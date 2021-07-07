Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
After a year of canceled gatherings, you might have a lot of upcoming events to attend. Especially now that wedding season is back in action, you're probably asking yourself how you're going to survive a hot summer of interacting with other people. Don't fret, Shop TODAY has your back.
We found all sorts of unique items that will help keep you cool — and fashionable — at any outdoor wedding or event. All of these items can fit in a purse and are guaranteed to keep you relieved all summer long.
Outdoor summer wedding must-haves
1. Hot Girls Pearls
What if you could have an ice pack at a wedding without actually having an ice pack with you at a wedding? Introducing Hot Girl Pearls, a stunning necklace that is actually filled with freezable gel. Stick the accessory in your freezer before you're ready to wear it and get up to 30 minutes of relief.
2. JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan
This neck fan's U-shaped design allows it to hang around your neck, while 78 air outlets work to keep you cool. It's discreet enough to wear with any wedding outfit and is on sale right now for 44% off!
3. Lucy Handbag Cooler
This may look like an ordinary purse, but it's actually a cooler, too! Beat the heat by keeping a cold drink or sweat towel in here. It's just a coincidence that it's super cute.
4. Mini Cell Phone Fan
This phone-attachable fan takes up virtually zero extra room in your purse. It's compatible with a variety of iPhone and Samsung devices and comes with six different fans in a pack.
5. Cooling Towel
Simply stick this towel in water, ring it out a few times and boom — instant cooling towel! It comes with a waterproof plastic pouch and is small enough to take in your purse or clutch. Rinse it off in the bathroom during a hot ceremony and give yourself some relief.
6. Evian Brumisateur Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray
Made with pure Evian water from the French Alps, this hydrating facial mist is sure to give you the pick-me-up needed on a hot day. It's hypoallergenic and can be used all day long on top of your makeup.
7. Cooling Cuff
This cooling band, which can easily pass as a watch, is scientifically proven to quickly and effectively lower your core body temperature and restore homeostasis. Stick it in the freezer and bring it with you if you feel yourself starting to overheat.
8. Handheld Portable Air Conditioner
Bring the temperature down by 30 degrees with this pocket-sized portable fan. It's quiet enough to not interrupt the ceremony and small enough to bring with you just about anywhere.
9. Dr. Scholl’s Comfort and Energy UltraCool Insoles
Yet another discreet way to keep cool, these insoles from Dr. Scholl's provide support, odor control and cooling technology.
10. Simply Perfect by Warner's Cooling Wire-Free Bra
Chill FX technology helps wick away sweat and moisture in this bra from Warner's. It also has adjustable straps, making for flexible coverage no matter what type of dress or suit you have on.
11. Embr Wave 1
If you're looking to invest in year-round temperature relief, the Embr Wave 1 might be a good option for you. This sleek band uses temperature sensations and thermoelectric heat to pump cool (or warm) relief right into your wrist, depending on how your body is reacting to the temperature.
12. Boscia Green Tea Blotting Linens
Keep your face oil-free on a hot day with these blotting papers. The green tea ingredient absorbs excess oil while soothing your skin. Plus, it won't smudge your makeup.
13. Lauhala Fans
These handmade fans are the perfect addition to any summer wedding outfit. Keep it on your side and fan yourself down when it gets a bit too hot.
14. Lanzom Big Bowknot Straw Hat
Fashion and comfort shouldn't have to be exclusive. Keep yourself shaded and cool with this oversized sun hat. It has a UPF of 50+ and is less than $25.
15. Paper Parasol
Umbrellas are another great option to keep yourself shaded from the sun. Opt for a dainty paper parasol for the special day! It comes in a variety of colors, so you'll be able to find one that perfectly matches your wedding ensemble.
16. SPECIAL MADE Collapsible Water Bottle
It's always important to drink a lot of water, but this is especially true when you're outside in warm weather. Bring your own water to a wedding with this collapsible water bottle. The silicon bottle allows it to fit into any sized purse or clutch.
