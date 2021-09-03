Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There are wonderful things about aging, whether it's feeling more comfortable and confident or knowing your personal style inside and out.

But if your skin is changing, feeling robbed of moisture or if you'd like to battle a few smile lines, a fabulous wrinkle cream can be key to taking control and keeping your skin hydrated. Contrary to popular belief, you don't always have to spend a fortune to keep your skin wrinkle-free! Some of the best wrinkle creams can be found in the drugstore beauty aisle.

Keep reading to find out what products some of the country's top beauty experts shared as their favorite finds.

Best wrinkle creams, according to experts

“I swear by this moisturizer! It's packed with 2.5% retinol and hyaluronic acid and a ton of organic ingredients including aloe, sunflower oil, jojoba oil, green tea and dandelion that are packed with nutrients and antioxidants for intense hydration and nourishment," said Heather Rohrer, PA-C, owner of Center for Aesthetic Medicine and Human Performance in Las Vegas.

"Retinol helps eliminate and reduce signs of aging, improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improve skin texture, which is a must for flawless-looking skin," Rohrer added. "This is definitely a hidden gem!”

“This facial moisturizer is one of Hollywood's best-kept secrets," said Rohrer. "Gwyneth Paltrow swears by it, and so do I! The sheen and radiance it leaves is pretty remarkable."

She also added, "I can put this on in the morning and by the end of the day, my skin still feels soft and hydrated. It smooths out any patches of dry skin you may have seamlessly. It's non-greasy, loaded with a cocktail of peptides, including lipoamino acid and vitamin C, plus it's not tested on animals."

“This wrinkle cream has retinol, which is a precursor to prescription RetinA, the most powerful anti-aging ingredient we know to date. It's converted on the patient’s skin to RetinA via an enzymatic process, so the actual derived amount is much smaller. But better than no RetinA!” said Anna Guanche, a dermatologist at Bella Skin Institute in Calabasas, California, whose clients include Olivia Culpo and Natalie Imbruglia.

“This has super effective concentrations of retinol, while actively hydrating your skin for 24 hours? Yes, please!” said makeup artist Mary Irwin, whose celebrity clients include actress Katheryn Winnick and musician Nicole Scherzinger.

“This is the most hydrating and potent wrinkle cream that is an absolute must-do with your nightly anti-aging regimen,” said Karuna Chani, a New York-based makeup artist.

“It’s incredibly effective because it's scientifically formulated with an amino-peptide complex that promotes cell turnover, skin elasticity and healing," she explained. "After 15 years of working with all skin types, I can’t stress enough the importance of a good moisturizer to help keep the skin youthful and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.”

"[Eucerin's wrinkle cream is] fragrance-free and alcohol-free, so it's really nourishing for those with sensitive skin. It’s rich and feels luxurious! [This is] a great drugstore option that feels high-end,” said Lydia Sellers, a Los Angeles-based makeup artist.

"This cream contains a small amount of Retinol for slight exfoliation and cell turnover, which is great for anti-aging, and vitamin A to stimulate collagen," explained Sellers. "It not only combats wrinkles but also targets dark spots and pigmentation. I love this formula because it's hypoallergenic, without fragrance or parabens and won’t clog your pores!”

“This night cream is luxurious and thick with a lovely, light scent. Apply it every night to a full face, neck and décolleté and you will wake up with plump, hydrated skin every morning. It's a fabulous product at an amazing price point," said Marie Watkinson, a massage therapist, beauty expert and founder of mobile spa company Spa Chicks On The Go.

“When it comes to combating wrinkles, I always recommend incorporating retinol into your skin care routine," said celebrity makeup artist Erin Guth. "This is an excellent way to add an effective ingredient to your daily regimen without breaking the bank. The silky formula is proven to diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles and it is even suitable to use under makeup."

"If your skin has lost its freshness and your expression lines are starting to appear a little bit more, try this," said celebrity esthetician Cinthia Lomeli, whose clients include Sean Diddy Combs, French Montana and Cassie Ventura.

"The vitamin A in this cream will help with cell turnover making your skin appear smooth, soft and fresh. Hyaluronic acid will give your skin instant and long-lasting hydration. Just remember to use an SPF during the day when using any creams, serums and lotions with vitamin A."

“Often with age, the top layer of your skin becomes dull and dehydrated causing fine lines and wrinkles to be more visible," Lomeli said.

"This is a perfect combination of vitamin A, vitamin E, and oils. All these ingredients work together to help soften fine lines and wrinkles and allow the skin to radiate naturally."

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!