There’s no better time to get into the great outdoors than summer. Whether you’re climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, hiking the trails in your favorite forest or taking a stroll through your lush backyard, you’re going to need a great pair of hiking shoes to get you there (without any blisters or pain).

Below, you’ll find the 14 best hiking shoes and hiking sandals for women, according to reviewers.

Top-rated hiking shoes for women

One of the most popular hiking sandals on the market, this functional yet cute pair from Teva has over 4,500 glowing reviews on Zappos. Reviewers love this sandal because it’s comfortable and provides support when doing a lot of walking, so that you don’t have to wear a pair of sneakers while hitting the trails.

What makes these Freewaters sandals so cool is that they have a removable heel strap, which means you can easily convert them into slides when you're not ascending to new heights. One REI reviewer said, “I have pretty wide feet and my arch is really far forward for my size (I bought insoles for other shoes and had to get men’s size 11...) so I tried on a few different active sandals and this one was by far the most comfortable for my feet.”

A lightweight version of their bestselling Moab shoes, this pair from Merrell is a winner amongst hikers on shorter trail runs. Reviewers love them because they’re never too hot or bulky, and one reviewer said that the shoes “have lots of cushioning, it feels right on my feet and I can already tell it will do the job comfortably [while giving me] support on my daily walks.”

Amazon reviewers love these hiking shoes because they’re not super clunky but get the job done with support. One reviewer said, “[I’m] really pleased with these. Lightweight, good looking (not chunky) and comfortable trainer [and they come] come with spare laces and extra insoles for wide fitting.”

You can’t go wrong with a classic Chaco sandal. Not only do they come in a ton of fun colors and patterns, but they’re great for outdoor and in-water activities, too. One Amazon reviewer said, “We hiked, waded through water, climbed inactive volcanoes, walked on cobblestone streets, took them in the ocean, [went] just about everywhere. I had no pain at all.”

Looking for a closed-toed sandal to hike in? Look no further than the KEEN Women’s Whisper Sandal, which comes in a ton of colors and sizes. Fans love these because they’re a bit more supportive than an open-toed hiking sandal, but also are airy and light for warmer weather months.

A great shoe from a classic brand, this pair from Clarks is ideal for anyone who is constantly having issues with their feet and needs a super supportive sandal. One Amazon reviewer loved that they are comfortable and sporty, “but you can get away with wearing them for work or social engagements in casual California.”

With less than 10% of all Amazon reviews less than four stars, this pick from Columbia is a true winner. Customers love them for their durability and ankle and arch support. One reviewer even said they’re “good for running away from snakes!”

Available in multiple colors, this pair of sandals from Merrell are made with a Vibram outsole for traction in all weather and temperature conditions, and are super supportive and easy to strap on and off. Reviewers really love these shoes for summertime, especially when hiking through trails that involve water.

Reviewers love that these hiking boots are affordable, have great ankle support and are vegan, which is hard to find in a pair of hiking boots. One reviewer said, “These are the best walking boots I've ever owned. As suggested in previous reviews, I bought a size larger which fit perfectly. Great to get such quality vegan boots at a reasonable price.”

Probably the most stylish hiking boot of the bunch, this pair from Danner is made with full-grain leather and will last a very long time. One reviewer said, “They're adorable and very good quality. I wore them on a trip to Norway where we were walking in the city and hiking in the mountains. They were great for all activities.”

These sandals from Xero are very pack-friendly and will fit in your travel bag easily. Since they’re thinner, they’re great for everyday use and dry trails, but not so much for wet, muddy trails. One reviewer said, “A lack of stimulation in the feet contributes to a bunch of other physical maladies, and I love that this lets me feel what I'm walking on while still giving me protection.”

This shoe from KEEN is ideal for those who need a bit more heel support. One Amazon reviewer said, “These hiking shoes are rugged and actually a little stylish with the lavender accents. Although they provide firm support, I really find KEEN footwear comfortable as they have a wide toe box and are contoured well around the ankle/heel.”

If you’re in need of more ankle support during your outdoor hikes, Merrell’s got you covered. One Amazon reviewer said these hiking boots feel like slippers, and another one wrote, “I have an autoimmune disease that has caused bone spurs and inflammation in my feet. However, walking is the best therapy besides swimming for a person with my condition so I find myself hunting for shoes and a good fit.”

