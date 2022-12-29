These 5 beauty trends and hacks are making a comeback, thanks to TikTok

Whether you're in need of a laugh, beauty hack or even a gift idea, there's one social media platform you can usually turn to for inspiration: TikTok. It can feel like a treasure trove, especially when it comes to the aforementioned beauty tips — it doesn't take long for these kinds of videos to take off on the app, some practically overnight.

If your "For You" page hasn't directed you towards skin cycling or some of the other popular beauty hacks circulating on TikTok right now, Allure Editor-in-Chief Jessica Cruel joined TODAY to break a few of them down. Plus, Cruel is letting us in on a few tips and products that can help you pull them off right now.

From "siren eyes" to hair rollers you thought you kissed goodbye in the '70s, here are five of the best TikTok beauty trends of 2022.

Trend 1: Siren eyes

This popular eyeliner trick is similar to the classic smoky eye, but has a slightly more dramatic look. It can be achieved by mixing eyeshadow and eyeliner to create a "smudgy-sharp smokey cat-eye," according to Cruel.

This Allure Best of Beauty 2022 winner can be used to create a variety of eye looks, but its warm tones make it perfect for pulling off a nude "siren eye." It features 16 highly-pigmented shades that range from matte to metallic.

This nifty brush can smudge, smooth and blend colors on your eyes, which helps make for a more defined look.

Thanks to its soft bristles, this brush can be used to blur the edges of your eyeshadow for a softer look, the brand says.

This waterproof eyeliner can help your dramatic eye look last for hours. Cruel selected both the Coffee and black shades to pull off the trend.

Trend 2: Blush with concealer

Want a brighter, more lifted eye look? Cruel says TikTok users are mixing their blush with under eye concealer in order to pull it off.

This blush went viral on TikTok for its feel and pigmented look. It comes in a total of 11 shades and in two different finishes: Matte and radiant.

The complement to the Rare Beauty blush, this liquid concealer offers medium coverage and a lightweight feels that lends it well to blending.

To blend the concealer and blush, Cruel recommends this top-rated makeup sponge. You can use both ends to apply product and perfect your look.

Trend 3: "W" blush trick

Another way to give yourself a mini face lift with blush is by utilizing this technique. You can apply your blush in a "W" shape in order to create a healthy-looking flush.

If you want a pop of color and a glowy finish, Cruel recommends this blush. It comes in traditional tones that can complement a range of skin tones and makeup looks.

This full brush can be used to apply powders with a few light sweeps.

Trend 4: Eyelash curler eyeshadow hack

Still perfecting your eye look? Use the arms and curve of an eyelash curler in order to perfect all of the essential parts — the cat-eye, arch and a cut crease.

Editor's note: The Sephora Collection Eye Love Eyeshadow Palette Cruel picked is no longer available, but we found a similar option.

You can rely on the six shades in this palette to create a few different looks. It includes matte, shimmer and metallic finishes.

This universal eyelash curler is the star of this hack. It features ergonomic handles and includes two replacement pads.

This thin, angled brush can be used to line your eyes. Since the bristles are short and firm, you may find it easier to define your eyes.

Thanks to its long bristles, this brush can be used to shade and contour larger areas around your eye, including your brow bones and crease area. According to the brand, it can also be used for all-over blending and diffusing of eyeshadow.

Trend 5: The return of velcro rollers

That voluminous '70s look is back — and it looks like it's here to stay. Since blowouts can be pricey, TikTokers are relying on velcro rollers to give their locks a bit of bounce.

Conair's affordable rollers come in a set of 31, so you can create a range of salon-worthy looks with different textures. According to the brand, they don't require pins or clips to stay in place.

Drybar's top-rated rollers come in two different sizes and can be used on all hair types, the brand says. For the best results, Drybar recommends leaving them in for up to 15 minutes on warm hair, after a blowout.