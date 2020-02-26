Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

There’s nothing more disappointing than wearing a gorgeous lip shade only to find that the color has disappeared within minutes of applying it.

To avoid spending money on fast-fading lipsticks, we asked a handful of makeup artists to recommend their favorite smudge-proof formulas. From the best long-lasting lipsticks to the best lip stains, we rounded up makeup artist-approved lip products starting at just $4.

Best Long-Lasting Lipstick

“When it comes to long-lasting lipsticks, there aren’t too many moisturizing options — but this Covergirl product is matte and never really feels overly dry when wearing it," celebrity makeup artist Megan Lanoux told TODAY.

This lipstick is available in 10 shades, including gorgeous reds and neutral pinks. According to the brand, it can stay on for up to 24 hours and increase lip's moisture by 40%!

This formula from Revlon is made with moisturizing shea butter, aloe and vitamin E and has a soft matte finish that's smudge-proof.

"This is going to feel more hydrating," Lanoux said of this Revlon lipstick. "It won’t stay on as long as a liquid lipstick would but it’s super pigmented, hydrating and will give you a much longer-lasting color than just a traditional lipstick."

If you’re looking for a great clean beauty option, this may be for you. “The Ilia Beauty Color Block High Impact Lipstick has a very silky formula that is packed with as much pigment as possible," said makeup artist Sarah Rose Adams, who works for the brand.

Adams pointed out that this formula is long-lasting (anywhere from 4 to 6 hours), hydrating on the lips and eventually fades evenly.

When it comes to a lipstick that goes the extra mile, a matte or velvet formula is your best bet, said Lanoux who recommended this popular Nars pencil.

“Velvet lipsticks are going to feel a little bit more moisturizing on your lips than just matte," she explained, noting that matte formulas tend to dry out lips. "A velvet one is a little bit more comfortable and I find that it lasts really long while still having a matte effect."

"This is my absolute favorite long-lasting lipstick," raved makeup artist Jennifer Nam. "If you have the extra cash, I'd save my money and buy this Chanel product!"

Nam recommends this lipstick for a special occasion like a wedding or someone who doesn't want to worry about touching up their makeup during the day. The color goes on smoothly and dries quickly without feathering, and the glossy top coat delivers a pretty shine and hydration.

Long-Lasting Liquid Lipsticks

If she could only choose one liquid lipstick, Lanoux says this Anastasia product would be it. "I love the colors and the staying power is really intense," she raved. “Anastasia has really unique shades — she has these crazy bright pinks, purples, fun blues, burgundy and cherry shades — she really has every color in this product."

Not only does this pigment-packed formula deliver on its beautiful color, but it also has intense staying power and boasts an easy-to-use applicator that makes application a breeze.

This top-rated lipstick features a liquid formula on one end and a glossy version on the other. "So if you wanted to keep it more matte you could just use the color," notes Lanoux. Abd if you want a more shiny effect, just layer on the gloss.

"You’ll need a makeup remover to get it off, it’s so intense," she added. "This is great if you’re getting married or if you’re going somewhere where you just don’t want to mess with your makeup."

For less than $7 you get your hands on an incredible product. This lightweight matte cream feels like a mix of a lipstick and a gloss — and it delivers on color.

"This has a soft, matte, soufflé texture," pointed out Nam "It's not very liquidy so it's easy to build and very comfortable. You can layer it very thin or build it up. It's not going to last you eight hours but it's still a really great option."

4. Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Molten Matte Liquid Lipstick

"This has fantastic wear that doesn’t dry the lips or feel heavy," said Nick Lujan, global director of artistry and education at Kevyn Aucoin. "This is my go-to formula for comfort, color and reliably long wear."

Available in metallic, high-shine or shimmer finishes, one Sephora buyer said, "(It) goes on smoothly and glides over any lip imperfections."

For the best results, Lujan says, "Apply in thin, sheer layers, allowing for dry time in between. Each layer will give you more color payoff and coverage."

5. Covergirl Outlast Lip Color

"This an oldie but a goody. I discovered this when I was in high school and it's still around," said Nam. "This is great for the person who prefers to put on a lip product that you put on once and forget about it."

According to the brand, this formula gives you up to 24 hours of transfer-resistant color. Just seal in the long-lasting power with the hydrating top coat!

Long-Lasting Lip Liner

“Make sure you don’t skip out on using a lip liner, especially if you’re using a bold color," Lanoux advises. "A lip liner will give your look definition, prevent it from feathering and help your lipstick stay on longer."

One lip liner that Lanoux can't stop raving about is this one from Charlotte Tilbury — it's universally flattering for all skin tones and lasts for up to 6 hours.

“I use these all the time," she said. "I love the quality, they feel good, your lips don't get chapped while wearing it and her colors are just perfect.”

This matte lip liner is a great budget-friendly option with staying power, says Lanoux. “They have so many shades of this liner and it’s only $4 — it’s amazing.”

NYX offers this product in over 48 shades, including traditional reds and soft pinks — plus, a bunch of fun colors like fuchsia and peach.

Nars Precision Lip Liner is a great quality product that will help keep your lipstick in place throughout the day. "It glides on, it's easy to use and it's long-lasting," said Nam.

This Nars option has an impressive 4.5-star rating on Sephora — and people can't seem to get enough.

"Great liner! It's smooth and pigmented," wrote one customer. "Creamy so it's easily blended but stays in place all day."

Long-Lasting Lip Stains

For years people have dished out almost $40 a pop for this product and for good reason: One quick swipe and this lip stain will stay on your lips all day long.

“If you’re going to splurge on a lip stain, splurge on this one," said Lanoux. "I use this a lot for red carpets when my clients don’t have time or don't want to touch up their look."

Lanoux also revealed that this lip product is her go-to lip recommendation for weddings. “The colors are classic, beautiful and light — they have such a good selection of natural lip colors that will stain your lips well.”

A cheaper alternative is this unique lip stain from L'Oreal. “This gives your lips a bit of hydration and while you may have to reapply, it’s comfortable and lasts,” Lanoux said.

This formula feels practically weightless and delivers intense pigment every time you apply. With over 20 shades, there's bound to be a color that you don't already have in your collection!

