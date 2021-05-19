Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When the mercury rises, we pretty much live in flip-flops, but there are definitely times when we need a bit more support. At those moments, we tend to turn to walking sandals to help our feet feel free and secure all at once.

With summer creeping ever so closer by the day, we're about to stock up on a few of the following walking sandal styles, so we'll be ready when the opportunity for adventure arises.

Best walking sandals for summer

The brand Crocs is known for comfy shoes and this walking sandal is no exception. The sleek black style features adjustable hook-and-loop enclosures so you'll get a snug fit and the durable shoe was made to transition from land to the water, making it a marvelous multitasking addition to your sandal collection.

Walking sandals typically offer a lot of support, so they're naturally a bit heavier. But if you prefer a more lightweight design, this pair from Teva will be right up your alley. The comfy design comes in several vibrant colors (our favorites are that gorgeous green and sunny yellow!) and is easy to slip in and out of thanks to its Velcro closure.

Summer is the perfect time to have fun with patterns and this cheery design certainly brings a smile to our face. The soft lining, cushioned footbed and traction outsole ensure that you’re nice and comfy and the adjustable side straps are also pretty handy.

Walking sandals tend to have a sporty look, but there are also some more fashion-forward designs that are equally as comfy. Take this Ryka sandal, for instance. The sturdy shoe has a slight wedge heel, an adjustable Velcro heel strap and memory foam lining so you'll feel cozy while you're tackling your latest adventure.

We're "keen" on these lightweight platform sandals from this sporty footwear brand. Your feet will be prepped for all-day support thanks to a compression-molded EVA midsole and footbed, while wider straps guarantee a stronger, more secure fit.

This sporty style from Clarks cushions your feet with every step thanks to its step-propelling motion tread sole and countered footbed. The black color will also help hide any dirt you come across while you’re out and about.

Slip into style this summer with this chic pair of walking sandals from Baretraps. We’re currently crushing on the denim color and love how the slip-on style has a slight wedge for those of us who always want a little bit of lift, even when we’re walking. It’s also got Rebound Technology, which helps ensure that you’re comfy all day and your arches are supported.

Talk about traction! The outsole on these sandals provides all the grip you need wherever you're going, so you don't have to worry about tired tootsies after a long day. The foam insole and adjustable straps also put a focus on comfort. It comes in four colors, but we simply can't take our eyes off that stunning green!

Nearly 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given this walking sandal a five-star rating, and we're starting to see why. The full-coverage shoe is part sandal, part sneaker and provides optimal support for a day of exploring. The shoe is made in the USA and is machine washable, so it checks off plenty of boxes on our must-have list!

The brand Teva has always been a leader in the walking sandals field. This style is so popular with Amazon shoppers that they've bestowed nearly 9,000 five-star reviews on the shoe. Available in a plethora of colors and sizes, the quick-dry sandal is ideal for water use and great for hikes, travel and more. Talk about an overachiever!

You’ll be ready for impromptu summer strolls with this strappy walking sandal. The cushioned footbed molds to support your foot and the strong sole helps provide plenty of traction wherever you go. It comes in three colors, but our favorite is definitely the Velvet Tan option!

Who said walking sandals have to be boring? This pair comes in two fun prints and one neutral hue and envelops feet with plenty of support. The round-toe design has Velcro closures, a soft suede upper and several other features that put a premium on comfort.

We always love it when shoes have a little something extra, and this solid pair of walking sandals certainly does. It features an antimicrobial footbed that repels odor and controls moisture and a patent-pending toe guard that protects your tootsies, for starters. The waterproof sandal also dries in a flash and can be worn for any number of outdoor activities.

