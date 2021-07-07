Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Wearing makeup in the summer can be a nightmare for people who have oily skin. Between sweating and the natural oil your face produces, your matte look quickly becomes a thing of the past after just a few minutes outside. Luckily, there's a secret weapon that can help with that: blotting paper and powder.

Both of these products are extremely efficient at soaking up excess oil on your skin. Blotting papers are small, thin and compact enough to take wherever you go; while blotting powders are typically translucent, lightweight and can be applied with a makeup brush.

The main difference between the two? "Papers absorb oil and get thrown away so you’re actually removing it, [while] blotting powder covers up excess sebum but leaves it on the skin," celebrity makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor told Shop TODAY in an email.

Celebrity makeup artist Jeannia Robinette — whose client list includes the likes of Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Garner, Rihanna and Selma Blair — also mentioned that blotting papers and powders are made to simply take away shine and mattify your complexion. When Robinette can't physically be with her clients on the red carpet, she'll often send them off with blotting papers in their bags so they can keep their looks fresh long after they've left her chair. "It's a great thing to have that you can just press into your face [to] take off the excess oil... to give you a really nice clean, fresh look," she said.

According to Sotomayor, blotting products aren't just for people with oily skin. "Blotting papers are good for anyone because they absorb excess oil on the surface without affecting the water levels in your skin or adding harsh ingredients that can be found in some oil control cleansers or toners," he said.

Here are some of the best blotting papers and powders to use that will keep your appearance as matte as you intended.

Best blotting papers

Sotomayor is a self-proclaimed "huge fan" of these blotting papers from Chanel. "[They] have a special coating on one side, so that the oil is absorbed by the paper but doesn't get on your fingers," he said.

The compact contains 150 sheets and even has a mirror so you can see exactly what you're doing.

This option from NYX is a great budget-friendly choice. For just $4, you'll get 50 sheets to take with you anywhere and everywhere.

These Tatcha blotting papers are made with 100% natural abaca leaf and gold flakes to absorb excess oil without messing up your makeup. One pack comes with 40 sheets but if you're looking to stock up, you can also get a pack of 4 for $40.

"This one doesn't have a residue powder that's going to leave on your face," Robinette said.

These clear complexion blotting linens are just one type of several from Boscia. They also come in black charcoal and green tea options. Robinette describes them as "super absorbent" that'll "give you a matte look quickly."

"These are tried-and-true!" Robinette said. She recommends these Clean & Clear sheets as an easy, cheap drugstore option for anyone in a pinch. She also loves them because they soak up oil without leaving a residue behind.

Best blotting powders

This setting powder comes in three different tones and boasts the ability to set makeup for up to 16 hours of wear. It even has over 6,000 five-star ratings on Sephora.

"It’s almost impossible to apply too much and it never gets cakey," Sotomayor added.

Stay photo-ready with this translucent blotting powder from Fenty Beauty. It's designed to so that it won't clog your pores or disturb your makeup.

This talc-free powder is infused with silk, collagen, peptides and antioxidants to keep it from settling into wrinkles, according to Sephora.

"It's a no-shine powder and so thin, it's not [like] makeup," Robinette said about this powder from IT Cosmetics. She also loves the lightweight feel of it.

This Clinique blotting powder is designed with a universal formula that is supposed to keep your complexion matte and fresh without leaving any residue behind. It is also both fragrance- and paraben-free.

