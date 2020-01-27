Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

With busy days of work and school and long nights of after-school activities, we're always feeling kind of tired — but, of course, we don't want it to show.

To keep our eyes looking photo-ready, we asked celebrity makeup artists, dermatologists and plastic surgeons about the best eye creams for dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles. The best part? They're all available at your local drugstore (and Amazon!).

The best eye creams for wrinkles

“Thisis great because of Retinol, which helps organize the collagen in your skin to reduce fine lines and uneven texture," explained Dr. John Paul Tutela, a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York and New Jersey. "It even helps fade dark spots. But give it about four weeks to start seeing results."

"I love this thick cream for hydrating and revitalizing the skin around the eyes," said Cinthia Lomeli, a celebrity esthetician, whose clients include Annabelle Wallis, Cheryl Hines and Kate Beckinsale. "This cream will help lift droopy eyelids, smooth under-eye wrinkles and brighten the skin. Plus, the caffeine in the eye cream will help increase circulation, which helps reduce dark circles and puffiness."

"This gel-and-cream combination includes skin-firming peptides and regenerating niacinamide and mica to deflect light and smooth the appearance of fine lines," said esthetician Lora Condon of Jersey Boutique Spa. "The eye area will be hydrated but not greasy, so you can still use your favorite moisturizer and makeup for flawless skin."

The best eye creams for dark circles

"The under-eye area, in general, is the first to show signs of fatigue," noted Geoffrey Rodriguez, a celebrity makeup artist. "I love this eye treatment because it addresses dark circles and puffiness, as well as fine lines and wrinkles."

He recommends applying it using "gentle tapping motions from the outside inward" to help brighten the area and adds that the lightness of the formula makes it easy to layer under makeup.

"Another great tip for maintaining a well-rested, healthy look is to always have a good concealer on hand — ideally one that looks seamless and blends effortlessly," added Rodriguez. "This is formulated with coconut oil and blends beautifully and is also very long-wearing. It even comes in a convenient squeeze tube."

"One of the makeup artists on my team turned me onto this under-eye concealer from Physicians Formula, which I now consider a staple in my own makeup bag," explained Marie Watkinson, the founder of Spa Chicks On The Go in New York City.

"This dual-sided product has a yellow corrective cream that helps neutralize dark under-eye circles and glides on smooth. On the other side, you have a light-colored concealer to help blend in the yellow color and give it a velvety finish. It’s a great drugstore find at an amazing price point."

The best hydrating eye cream

“This has hyaluronic acid which hydrates the skin cells better than regular moisturizing cream," said Tutela. "It allows the skin to absorb water from the air. It doesn’t work as well in drier months, so a more humidified room helps it take action."

"When I need extra love around the eyes, this shea butter-based eye cream gives long-lasting hydration," said Condon. "The added peptides give extra firmness and if you keep this in the refrigerator, you’ll also diminish under-eye puffiness."

