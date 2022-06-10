Perhaps you’re thinking about your hydration habits as the weather heats up. The truth is, water is essential for survival no matter what the temps are. That’s because the majority of your brain, heart, lungs, muscles and kidneys are made of water. In fact, up to 60% of an adult’s body weight is water, so it’s clearly crucial to your wellbeing. Meanwhile, there’s no official recommendation for how much water you should be drinking since your hydration requirements include fluid from other sources. But, water is the best way to hydrate. Here’s how much water to aim for and eight easy ways to drink up.

Why you should drink more water

Besides preventing dehydration, water serves several functions in your body. It helps regulate your body temperature, cushions your joints, supports your body’s natural detoxification process and is needed for healthy circulation.

Meanwhile, insufficient hydration impacts your mood, memory, focus and energy levels. One study found that after a short period of dehydration, rehydration led to improved alertness, happiness and mental clarity, which is consistent with other research on the subject. Another study found that upon boosting their intake by 1% daily, people ate significantly fewer calories, and less sugar and sodium. So, it’s clear that drinking water is a healthy and helpful habit.

How much water do you need to drink?

The advice to drink eight cups — or 64 ounces — of water per day is a bit of an urban legend, but it isn’t far off. The actual recommendation is 93 ounces per day for women and 125 for men. However, about 20% of that comes from water-rich foods, like fruits and veggies, leaving your beverage needs at around 75 to 100 ounces per day. That said, there are times you may need more, such as when you’re exercising or outside on a hot day.

Meanwhile, don’t stress about tracking your fluid intake. You’ll probably maintain healthy hydration levels if you drink water when you’re thirsty and with meals. But, if you’re curious whether you’re coming close to the recommended target, consider logging your water intake for a few days using a free tracking app. Alternatively, fill up a water bottle and make note of the amount it holds. Then, keep track of how often you refill. Either method will give you a good indication of your baseline water intake, so you’ll know if you need to aim to drink more.

How can you tell if you’re drinking enough water?

The simplest method of determining if you’re in the right range is to have a peek at your pee. Ideally, it should be clear or pale yellow. Anything darker could mean you’re under-hydrated. Other potential signs you may be dehydrated include feeling weak, dizzy, fatigued or confused. Dry mouth, headaches, muscle cramps and excessive thirst may also be signs you need to up your fluid intake.

8 ways to drink more water

Ideally, most of your fluid intake should come from water. Water has no calories, preservatives, sugar, artificial additives (such as colors, sweeteners, or flavors) or caffeine. Granted, other drinks — even caffeinated ones — can contribute to your fluid needs, but water is preferred over beverages with added sugars and artificial ingredients. Here are some ways to boost your intake.