Clinique's Black Honey Almost Lipstick has been a fan favorite since it launched in 1989. Flash forward to a few decades later, and it's become almost impossible to buy. It's not because the brand stopped producing the shade — it's Clinique's No. 1 bestselling lipstick — rather, it's all thanks to its recent viral status on TikTok.

TikTokers of all ages, from Gen X-ers who have loved the lipstick for years to younger users who just discovered the shade, have been raving about it on the app. For evidence, just look at the #cliniqueblackhoney tag, which has more than 19 million views.

A cross between a gloss and a lipstick, the color looks pretty dark in the tube but goes on sheer to provide a light berry-toned tint and a soft shine. Clinique originally launched Black Honey in 1971 as a gooey gloss that came in a small pot (hence its name). But in '80s, the brand created a new formula in stick form, the Black Honey Almost Lipstick that we have today.

One user who works at Sephora posted a video saying that she's had multiple people coming to the store looking for the product. She added that she's been wearing the shade since 1995. "It literally looks good on everyone," she said. "So whether you're a teen just getting into makeup or a mom or a hella busy career woman this will work for you."

Its ability to flatter a range of ages and skin tones is part of the reason why it's become so popular. According to the brand, it bumps up the color of your lips, so it will look slightly different on everyone who wears it. "When we see one product work across a bunch of skin tones, it's exciting," said celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli. "The color isn't overpowering, it's super sheer."

But it also speaks to a larger trend in the beauty world. "I think we have just collectively moved to a place where we're looking for products that feel good on and have other benefits, aside from just color payoff," Scibelli said. This formula, for example, has castor seed oil, which not only gives your lips a healthy-looking shine but will actually add hydration as well.