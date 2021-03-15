Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Applying foundation or eye shadow with your fingers can be effective and all, but have you ever seen what a difference using a few makeup brushes can do? Investing in just a few basics will amp up your makeup look, and you don’t need a million and one brushes to achieve a professional-level application.

Below, you’ll find our favorite makeup brush sets for beginners ranging in price, brush type and amount of brushes in each set.

Top-rated makeup brush sets

From one of the bestselling makeup brush brands, Sigma has created a brush set based on their most popular makeup brushes. This five-piece set features brushes for both the face and eyes, and uses ultra-soft SigmaTech® and Sigmax® fibers for extra comfort. Brushes included are the F80 Flat Kabuki (ideal for blending liquid and cream products), F35 Tapered Highlighter (great for applying highlighter to cheekbones), E40 Tapered Blending (works to soften and blend any harsh lines), E25 Blending (can be used to apply and combine eye shadow shades) and the E30 Pencil (used to soften liner along lash lines).

Everything that Charlotte Tilbury creates is gold, including this beautiful four-piece mini brush set. You can stow the Face Powder Brush, Eye Blender Brush, Eye Smudger Brush and Precision Brush into the case while traveling, or use the chic, velvet green clutch to stash your phone and other essentials for a night out.

Even with a relatively low price tag, Real Techniques always manages to deliver seriously high-quality, beautiful brushes. This five-piece set includes a blush brush, crease brush, setting powder brush, face brush and a flexible sponge for foundation application.

Artis has been lauded for years for its high-quality brushes and effective, ergonomic shapes. This brush set comes with three brushes, including the Oval 7 for foundation, blush and contour; the Oval 3 for eye makeup and concealer; and the Linear 1 for eyeliner and brows.

I still regularly use an EcoTools face brush from 10 years ago — it’s still incredibly soft and does an incredible job of applying my powder foundation flawlessly. This five-piece set includes an Angled Foundation Brush, Blurring Brush, Defined Crease Brush, Angled Liner and Full Blush Brush, along with a storage tray.

Super soft, fluffy and great for those with sensitive skin, the five-piece makeup brush set from It Cosmetics is really all you need to nail any makeup look. The set includes the Airbrush Powder brush, the Airbrush Foundation brush, the Airbrush Concealer brush, the Airbrush Shadow brush and the Airbrush Crease brush.

If you’re not interested in spending a ton of money on a brush set but want to get some quality makeup brushes to experiment with new looks, this e.l.f. brush set will satisfy your every need. The brushes are ergonomically designed to fit perfectly into your hand and feature a no-slip grip for a stunning full-face application every time. This set comes with a dozen brushes including a Smudge Eye Sponge, Lip Defining Brush, Eyeshadow Brush, Blending Eye Brush, Defining Eye Brush, Eyelash & Brow Wand, Brow Comb & Brush, Foundation Brush, Bronzer Brush, Total Face Brush, Concealer Brush and Eyeliner Brush.

Leave it to Rihanna to create the chicest-looking makeup brush set of the bunch. Made with ultra-fine synthetic bristles, this four-piece set includes everything you need for a flawless face makeup application. Included is the Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110, the Precision Concealer Brush 180, the Powder Puff Setting Brush 170 and the Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120.

Ideal for traveling when the time comes, this four-piece set includes itty bitty brushes that you can easily pop into your carry-on and will cover all your makeup application needs within the cute faux crocodile carrying case. The small handles on each of the brushes are weighted, so that they can balance in your hand the same way a full-size makeup brush would. This set includes a face/cheek brush, a conceal/buff brush, a lid/crease brush and a line/smudge brush.

Although the product name of this brush set says it includes only five pieces, two of the brushes include double-ended bristles for more options, so technically there are seven! The set includes a Complexion Brush, Small Cheek Brush, Loose Powder Brush, Double-Ended Shader & Blending Eyeshadow Brush and Double-Ended Pencil Crease & Liner Brush.

Created with high-quality synthetic fibers, this luxe brush set features five pieces to help you craft any look. The set includes a Cheek Brush, Foundation & Mask Brush, Concealer Brush, Eye Definer Brush and an Eye Liner Brush.

Not only does this collection come with six brushes for both the face and eyes, but it also includes a hangable roll-up brush organizer that’s coated for super easy cleaning and durability. We love that these brushes can be used for powder, liquid and cream formulas, and are vegan and cruelty-free.

If you’re looking for a great brush set with few pieces, this pick from Anisa Beauty is ideal. The three-piece set features the Multi-Powder Brush (think blush, highlighter and setting powder), the Pinnacle Foundation Brush and the Angled Concealer Brush (which can probably be used with eye shadow, too). Plus, you’ll receive the limited-edition Anisa Beauty makeup bag, too.

These millennial pink brushes will be a chic addition to your vanity table — and have we mentioned they feel great on your skin, too? This five-piece set includes a Dense Buffer Brush, Tapered Bronzer Brush, Tapered Highlighter Brush, Pointed Concealer Brush and Tapered Blending Brush.

Yes, this seven-piece brush set is a huge investment, but you’ll probably never need to purchase another makeup brush for another 20 years after getting this beautiful set into your hands. This travel-friendly set features six ultra-soft brushes for the face and eyes, as well as an exclusive powder brush. Not only are all the brushes made with high-grade, PETA-approved Taklon bristles, but the fancy brush roll is made from quality vegan leather, too.

