Does dry brushing actually work? Here's what experts think

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's no secret that exfoliating is one of the best ways to show your skin some love. The process helps to regenerate skin cells, improve texture and even promote a more even complexion.

While most of us exfoliate using a face or body scrub, there is another popular method that can be done before you shower: dry brushing.

What is dry brushing?

"Dry brushing is a technique that, when performed properly and consistently, can yield healthier and younger-looking skin by exfoliating, assisting lymphatic flow and stimulating collagen production," Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose MD, FAAD, a board-certified New York City dermatologist told Shop TODAY.

Since exfoliation helps to increase cellular turnover, Murphy-Rose also says it can reveal softer and more youthful skin, as well as reduce the appearance of fine lines when collagen production is stimulated.

The process can only be performed on dry skin, as the absence of moisture is what allows for the proper friction between the brush and skin to be achieved.

"The goal of dry brushing is to remove dead cells, which is more difficult to do with a brush if your skin is wet or newly moisturized," New York-based dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner told Shop TODAY.

What are the benefits of dry brushing?

While Murphy-Rose says that detoxifying beauty treatments are always "en vogue," dry brushing holds an appeal because it provides more physical exfoliation than a body scrub would.

"The physical exfoliation increases cellular turnover to reveal softer, brighter, more youthful skin," Murphy-Rose said. "Stimulating collagen production can help to improve skin texture, tighten skin and reduce fine lines."

However, Zeichner states that the notion of whether dry brushing can hold detoxifying benefits remains unclear, as the the kidney and liver are the only organs in the body that can carry out this process.

What dry brush should I use?

When looking for a dry brush, Zeichner says you should opt for a brush that has a large head size and natural fibers. If you're attempting to dry brush your face, then you should select a smaller brush with softer bristles since the skin on your face is more sensitive.

In order to achieve visible results, Murphy-Rose says you'll need to practice dry brushing for at least two weeks. She recommends starting three times a week, then increasing to daily use if you're not experiencing irritation. It also shouldn't feel uncomfortable, as you should be brushing in gentle, circular motions. After each dry brushing session, you'll want to shower and lather yourself with moisturizer to keep your skin feeling soft and smooth.

If you're looking to give your skin a smooth start as the seasons change but aren't sure where to start, we've rounded up some options that might be worth adding to your cart.

This popular dry brush with more than 17,000 five-star reviews on Amazon is made with synthetic bristles that work to exfoliate your skin. Its small size is perfect for exfoliating your legs, midsection and arms before showering.

This brush from Goop features an ergonomic handle and bristles made from biodegradable fibers. You can start by using it on your feet and work your way up to your chest by using small, firm movements.

For harder-to-reach spots, this dry brush boasts an extra-long handle that can help exfoliate your back and behind your legs. It even includes its own travel bag and hook so you can easily stow it away between uses.

This dry brush features bristles that are soft enough for "pressure-sensitive skin." With over 3,000 "loves" from Sephora shoppers, it's a popular pick for addressing skin concerns such as uneven texture and dullness.

The Body Shop's cactus brush can be used on dry skin before showering or in the shower with your favorite body wash or soap. Reviewers have given the brush a cumulative 4.4-star rating on Amazon and The Body Shop based on its performance, quality and value.

If you're looking to dry brush your body and face, this two-in-one kit includes the tools you'll need to do both. The body brush includes a detachable handle to help you reach areas on the front of your body, while the face brush features softer bristles to use on more delicate skin. For an added bonus, this kit also includes exfoliating gloves to use while you bathe.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!