether you’re celebrating on the beaches of Hawaii or the island of Fiji, this bohemian flower clip — available in four fun shades including guava, coconut, Maui and wild orchid — will add the ultimate touch to any outfit.

Become one with the ocean when you clip these sugar starfish into your flowy hair. Made with real starfish, each clip has its own unique coloring, ranging from bright coral to a more orangey beige.

The wind and the waves can cause the beach to get chilly at sundown, so come prepared with this breathtaking pashmina. This wonderful wrap also functions as both a scarf and shawl so you can wear it any way you feel most comfortable.

Give your fingernails a little extra love this season with these blue and white beach walk luxury fake nails. These fun and beachy press on nails are easy to use and offer a variety of shapes to choose from, including almond, square, oval and more. Show up to the wedding with the prettiest nails on the beach… next to the bride, of course!

Get your color on with this turquoise mini top handle crossbody bag from Draper James RSVP. This cheeky accessory will be the envy of women everywhere with its gold tone-hardware and twist-lock closure for securely storing your wallet, phone, keys and more.

No outfit is complete without a statement bag. This scalloped raffia clutch features an interior zipper pocket and magnetic snap closure for safely storing all your valuables. Make your name known by getting this bag embroidered for an extra special touch.

What shoes work best for a beach wedding?

Now that you’ve got the outfit covered, it’s time to talk shoes!

“To dress up your beach wedding outfit, turn to footwear. Wedges add a pop of color and are a fun way to accessorize your look and dress it up. Flat leather sandals in black or brown are perfect for those on the beach weddings where you need to be comfortable but look put together,” recommends Sethi.

“Heels can get tricky quickly, so if you’re actually on the sand, I recommend a fun sandal,” James-Williams says. “For beach weddings, styling and accessories can be very festive.”

“...You’ll [also] want ones that look put together but are functional so you can take off easily if needed,” Sethi suggests.“I recommend a pair of open toe sandals that you can easily buckle or slide on and off. A neutral color such a nude or tan will ensure they’ll coordinate back to whatever outfit you decide to wear.”

Shoes to wear at a beach wedding

What is that sparkling from across the room? It’s these dazzling foldable ballerina flats! Made of premium non-slip, durable rubber soles, these shiny rhinestone shoes are super comfortable and the go-to option if you’re planning on spending the night getting down on the dance floor.

Give yourself a little added height without foot aches or pains with these open-toed wedges. These vegan man-made synthetic shoes are the perfect choice if you’re looking for comfortable footwear to spend the night on the dance floor! The ankle strap buckle on these wedges makes it extra easy to put on and take off.

Watch your cousin or coworker say “I do” in these slide sandals from Aerosoles. These stylish genuine leather shoes feature a flat heel and are designed for comfort. Pair these shoes with a solid black clutch and you’re ready to go.

Hit the sand with these elegant jelly thong sandals from Tory Burch that will become your new best friend at the beach. Not only is this frilly footwear refined and waterproof, but they also feature an adorable, monogrammed “T” that adds just enough flair.

Meet the experts