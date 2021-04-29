Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's wedding season, which means it's time to get all dolled up and cheer on the happy couple in your life on their special day. Finding the perfect wedding guest dress is always fun, but many of us get stumped when it comes to our footwear.

Stumbling upon a comfortable pair of shoes that you'll feel relaxed in all night long isn't a small feat, but Shop TODAY has done all the legwork for you and found 15 pairs of cute and comfy shoes. Now the most trouble you'll have is deciding which one to wear!

Comfortable wedding guest shoes

Sky-high heels sure are cute, but they’re not exactly practical when you’re going to be on your feet for hours on end. A block heel in a practical height is great for dancing the night away and this 2.5-inch one comes in three colors, including the most stunning shade of pastel yellow.

Ready to step out in style? A strappy silver wedge keeps your feet cozy and contained and has the added bonus of matching just about any outfit. A padded footbed also adds an extra does of comfort!

Bet you never thought you'd hear the words "Crocs" and "wedding" used in the same sentence. Alas, the brand has definitely stepped up their style game in recent years and this 3-inch wedge is sleek enough to wear with dresses and jumpsuits alike. In true Crocs style, the shoe puts plenty of focus on comfort with the help of LiteRide foam technology and adjustable Smart Buckle ankle straps.

If glitter isn't your thing and you prefer a more muted aesthetic, a nude block sandal is a perfect option for any weddings you're attending this season. Naturalizer's affordable design has an adjustable hook and loop strap, a foam footbed and a supportive block heel, and can be dressed up or down, so it's a pretty practical purchase.

Weddings are supposed to be fun, so we always recommend stepping out with a fun color on your feet like the mustard yellow and berry hues this style offers. The chic dress sandals have a padded footbed for extra comfort and a manageable 2-inch heel that makes walking and dancing easy.

When in doubt, a ballet flat is always is always a comfy option, especially when it features memory foam technology. This pair's perforated detail dresses the style up a bit, making it a suitable accessory for less formal weddings and it's got plenty of arch support to keep you going all night long.

We're mad for metallics! With an OrthoLite footbed and cushioned pads, this strappy sandal with a sturdy block heel has comfort on the brain. It's also pretty darn sleek and we'd be tempted to pair it with a pastel dress or a black jumpsuit.

Just because you want to stay cozy doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style. A bold blue pair of block heels offers a nice pop of color and they're padded for all-day comfort. Plus, the slip-on style means you can get in and out of them easily when you feel like going barefoot on the dance floor.

Finding a pair of shoes that can take you from the office to a wedding isn't easy, but we recently stumbled upon this versatile gem. The slingback style is inherently sassy and it's also got plenty of support in the form of an adjustable buckle and a comfort footbed.

Hate feeling constricted? If a strap-free style is what you're craving, these slide sandals might be just what you're looking for. The stacked heel is easy to move around in and the sole has a unique diamond pattern that repels friction and promotes comfort. What a smart shoe, right?

These days, wedding dress codes tend to be a little more relaxed, and if you're craving comfort, a sleek sandal with a slight heel is the way to go. Everlane's shoes sometimes have a massive waitlist but lucky for you, this style is currently available! The delicate slip-on has a cushioned insole, a walkable heel and a solid sole. What more could you ask for?

Comfort shoes don't always look like this sexy sandal! Luckily, it offers the best of both worlds — sophistication and support — and has the ultimate arch support and built-in orthotics. The embossed lizard print is pretty enviable, too!

Just because you’re attending a wedding doesn’t mean you have to be all buttoned up. A fun shoe with unique details can take your look from stuffy to stylish and these cutout sandals are just the style we've been looking for. You wouldn't know it from a single glance, but the shoe has plenty of comfortable features like a memory foam footbed and a lightweight outsole.

Whether you rock a little black dress, a bold neon or a playful print, you'll be able to match your outfit perfectly with these neutral sandals. We're crushing on the perforated leather and love the added comfort features like an adjustable ankle strap and padded insole.

Heading to a beach wedding this summer? You have full license to tone down your accessories! A textured sandal like this style from Sofft offers plenty of support but feels like you're wearing nothing at all. It's a total win-win!

