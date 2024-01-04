I’ve been wearing this viral lipstick for nearly 20 years and it lives up to the hype

As a longtime makeup lover and commerce writer, I've tried more products than I can count. But one product that has been with me since I was a teen (and would frequently steal from my sister) is none other than the viral Almost Lipstick in Black Honey from Clinique — I basically grew up with this lipstick.

This product has had a massive following for decades and thanks to social media, younger generations are loving it too. To paint a picture of its cult following, the #cliniqueblackhoney tag on TikTok has more than 355 million views and counting. Clinique even says seven are sold every minute. The reason why I've been using it for nearly 20 years? It's simply the most moisturizing and subtle shade of lipstick out there; it's safe to say it lives up to the hype.

As the official name "Almost Lipstick" implies, this product isn't quite a lipstick, it has a balm consistency. As early as I can remember, I've been plagued with dry, peeling lips so I'm very cautious with the lip products I use. This is one of the few options out there that isn't drying for me; I can pop it on in the morning and continue to apply it throughout the day — it feels like a hydrating chapstick!

This comfortable texture is likely due to the ingredients. According to the brand, it contains an "emollient-rich" formula, which dermatologists previously told us that emollients can help seal moisture. It's also formulated with another star ingredient for hydration: castor oil.

The shade is perfect

Aside from the way it feels, what makes this product so well-loved is the shade. At first glance, the color looks pretty intimidating however, it applies as a sheer, glossy, reddish hue. Clinique even claims that the color will "flatter all skin tones" and based on images and social media videos, they're absolutely right.

I have very fair skin so I find this color to be the perfect fall or winter red for everyday wear. It compliments my skin tone nicely and helps add a pop of color, without being overwhelming. I probably wear this shade every day to work — it just goes with everything and helps me feel put together.

Courtesy Shannon Garlin

It's buildable and can be glammed up

One or two swipes will give you a subtle hint of red but if you're looking to glam it up a bit, the color is buildable so you can add more layers to achieve a deeper shade. If I'm going for a nighttime look, I find it matches well with lip liners, from wines to nudes. This helps the lipstick appear more opaque while still keeping the hydrating and glossy finish.

And you get a lot of bang for your buck! Like I said, I wear this product almost every day, but since you don't need too much product to achieve your results, it lasts a long time. I'd say a single tube lasts about four to six months, so the $24 price tag isn't too shabby, and it's one of the many reasons why this isn't going anywhere in my makeup bag. You’ll have to bury me in this lipstick.