Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After a year of canceled gatherings, you might have a lot of upcoming events to attend. Especially now that wedding season is back in action, you're probably asking yourself how you're going to survive a hot summer of interacting with other people. Don't fret, Shop TODAY has your back.

We found all sorts of unique items that will help keep you cool — and fashionable — at any outdoor wedding or event. All of these items can fit in a purse and are guaranteed to keep you relieved all summer long.

Outdoor summer wedding must-haves

What if you could have an ice pack at a wedding without actually having an ice pack with you at a wedding? Introducing Hot Girl Pearls, a stunning necklace that is actually filled with freezable gel. Stick the accessory in your freezer before you're ready to wear it and get up to 30 minutes of relief.

This neck fan's U-shaped design allows it to hang around your neck, while 78 air outlets work to keep you cool. It's discreet enough to wear with any wedding outfit and is on sale right now for 44% off!

This may look like an ordinary purse, but it's actually a cooler, too! Beat the heat by keeping a cold drink or sweat towel in here. It's just a coincidence that it's super cute.

This phone-attachable fan takes up virtually zero extra room in your purse. It's compatible with a variety of iPhone and Samsung devices and comes with six different fans in a pack.

Simply stick this towel in water, ring it out a few times and boom — instant cooling towel! It comes with a waterproof plastic pouch and is small enough to take in your purse or clutch. Rinse it off in the bathroom during a hot ceremony and give yourself some relief.

Made with pure Evian water from the French Alps, this hydrating facial mist is sure to give you the pick-me-up needed on a hot day. It's hypoallergenic and can be used all day long on top of your makeup.

This cooling band, which can easily pass as a watch, is scientifically proven to quickly and effectively lower your core body temperature and restore homeostasis. Stick it in the freezer and bring it with you if you feel yourself starting to overheat.

Bring the temperature down by 30 degrees with this pocket-sized portable fan. It's quiet enough to not interrupt the ceremony and small enough to bring with you just about anywhere.

Yet another discreet way to keep cool, these insoles from Dr. Scholl's provide support, odor control and cooling technology.

Chill FX technology helps wick away sweat and moisture in this bra from Warner's. It also has adjustable straps, making for flexible coverage no matter what type of dress or suit you have on.

If you're looking to invest in year-round temperature relief, the Embr Wave 1 might be a good option for you. This sleek band uses temperature sensations and thermoelectric heat to pump cool (or warm) relief right into your wrist, depending on how your body is reacting to the temperature.

Keep your face oil-free on a hot day with these blotting papers. The green tea ingredient absorbs excess oil while soothing your skin. Plus, it won't smudge your makeup.

These handmade fans are the perfect addition to any summer wedding outfit. Keep it on your side and fan yourself down when it gets a bit too hot.

Fashion and comfort shouldn't have to be exclusive. Keep yourself shaded and cool with this oversized sun hat. It has a UPF of 50+ and is less than $25.

Umbrellas are another great option to keep yourself shaded from the sun. Opt for a dainty paper parasol for the special day! It comes in a variety of colors, so you'll be able to find one that perfectly matches your wedding ensemble.

It's always important to drink a lot of water, but this is especially true when you're outside in warm weather. Bring your own water to a wedding with this collapsible water bottle. The silicon bottle allows it to fit into any sized purse or clutch.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!