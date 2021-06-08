16 moisture-wicking styles to keep you dry in humid heat

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you live in a humid climate or simply sweat no matter where you are, feeling hot and sticky in your clothing is always dreadful. Luckily, there are ways that you can avoid that uncomfortable feeling entirely. By wearing moisture-wicking fabrics, you can stay cool and dry regardless of how steamy your surroundings are.

Unfortunately, not all fabrics are made to withstand excess moisture, but after scouring the market, we were able to find the best clothing picks that do. Not only will the following breathable options — which are designed to handle wetness better than any other fabric — help you avoid soaked clothing, they’re stylish, too. Check out our top picks for moisture-wicking clothing from head to toe.

To shop this article by category, just click on the links below:

Best moisture-wicking clothing for men

In addition to being sweat-wicking, these boxers are ergonomically shaped for the ultimate comfortable fit. Unfortunately, this pack only comes in a set of three, so you might want to buy more than one (yes, they’re worth it).

Need a casual crew neck for everyday use? This moisture-wicking shirt is the perfect option. It uses the brand’s climalite® moisture-wicking technology to combat wetness along with a stretchy fabric to ensure a proper fit along the chest and body.

For a sweat-wicking shirt that’s on the classier side, try this popular polo. Not only is the fabric ideal for humid days, but the shoulder panels within the shirt provide extra ventilation.

The Iso-Chill fabric in this shirt disperses heat away from the body for a cooling effect while the anti-stink technology prevents any odor from developing throughout the day. Because of these sought-after features, it’s safe to say this shirt a top choice for many.

Created using sustainable materials and Nike’s Dri-Fit fabric, these shorts are good for both high-intensity workouts or a day relaxing on the couch. Either way, comfort is guaranteed.

Available in eight different colors, this fitted moisture-wicking T-shirt is a crowd-pleaser. One reviewer even called this shirt the “best performance shirt” they’ve owned, with other reviewers mentioning that they’ve bought this shirt in multiple colors because they’ve liked it so much.

This fitted long-sleeve shirt uses the brand’s DriLayer fabric that’ll keep you from getting too sweaty. It also has a pocket sewn into the shoulder for easy storage of keys and cash.

Created using polyester and spandex, this fabric stretches four ways for extra mobility. It also features a zippered pocket to make sure your belongings stay secure while on the go.

Best moisture-wicking clothing for women

As one of Lululemon’s most popular shirts, this sweat-wicking top features a mesh construction for improved breathability. It’s also designed with the brand’s patented Silverescent technology which inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

Face masks are still necessary while traveling or frequenting certain indoor businesses, but if you live in a hot climate, they can feel terrible against your face. This mask features polyurethane open-cell foam to let air through without allowing moisture or sweat to pass. It’s also structured to sit up off the face and lips for better breathability. Plus, the water-resistant outer shell paired with the anti-microbial treatment on the inside layer ensures that this mask stays fresh whether you’re simply wearing it on an extra hot day or relying on it during a sweaty workout inside your gym.

Not only are these leggings the perfect, classic style for any activity, they’re also specially created to keep you from developing any dampness throughout the day. They also contain an interior waistband pocket that’s great for storing your phone during workouts.

Whether you’re ready to work up a sweat or relax at home, these leggings will keep you comfortable and dry. As a bonus, the four-way stretch fabric provides extra flexibility with every movement.

Bra sweat is, to put it simply, the worst. When you find a bra that’s able to combat all that extra moisture, it can feel too good to be true — until now. This sports bra features a flattering scoop neck design and a special moisture-wicking fabric that’s engineered to keep you dry all day long.

Athleta designed these cushioned socks with their specialized iWick fibers to wick moisture and rid your feet of any dampness — stat. Each sock also utilizes a mesh top that provides extra ventilation to keep you drier for longer.

Moisture-wicking and quick-drying, this hoodie will keep you warm and dry when facing low temperatures. Reflective details in the lining also keep you safe in low-light scenery.

Not only will this moisture-wicking underwear be virtually invisible under any pair of pants, but they also tackle moisture and odor to ensure you feel fresh and comfortable with every wear.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!