Is there a cabinet in your house that could use some de-cluttering? A corner that needs re-decorating? Perhaps an entire room is ready for a refresh? No matter how big or small of a space you’re aiming to tackle this season, we have solutions to help you get there. For our What to Shop This Week series, organization experts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of “The Home Edit” stopped by TODAY to share summer home standouts, including some new launches from their Walmart collection.

Shearer and Teplin founded “The Home Edit” in 2015 with the goal of reinventing traditional organizing and merging it with design. Since then, the founders have written bestselling books on their method (the latest — "The Home Edit for Teens" and "The Home Edit for Kids: Let's Put That Away!" — are slated to publish in September and available to preorder now), starred in an Emmy-nominated Netflix show and even developed their own organizational products.

Most recently, they debuted a cleaning line exclusively available at Walmart to make dreaded tasks more doable. The collection launched in March with 19 innovative products such as a customizable cabinet door organizer and a three-in-one toilet caddy. Everything is designed specifically for kitchens and bathrooms — or, as they call them, “the biggest pain point areas of the home.”

Shop select items from The Home Edit at Walmart below, plus more of Shearer and Teplin's picks for summer organizing and hosting — starting at just $6.

Summer home standouts seen on TODAY | More Walmart home standouts | How we chose | Meet the experts

Summer home standouts seen on TODAY

This isn't your average storage solution. According to Shearer and Teplin, the 15-piece cabinet door organizer can be configured to fit any space — with three panels, two trays, a sponge and paper holder plus a bunch of extra hooks and clips. Whether you’re wiping up spills or polishing the faucets, cleaning will be faster when all of your favorite products are in place and easy to reach.

Make laundry less of a chore with this organizing system that helps create a streamlined routine. The stacking pantry bins with open fronts are perfect for storing detergents, while the narrow pantry bins give dryer sheets and smaller essentials a home. Plus, there's a turntable, which Shearer and Teplin say make items easy to find — and even easier to reach.

Shearer and Teplin note that cleaning your bathroom is so much easier when the tools required are neatly and discretely within reach. The Home Edit's custom caddy includes all of the essentials, with smart design features to help you clean more efficiently. The bowl brush, for example, has durable bristles with a built-in splash guard. The plunger cup has a protruding flange designed for maximum pressure to clear clogs quickly, and the space-saving trash can keeps things clean and tidy.

Looking to make some easy summer treats at home? This popsicle mold is not only easy to fill with various flavors and ingredients, but the lay-flat design also saves space in the freezer. The set includes a lid to help prevent freezer burn and 50 wooden sticks to last you through the season.

This wicker basket contains everything you need for a summer concert or picnic in the park. The lid doubles as a detachable table with four slots to hold the included plastic wine glasses and stable metal legs to prop up the snacks. Inside you'll find a cutlery pouch, tableware for four, a waterproof picnic blanket and even a bottle opener. Plus, the adjustable straps and soft leather pad make it comfortable to carry.

Whether you’re hosting a garden party or a casual get-together, this glass dispenser will keep the drinks flowing. It's an elegant solution that combines a stylish wooden design, a functional lid to keep out debris, a stainless steel tap and a convenient gallon and a half capacity. Get ready to pour another!

More home standouts at Walmart

With six sockets, four USB charging ports and a dimmable nightlight, this multipurpose socket is a must-have for your kitchen, office, bedroom or bathroom — anywhere you need to keep a bunch of gadgets plugged in. Plus, it comes with a removable shelf to rest your phone on while it charges, so it's perfect for spots that are low on surface or counter space.

Tough messes are no match for this grime-fighting powder, which is available for pickup or delivery at select Walmart locations. Use it in the bathroom, kitchen or on even outdoor furniture to remove rust stains, soap scum, mildew and more from a variety of different surfaces — and watch your home sparkle! Enter our exclusive TODAY10 code at checkout to score $10 off your first three online pickup or delivery orders of $50 or more from Walmart. (See terms.)

This multi-purpose paste works instantly on all kinds of surface stains, according to the brand. Simply put a small amount on a damp cloth, rub the problem area gently and wash away with clean hot water. Plus, the brand notes it uses all-natural ingredients.

When was the last time you cleaned your washing machine? If you can't remember, drop one of these tablets in the drum with hot water to fight grime, soap scum, calcium and lime buildup.

For just five bucks, this bestselling candle from Better Homes & Gardens is a steal. It comes in six scents and burns for a total of 60 hours, so you can make sure every room in your house has a fresh summer fragrance.

These outdoor, 15-strand string lights will brighten up your backyard with a warm white glow. Provide a stunning backdrop for special events like date nights or dinner parties by simply hanging them over a pergola, gazebo, porch or patio roof.

Make transporting plates, flatware, condiments and more a breeze with this all-in-one serving caddy. Reviewers rave about how convenient the napkin holder is, since you don't have to worry about the contents flying off in the wind while enjoying a meal outside.

Whether you prefer picnicking in your backyard, on the beach or in the park, this portable table makes it easier to set up shop. It holds wine glasses, bottles and even has a compartment for snacks — but can still be folded flat to save space at home.

This deep cleaning solution and durable brush are all you need to keep shoes squeaky clean. According to the brand, the items are safe on most materials and great for leather and rubber that needs a good scrub.

For mini messes across your desk (or hard-to-reach corners of your home and car), opt for this cordless vacuum cleaner. It easily cleans up dust, paper scraps and pet hair with its strong but quiet suction.

This dishwasher-safe dinnerware set is made of jade-green milk glass, giving your dining room table a pop of color and retro flair. It can easily be mixed and matched with other items from The Pioneer Woman collection if you're going for an eclectic look.

Say goodbye to scrubbing your shower and tub with this powerful cleaner that does the job for you. One weekly spray will prevent the build-up of soap scum and everyday grime, according to the brand.

A lightweight, portable chair is a must-have for a myriad of summer activities — from sporting events to the campsite. With over 300 five-star reviews, this tried-and-true pick from Ozark Trail will help you stay protected from the sun.

According to the brand, this handy gadget can make bullet-shaped cubes in as little as six minutes — or 26 pounds of them in 24 hours. The sleek design and chic color options will fit in with any kitchen countertop while keeping your drinks ice cold.

For those especially hot summer days, this two-in-one cooler and table from Keter is a clever way to entertain. It can store up to 60 cans or 40 bottles of water with ice, keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours and has a built-in drainage plug to make cleanup a breeze.

Upgrade your entertaining game with this mobile bar cart, available in seven different colors to suit a variety of tastes. Designed with two spacious mirrored shelves, this stylish find features plenty of storage for bottles, glasses and other garnishing essentials.

Modern yet timeless, an egg chair is a great addition to any indoor or outdoor space. A cushy seat and back pillow provide comfort and support, while weather-resistant wicker will keep this chair looking stylish all summer long.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources and use our own personal experiences with the product and brand to make shopping easier for our readers.

For sponsored content, the Shop TODAY editorial team independently chooses, tries and reviews products to recommend that are sold by the advertiser. The advertiser does not review or approve the content. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Meet the experts