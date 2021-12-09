6 cool beauty gifts for men and women, according to a beauty director

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There are always a handful of people who are hard to shop for. When it comes to gifting, though, it's likely everyone can appreciate the gift of self-care.

So, regardless of who you have left to shop for (or, if you need a place to start) Cosmopolitan Beauty Director Julee Wilson stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to give you some inspiration. Wilson has cool and innovative beauty gifts for everyone on your list, from the beauty gurus to the skin care novices.

The best part? Each pick is $50 or less, so you don't have to break the bank to start crossing off your list. Read on to shop luxury fragrances, a satin-lined hat and more.

This lip stain is making the rounds on Instagram and TikTok for its unique look and process. You have to paint your lips with the formula, apply the mist and then peel it off to reveal a fresh tint that will last for hours. It won't transfer, either.

Know someone that wants to pull off a cat eye look but doesn't have the hand for it? Wilson says this "genius" duo can make it easy to achieve. It includes a waterproof black liner and a replaceable, flexible precision tip applicator. The wand is easy to hold and thus makes it easier to line your eyes and create a cat eye look.

This BIPOC-owned luxury fragrance brand is a shortcut that Wilson says the guy in your life can use to see what they like before investing in a full bottle. The fragrances are inspired by the "cultural exchange" between New York and Paris, dating as far back as the Harlem Renaissance, according to the brand.

The eco-conscious beauty lover might appreciate this pick. Instead of using a plastic bottle, this body wash comes in the form of packets that dissolve and lather in the shower. Once they've used all of them, they can drop the packaging onto the shower floor and watch it dissolve. It's zero-waste from start to finish.

They might have an 11-step skin care routine, but are they using a facial humidifier? Wilson says this device is the key to "optimal hydration," and its compact size means they can take it anywhere. From the nightstand to the office, it's like an on-the-go spa treatment.

Satin pillowcases can help protect your hair from damage while you sleep, and this satin-lined hat can help protect your hair while you're out and about. The satin lining also helps your hair retain moisture.

