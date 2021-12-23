Ditch your lipstick for tinted lip balm this winter — here's why

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Most of us know what it's like to try putting lipstick on chapped lips. If you don't, let's just say, it's not the best feeling. Introducing tinted lip balms: the perfect way to add a pop of color to your lips while also soothing and hydrating them all winter long.

Celebrity makeup artist and entrepreneur Camara Aunique shared why she adores tinted lip balms for her busy lifestyle. "I [like to] keep them in my car [or] my bag. I even sometimes use tinted balms on my cheeks to flush them out a bit without using blush," she said. A two-for-one beauty product? We'll take it.

Tinted balms provide a subtle amount of color without being overbearing, plus they're not as sticky or cumbersome as actual lipstick. "I personally wear tinted lip balms [because] I like a little bit of color on my lip, especially while wearing masks — you don't want to wear something that's going to ruin the inside of your mask," added Aunique.

Between the cold weather and mask-wearing, tinted balms are your best option for an effortless beauty look this winter. We found several tinted lip balms in various shades for every skin tone, all of which are highly-reviewed or bestselling picks.

Best tinted lip balms, according to shoppers

Available in various deep red and pink tones perfect for winter, Burt's Bees tinted lip balm promises eight hours of moisturizing relief and a beautiful, natural hint of color. Plus, almost 600 Target shoppers also rated this affordable find a perfect five stars.

Just because it's cold out doesn't mean potentially harmful rays aren't hitting your skin. Fortunately, Sun Bum's tinted lip balm with SPF will keep your lips protected. Available in several cool tones perfect for colder months (including one with the warming name Bonfire), it currently holds over 3,100 verified five-star ratings on Amazon.

With over 7,100 five-star ratings on Amazon alone, this SPF 20 tinted lip balm from Revlon has natural fruit oil that keeps your lips hydrated for up to eight hours. One reviewer mentioned, "I love this color and it leaves your lips soft and smooth without the sticky feel that some glosses leave."

Out of Glossier's bestselling products, Balm Dotcom is one of the brand's top-rated drops. With nine shades to choose from (including their newest limited-edition flavor, the caramel-hued Cookie Butter), this balm is crafted with heavy-duty, hydrating ingredients like beeswax, rosemary leaf extract and castor seed oil.

Boasting over 16,600 five-star ratings on Amazon and over 500 on both CVS's and Maybelline's websites as well, Baby Lips is definitely one of the most shopper-loved tinted lip balms out there. One verified reviewer and lover of this clinically-proven balm remarked, "I can't live without this lip balm."

Agave, shea butter, jojoba oil and other beneficial ingredients team up to bring you this luxurious — and completely vegan — lip butter. It's available in 12 different shades, all cheery and bright.

Jam-packed with nourishing mango and shea butters, this nourishing balm offers a solid pop of color to those looking for something less sheer. "This is my favorite lip balm! It’s perfect for everyday wear, going out or a quick Zoom meeting," wrote one Sephora customer.

"Looking for a great lip balm — not too gooey, not too waxy? This is it," raved one Amazon shopper about Covergirl's Oh Sugar! lip balm. Although it looks like a lipstick, don't be fooled. This option — loaded with lush ingredients like avocado butter and grapeseed oil — provides sheer, subtle color and lots of moisture.

TikTok users everywhere love this product — so much so that it's gone viral. It claims to be somewhere in the middle between a lipstick and a lip gloss — a silky balm that is Clinique's #1 bestseller.

